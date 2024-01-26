Shengtak New Material Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, production, and sales of seamless steel pipes for various types of industrial energy equipment. The Company's products mainly include alloy steel seamless tubes, stainless steel seamless tubes, carbon steel tubes and steel grating products. Its products are mainly used in power station boiler equipment manufacturing, petroleum refining and other industries. The Company conducts its businesses within the domestic market and to overseas markets.