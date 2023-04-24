Shenguan : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2022

2

ABOUT THE REPORT

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", "we", "Shenguan Group") is an enterprise established in the Cayman Islands and specialised in utilising collagen. We are committed to the development and application of collagen technologies. We hope that through the annual release of the environmental, social and governance report (the "Report"), we can enable each stakeholder to understand the environmental, social and governance policies, measures and performances of the Group, and continue to maintain good communication with stakeholders, promote and implement the sustainable development vision and strategy to achieve our sustainable development growth strategically.

REPORTING STANDARDS

The Report is prepared based on the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (the "Guide") listed in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Report is prepared in accordance with the four major reporting principles stated in the Guide, including materiality, quantitative, balance and consistency, aiming to present true, meaningful and accurate environmental, social and governance information of the Group.

During the year, we conducted a materiality assessment process again to maintain the pertinence and relevance of the key disclosure issues in the Report. We finally determined the disclosure content and reporting scope based on the analysis of the extent of the material