Shenguan : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED

神冠控股（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00829)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that with effect from 4 September 2020, the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands ("Principal Share Registrar") has been changed from SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited to Suntera (Cayman) Limited. The address of the Principal Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Zhou Yaxian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Zhou Yaxian, Mr. Shi Guicheng, Mr. Ru Xiquan and Mr. Mo Yunxi; the non-executive Director is Dato' Sri Low Jee Keong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok, Mr. Meng Qinguo and Mr. Yang Xiaohu.