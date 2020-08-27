Shenyang Public Utility : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瀋陽公用發展股份有限公司

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 747)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period"), the Group expects to record a substantial decrease of approximately 95.22% in revenue for the Period as compared to the revenue of RMB4,167,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Corresponding Period").

The Board considers that the decrease in revenue was due to the drop of the credit business as compared to that in the 2019 Corresponding Period.

As the Company is in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Period ("HY2020 Interim Results"), the information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period which have not been reviewed or audited by either the audit committee or the auditors of the Company and is subject to possible adjustments following further internal review. The Company will announce its HY2020 Interim Results by the end of August 2020 pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules.