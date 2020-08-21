MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited 548 CNE100000478 SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED (548) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/20 7.56 HKD -1.56% 04:51a SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Discloseable Transaction - Capital Increase in Vanho Securities Co., Ltd. PU 08/17 SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Connected Transaction - Establishment of Shenzhen State-owned Assets Collaborative Development Private Fund PU 08/13 SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY : Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Shenzhen Expressway : 2020 Interim Results Preliminary Announcement 0 08/21/2020 | 04:56am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 深圳高速公路股份有限公司 SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00548) 2020 Interim Results Preliminary Announcement Important Notice 1.1 Important Notice 2020 Interim Results Preliminary Announcement of the Company is extracted from full Interim Report 2020 of the Company. For detailed information, investor shall read the full interim report to be published on the website of SSE at http://www.sse.com.cn and HKEx at http://www.hkexnews.com.hk. The 2020 interim financial statements of the Company were prepared in accordance with CASBE, and also were complied with the disclosure requirements under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and the Listing Rules. Unless otherwise stated, the amounts stated in this announcement are in RMB. 1.2 Basic Information of the Company Type of share A Share H Share Abbreviation Shenzhen Expressway Shenzhen Expressway Stock code 600548 00548 Listing exchanges SSE HKEx Contacts and details Secretary of the Board Securities Officer Name GONG Tao Tao GONG Xin, XIAO Wei Telephone (86) 755-8285 3330 (86) 755-8285 3338 Fax (86) 755-8285 3411 E-mail secretary@sz-expressway.com - 1 - Interim Profit Distribution Proposal The Board does not recommend any payment of 2020 interim dividend (2019 Interim: Nil), nor does it recommend any conversion of capital reserve into share capital. Principal Financial Data and Information of the Shareholders 3.1 Principal Financial Data During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB 1,686,872,000, representing a YOY decrease of 37.71%, mainly due to the expressway Toll-free Policy during the Epidemic. In the first half of 2020, the Group recorded net profit attributable to owners of the Company ("net profit") of RMB43,923,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB1,578,646,000), representing a YOY decrease of 97.22%, mainly due to the expressway Toll-free Policy during the Epidemic, resulting in the decrease in the toll revenue from toll highways operated and invested by the Group during the Reporting Period. Unit: RMB As at 30 Jun 2020 As at 31 Dec 2019 Change (Unaudited) (Audited) (%) After adjustment Before adjustment Total assets 49,424,994,544.39 45,264,524,190.36 44,923,734,271.98 9.19 Owners' equity attributable to owners of the 17,376,924,832.07 18,394,846,638.50 18,374,542,643.63 -5.53 Company 2020 Interim 2019 Interim Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (%) After adjustment Before adjustment Revenue 1,686,872,482.94 2,707,939,060.38 2,699,192,701.81 -37.71 Net profit attributable to owners of the 43,922,935.74 1,578,645,874.71 1,576,824,356.13 -97.22 Company/(loss shown with"-") Net profit attributable to owners of the Company -11,753,811.56 1,414,280,546.59 1,414,280,546.60 -100.83 - excluding non-recurring items/(loss shown with"-") Net cash flows from -157,417,600.95 819,070,227.51 786,461,423.94 -119.22 operating activities Return on equity - weighted 0.24 8.80 8.80 Decrease 8.56 average (%) pct.pt Earnings per share - basic 0.724 0.723 -97.22 (RMB/share) /(loss shown 0.020 with"-") Earnings per share - diluted (RMB/share) /(loss shown 0.020 0.724 0.723 -97.22 with"-") During the Reporting Period, since Financial Leasing Company and Logistics Financial Company were entities under same control and consolidated into the Group, the Company has made retrospective adjustment to its consolidated financial statements for the previous year in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. For details, please refer to note VI to the Financial Statements. - 2 - 3.2 Information of the Total Number of Shareholders and the Top Ten Shareholders As at the end of the Reporting Period, based on the shareholders' registers provided by the share registrars and the transfer offices of the Company in the PRC and Hong Kong, the information of the total number of shareholders and the top ten shareholders of the Company were as follows: Unit: share Total number of shareholders The Company had 23,565 shareholders in total, as at the end of the Reporting Period including 23,323 holders of A Shares and 242 holders of H Shares. The top ten shareholders as at the end of the Reporting Period Number of Number of Nature of Number of restricted Name of shareholder Percentage shares pledged shareholders shares held circulating or frozen