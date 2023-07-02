Certain A Shares of Shenglan Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.
Certain A Shares of Shenglan Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 23-JUN-2020 to 2-JUL-2023.
Details:
The companyâ€™s actual controller and director Huang Xuelin, holding shareholder Shanglan Investment Holding Co., Ltd., shareholder, director, and senior management Huang Fulin, and shareholder Jiang Dandan committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.
The companyâ€™s other shareholders committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.
Shenglan Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of electronic connectors and precision components. Its products are mainly used in consumer electronics, new energy vehicles and other fields. The consumer electronics connectors and components include universal serial bus (USB) connectors, wafer connectors, flexible printed circuit (FPC) connectors, wiring harness connectors, terminals and housings. The new energy vehicle connectors and component products mainly include soft/hard connections, high voltage connectors, charging guns and others. The Company also offers refractive lenses and reflective lenses. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.