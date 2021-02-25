Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED ௷лذं၍༸છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1080)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited, the Cayman Islands Share Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company (the "Principal Share Registrar"), will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

All telephone, facsimile numbers and email address of the Principal Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-16, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

