Certain A Shares of Shenglan Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 23-JUN-2020 to 2-JUL-2023.



Details:

The companyâ€™s actual controller and director Huang Xuelin, holding shareholder Shanglan Investment Holding Co., Ltd., shareholder, director, and senior management Huang Fulin, and shareholder Jiang Dandan committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The companyâ€™s other shareholders committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.