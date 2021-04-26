Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF LAND AND PROPERTIES IN RELATION TO LAND RESUMPTION

FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE LAND RESUMPTION AND USE OF PROCEEDS

As at 31 December 2020, the Resumed Land, Construction and Fixtures were stated at a book value of approximately RMB13.1 million in the management account of the Rizhao Branch of Shandong Shengli* ( 山東勝利鋼管有限公司日照分公司), which has been subsequently audited when preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Resumed Land, Construction and Fixtures will be de-recognised from the books of the Group when the Group vacates from, and the Local Authority possesses, the Resumed Land, Construction and Fixtures. The relevant equipment will be de-recognised from the books of the Group if the Group decides not to relocate them to new premises.

It is estimated that there would be a gain before tax of approximately RMB44.2 million under the Land Resumption Agreement (which is estimated based on the compensation amount thereunder, less the net book value of the Resumed Land, Construction and Fixtures as at 31 December 2020, and other related expenses). Such estimated gain was arrived at as if the Land Resumption was completed on 31 December 2020. The actual gain under the Land Resumption Agreement will depend on the net book value of the Resumed Land, Construction and Fixtures attributable to the Group as at the date of completion of the Land Resumption, the net book value of certain office and production equipment not to be relocated and reused, and the actual costs and expenses to be incurred in connection with the Land Resumption, which are yet to be determined as at the date of this announcement. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, no material net tax expense is expected to be charged upon the Land Resumption.

The estimated net proceeds expected to be received by the Company from the Land Resumption amounted to approximately RMB27.9 million, being the difference between the consideration receivable from the Land Resumption and the amount for repaying the secured loan of the Land, and deducting the other related direct expenses. It is expected that the net proceeds from the Land Resumption will be utilised as general working capital of the Group.

The above calculation is arrived at on an estimated basis and is for information purpose only. Actual gain from the Land Resumption is subject to assessment and audit upon completion of the transaction.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As all of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) for the Land Resumption is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Land Resumption constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Land Resumption therefore is subject to notification and announcement requirements but exempt from Shareholders' approval under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.