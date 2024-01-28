Certain A Shares of Shenzhen AV-Display Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024.

Certain A Shares of Shenzhen AV-Display Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 22-JAN-2021 to 28-JAN-2024.



Details:

The controlling shareholder Shenzhen Hanzhi Investment Co., Ltd., its shareholder Huang Zhijian and the actual controller Huang Zhiyi promised that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



The Shareholders holding more than 5% of the company?s shares Shenzhen Yuxin Zhongcheng Investment Co., Ltd., Other shareholders of the company Shenzhen Jinxin United Investment Co., Ltd., HUI ZHANG, JL Grand Palace Technology CO., LLC, Shenzhen Xingye Huacheng Investment Management Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chunhua Fu Investment Co., Ltd. (limited partnership), Shenzhen City Qiushifu Investment Limited Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Guyufu Investment Limited Partnership (Limited Partnership) promised that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.



Directors, supervisors and managing personnel committed that Within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect.