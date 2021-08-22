Log in
    1080   KYG811661035

SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1080)
  Report
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 11:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 856 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 -325 M -50,1 M -50,1 M
Net Debt 2020 670 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 291 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 928
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bi Zhuang Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liu Cheng Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jun Wei Chairman
Jun Zhu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Jianmin Qiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHENGLI OIL & GAS PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.16%45
TENARIS S.A.23.10%11 245
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.0.14%5 147
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION40.13%4 327
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA23.60%1 471
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-22.25%816