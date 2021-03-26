Shenyang Public Utility : RESCHEDULE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ᓨජʮ͜೯ٰ࢝΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 747)

RESCHEDULE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2021 in relation to the date of board meeting of publication of the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2020 Annual Results and its publication and considering the payment of dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited

Zhang Jing Ming

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jing Ming, Mr. Leng Xiao Rong and Mr. Chau Ting Yan, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Zong Chen and Mr. Ye Zhi E and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Luo Zhuo Qiang, Mr. Guo Lu Jin and Ms. Gao Hong Hong.