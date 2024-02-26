Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Bsc Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024.
February 25, 2024
Details:
The Company?s holding shareholder Shenzhen Morui Technology Co., Ltd. and actual controller Xu Sitong have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.
The Company?s directors and senior management who are indirect shareholders Wang Lin and Shi Xinwen have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.
The Company?s shareholder Shenzhen Hongdecheng Technology Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) has committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.
Shenzhen BSC Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the design, research and development, production and sales of functional devices for electronic products. The Company's main products are electronic product functional devices, which are mainly used in electronic products and components such as smart phones, smart wearable devices and other consumer electronics and automotive electronics. In addition, the Company is also engaged in the design, research and development, production and sales of supporting fixtures and automation equipment. The Company mainly distributes its products in the domestic market.