Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000089   CNE000000VK1

SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.

(000089)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
6.810 CNY   +0.15%
08/10Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Announces 2021 Final Cash Dividend on A Shares, Payable on 17 August 2022
CI
08/08UBS Adjusts Shenzhen Airport's Target to 7.40 Yuan From 7.70 Yuan, Keeps at Neutral
MT
06/23Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tropical Storm Ma-on barrels towards Hong Kong, Guangdong province

08/24/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Several cities in southern China raised their cyclone warning signals on Wednesday, bracing for Tropical Storm Ma-on, which is expected to make landfall along the coast of Guangdong province on Thursday.

At 12:40pm (0440 GMT), the Hong Kong Observatory issued a strong wind advisory, with speeds up to 62kph (39 mph) expected. The storm, about 440km (270 miles) southeast of Hong Kong, will lash the city with heavy rains later Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

The Maritime Bureau of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge issued a typhoon-level II emergency response, closing it to shipping.

The ninth cyclone of the season, Ma-on is expected to generate waves of five to eight metres across the northern part of the South China Sea, according to local media. Storm surges are expected to affect several cities in Guangdong province, including Shenzhen, Chaozhou, Huizhou and Yangjiang.

The Shenzhen Meteorological Station upgraded the city's blue typhoon warning signal to yellow, and Zhongshan issued a yellow signal, suspending schools and child care classes throughout the city.

Shenzhen airport said it will suspend operation from 3:00am to 2:00pm on Thursday, according to a statement from its official weibo account, and the city's railway department suspended some train services between Wednesday to Friday, the local Southern Metropolis Daily reported.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Ma-on is expected to gradually weaken after landfall, forecasters predicted.

The winds and rain could bring much-needed relief to southern areas assaulted by days of scorching heat, which has pressured China's national electricity grid, damaged crops and caused wildfires.

Though it will not directly impact Taiwan, the outer edges of Ma-on also brought heavy rain to southern and eastern parts of the island, with flights to the outlying Green Island and Orchid Island cancelled on Wednesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Gerry Doyle and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.50% 553.893 Real-time Quote.-23.09%
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD. 0.15% 6.81 End-of-day quote.-6.97%
WEIBO CORPORATION -1.24% 18.33 Delayed Quote.-40.83%
All news about SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.
08/10Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Announces 2021 Final Cash Dividend on A Shares, Payable on 1..
CI
08/08UBS Adjusts Shenzhen Airport's Target to 7.40 Yuan From 7.70 Yuan, Keeps at Neutral
MT
06/23Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/28Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
04/11Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/08Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2021Alstom's driverless airport APM enters service at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport
AQ
2021Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2021Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Elects Liu Feng as Non-Independent Director
CI
2021ALSTOM : 's Chinese joint venture wins Shenzhen airport APM operation and maintenance cont..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 171 M 464 M 464 M
Net income 2022 -678 M -99,1 M -99,1 M
Net Debt 2022 2 125 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,3x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 13 966 M 2 043 M 2 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 935
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,81 CNY
Average target price 7,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Hua Chen General Manager & Director
Zheng Ling Sun Board Secretary, Director & Deputy General Manager
Xiao Long Lin Chairman
Wen Hua Ye Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guang Ze Du General Manager-Security Service Inspection
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.-6.97%2 043
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND17.21%28 364
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.8.21%4 519
FRAPORT AG-23.40%4 187
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.18.33%3 883
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED3.14%2 871