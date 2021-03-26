Log in
SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED    747

SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(747)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shenyang Public Utility : RESCHEDULE OF BOARD MEETING

03/26/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᓨජʮ͜೯ٰ࢝΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 747)

RESCHEDULE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2021 in relation to the date of board meeting of publication of the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2020 Annual Results and its publication and considering the payment of dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

Zhang Jing Ming

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jing Ming, Mr. Leng Xiao Rong and Mr. Chau Ting Yan, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Zong Chen and Mr. Ye Zhi E and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Luo Zhuo Qiang, Mr. Guo Lu Jin and Ms. Gao Hong Hong.

Disclaimer

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 12:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 26,6 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net income 2019 -89,0 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net cash 2019 1,52 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 211 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ting Yan Chau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xing Ye Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Ming Zhang Chairman
Yun Feng Zhang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Lu Jin Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENYANG PUBLIC UTILITY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED62.86%30
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED12.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.59%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.29%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.36%27 582
