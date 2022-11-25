Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000027   CNE000000933

SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.

(000027)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
6.080 CNY   +1.00%
11/25China's Shenzhen Energy signs long-term LNG contract with BP
RE
10/30Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/29Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated intends to acquire 35% stake in Shenzhen Energy Bright Power Co., Ltd. from Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. for approximately CNY 211 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Shenzhen Energy signs long-term LNG contract with BP

11/25/2022 | 10:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Gateshead, Britain, September 23, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen Energy Group has signed a long-term agreement with oil major BP to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), aiming to lock in supplies with gas-fired power generation poised to surge in the world's second-largest economy.

The agreement is Shenzhen Energy's first long-term international LNG contract and its first long-term contract with BP Singapore, the Chinese company said in a statement on Friday.

The statement did not specify details of the agreement, including the duration of the contract.

"To meet the demand of Guangdong province and Shenzhen city for energy security and stability, Shenzhen Energy Group is making efforts to promote the construction of gas power plants," it said.

"It is estimated that around 2024, as the gas power plants go into operation, the group's total demand for natural gas will significantly rise."

China's LNG importers are widely expected this winter to avoid the spot market, where prices have risen sharply, relying instead on Russian supplies and long-term contracted volumes.

QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply LNG to China's Sinopec in the longest such agreement to date, as volatility drives buyers to seek long-term supplies.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.99% 488.35 Delayed Quote.47.76%
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.8.31%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.36% 5607.31 Real-time Quote.-10.21%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.90% 343.197 Real-time Quote.106.65%
SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD. 1.00% 6.08 End-of-day quote.-24.94%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.2.86%
All news about SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.
11/25China's Shenzhen Energy signs long-term LNG contract with BP
RE
10/30Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
10/29Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated intends to acquire 35% stake in Shenzhen Energ..
CI
10/28Newton Industrial Limited announced that it expects to receive CNY 426.5123 million in ..
CI
09/30Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Announces Board Elections
CI
09/29Shenzhen Energy to Invest $322 Million to Upgrade Shenzhen Gas Power Plant
MT
08/23Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
06/10Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Announces Final Dividend on Share A for 2021, Payable o..
CI
05/26Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Approves Profit Distribution for the Year 2021
CI
04/28Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 570 M 4 403 M 4 403 M
Net income 2021 2 129 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2021 52 282 M 7 291 M 7 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 28 925 M 4 034 M 4 034 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 12 808
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Feng Li Vice President
Yan Zhao Ma Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ping Yang Wang Chairman
Ping Li Independent Director
Xiang Dong Fang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.94%4 034
TENAGA NASIONAL-6.00%11 416
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-11.63%6 715
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-44.00%4 658
ENEVA S.A.-8.20%3 880
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI18.07%1 571