Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited    1080   KYG811661035

SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1080)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

02/25/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED ௷лذं၍༸છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1080)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the Cayman Islands Share Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company (the "Principal Share Registrar"), will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

All telephone, facsimile numbers and email address of the Principal Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Zhang Bizhuang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Zibo, Shandong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:Executive Directors:

Mr. Zhang Bizhuang, Mr. Wang Kunxian, Ms. Han Aizhi and Mr. Song XichenNon-executive Director:

Mr. Wei Jun and Mr. Jiang Yong

Independent non-executive Directors:Mr. Qiao Jianmin, Mr. Chen Junzhu and Mr. Wu Geng

Disclaimer

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:40aSHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Change of address of share registrar and transfer agent..
PU
01/07SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Closes Nearly $8 Million Share Sale
MT
2020SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : and Gas Pipe Extends Auction for 45% Stake in Chemical ..
MT
2020SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Supplemental announcement in relation to continuing con..
PU
2020SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfe..
PU
2020SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 3..
PU
2020SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
2019SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Re-designation of director
PU
2019SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE : Continuing connected transactions supplemental framewor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 863 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2019 -139 M -21,5 M -21,5 M
Net Debt 2019 681 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 323 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bi Zhuang Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Wei Chairman
Jun Zhu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Jianmin Qiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Geng Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.04%50
TENARIS S.A.16.06%11 012
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.25.74%6 508
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION37.78%4 212
DRIL-QUIP, INC.24.41%1 293
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG23.47%733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