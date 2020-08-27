Log in
Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited    747

SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(747)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Shenyang Public Utility : PROFIT WARNING

08/27/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瀋陽公用發展股份有限公司

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 747)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period"), the Group expects to record a substantial decrease of approximately 95.22% in revenue for the Period as compared to the revenue of RMB4,167,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Corresponding Period").

The Board considers that the decrease in revenue was due to the drop of the credit business as compared to that in the 2019 Corresponding Period.

As the Company is in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Period ("HY2020 Interim Results"), the information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period which have not been reviewed or audited by either the audit committee or the auditors of the Company and is subject to possible adjustments following further internal review. The Company will announce its HY2020 Interim Results by the end of August 2020 pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

Zhang Jing Ming

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC, 27 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Jing Ming, Mr. Chau Ting Yan and Mr. Leng Xiao Rong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yin Zong Chen and Mr. Ye Zhi E and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Ming Sun Jonathan, Mr. Guo Lu Jin and Ms. Gao Hong Hong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:07:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 26,6 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
Net income 2019 -89,0 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2019 1,52 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 183 M 26,5 M 26,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ting Yan Chau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xing Ye Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Ming Zhang Chairman
Ming Sun Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Zong Chen Yin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-37.78%27
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.67%38 062
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.06%33 537
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.56%32 795
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.82%31 306
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.84%28 839
