Tropical Storm Ma-on barrels towards Hong Kong, Guangdong province

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Several cities in southern China
raised their cyclone warning signals on Wednesday, bracing for
Tropical Storm Ma-on, which is expected to make landfall along
the coast of Guangdong province on Thursday.
At 12:40pm (0440 GMT), the Hong Kong Observatory issued a
strong wind advisory, with speeds up to 62kph (39 mph) expected.
The storm, about 440km (270 miles) southeast of Hong Kong, will
lash the city with heavy rains later Wednesday and into Thursday
morning.
The Maritime Bureau of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
issued a typhoon-level II emergency response, closing it to
shipping.
The ninth cyclone of the season, Ma-on is expected to
generate waves of five to eight metres across the northern part
of the South China Sea, according to local media. Storm surges
are expected to affect several cities in Guangdong province,
including Shenzhen, Chaozhou, Huizhou and Yangjiang.
The Shenzhen Meteorological Station upgraded the city's blue
typhoon warning signal to yellow, and Zhongshan issued a yellow
signal, suspending schools and child care classes throughout the
city.
Shenzhen airport said it will suspend operation from 3:00am
to 2:00pm on Thursday, according to a statement from its
official weibo account, and the city's railway department
suspended some train services between Wednesday to Friday, the
local Southern Metropolis Daily reported.
China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system,
with red representing the most severe warning, followed by
orange, yellow and blue.
Ma-on is expected to gradually weaken after landfall,
forecasters predicted.
The winds and rain could bring much-needed relief to
southern areas assaulted by days of scorching heat, which has
pressured China's national electricity grid, damaged crops and
caused wildfires.
Though it will not directly impact Taiwan, the outer edges
of Ma-on also brought heavy rain to southern and eastern parts
of the island, with flights to the outlying Green Island and
Orchid Island cancelled on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Taipei; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Gerry
Doyle and John Stonestreet)