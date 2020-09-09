Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited    829   KYG8116M1087

SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED

(829)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shenguan : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED

神冠控股（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00829)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that with effect from 4 September 2020, the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands ("Principal Share Registrar") has been changed from SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited to Suntera (Cayman) Limited. The address of the Principal Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Zhou Yaxian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Zhou Yaxian, Mr. Shi Guicheng, Mr. Ru Xiquan and Mr. Mo Yunxi; the non-executive Director is Dato' Sri Low Jee Keong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok, Mr. Meng Qinguo and Mr. Yang Xiaohu.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED
05:10aSHENGUAN : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer office in th..
PU
06/02SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/02SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2019SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LTD : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share prem..
FA
2019SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LTD : annual earnings release
2018SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LTD : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share prem..
FA
2018SHENGUAN : Wuzhou Shenguan Protein Casing Co., Ltd. and Wuzhou Shensheng Collage..
PU
2018SHENGUAN : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Profit Warning
PU
2017SHENGUAN : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extraordinary General..
PU
2017SHENGUAN : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transaction Renewal ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 998 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2019 75,4 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net cash 2019 518 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
Yield 2019 5,96%
Capitalization 713 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Xian Zhou Chairman & President
Gui Cheng Shi Executive Director & Vice President
Xi Quan Ru Executive Director & Vice President
Jee Keong Low Non-Executive Director
Yung Kwok Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENGUAN HOLDINGS (GROUP) LIMITED-16.67%104
NESTLÉ S.A.3.76%330 799
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.08%82 672
DANONE-23.65%43 589
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.15%40 920
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.91%38 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group