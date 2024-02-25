Certain A Shares of Shengyi Electronics Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024.

Certain A Shares of Shengyi Electronics Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 25-FEB-2021 to 25-FEB-2024.



Details:

Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd., the company's controlling shareholder commits that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Other shareholders of the company promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company.