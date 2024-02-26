Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Bsc Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024.

Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Bsc Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 23-FEB-2021 to 26-FEB-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Shenzhen Morui Technology Co., Ltd. and actual controller Xu Sitong have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s directors and senior management who are indirect shareholders Wang Lin and Shi Xinwen have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s shareholder Shenzhen Hongdecheng Technology Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) has committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.