shares held HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED note Overseas 33.47% 729,875,042 － Unknown legal person Xin Tong Chan Development (Shenzhen) State-owned 30.03% 654,780,000 － None Company Limited legal person Shenzhen Shen Guang Hui Highway Development State-owned 18.87% 411,459,887 － None Company Limited legal person China Merchants Expressway Network ＆ State-owned 4.00% 87,211,323 － None Technology Holdings Co.,Ltd. legal person Guangdong Roads and Bridges Construction State-owned 2.84% 61,948,790 － None Development Company Limited legal person Domestic Hong Kong Central Clearing Company Limited non-state-owned 0.78% 16,908,621 － Unknown legal person MO JING XIAN Domestic natural 0.61% 12,248,839 － Unknown person AU SIU KWOK Overseas natural 0.50% 11,000,000 － Unknown person China Merchants Bank - SSE Dividend Trading Domestic non-state-owned 0.45% 9,738,673 － Unknown Open Index Securities Investment Fund legal person ZHANG PING YING Domestic natural 0.23% 5,017,000 － Unknown person XTC Company and SGH Company are connected persons under the Connected relationship or same control of Shenzhen International. There is no connected relationship among the state-owned shareholders concerted action relationship in the above table. The Company did not notice any connected among the abovementioned shareholders relationship among the other abovementioned shareholders or any connected relationship among the abovementioned state-owned shareholders and other shareholders. Note: The H shares held by HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED were held on behalf of various clients. - 3 - IV. Management Discussion and Analysis In order to achieve the Company's strategic goal of transformation and upgrading, in addition to upgrading and consolidating the core business of toll highway, the Group prudently seeks opportunities for cooperation with leading and branded enterprises in the general-environmental protection industry to enter the environmental protection and clean energy business sector from a high starting point, thereby establishing the business landscape with toll highway and general-environmental protection as its dual core businesses. In recent years, the Group adheres to a market-oriented, specialised and industrialised approach to continuously adjust and integrate its internal organisational structure and functions. It has gradually established various business platforms for urban infrastructure, environmental protection, operation, construction advertising and new energy which include the Investment Company, a company principally engages in the business of expanding infrastructure construction market as well as joint comprehensive development of land; the Operation Development Company, a company principally engages in the provision of highway operation, maintenance management services and intelligent transportation business; the Environmental Company, a company principally engages in the expansion of businesses relating to the environmental protection industry such as solid waste and hazardous waste treatment; the Construction Development Company, a company principally engages in the provision of project construction management services; the Advertising Company, a company principally engages in the advertising resources rental and development business, and the New Energy Company, a company principally engages in the expansion of businesses relating to wind energy and other new energy. Through the aforesaid business platform, the Group will give full play to its own competitive advantages in infrastructure investment and finance, construction, operation and integrated management. The Group will also actively extend its business scope to the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain of its dual core businesses and develop other service-oriented businesses, such as operation maintenance, intelligent transportation/environmental protection system, engineering consulting, advertising service, urban comprehensive services and industrial finance, striving for greater rooms for the development of the Group's operation. 4.1 Business Review At the current stage, the Group's revenues and profits are mainly derived from toll highway operations and investments, and the profit contribution of environmental protection and new energy business is gradually emerging. In addition, the Group provides outstanding construction management and highway operation management services for the government and other enterprises. Building on the relevant management experiences and resources and relying on its core business, the Group has launched businesses such as project development and management, financial, advertising, engineering consulting and inter-network toll collection businesses, etc. As of the date of this announcement, the principal business of the Group is set out as follows: - 4 - In the first half of 2020, the outbreak of the epidemic had a significant impact on the production and operation of the Group. In addition to properly carrying out work in relation to the prevention and control of the epidemic, the Group has also promptly taken active steps to achieve resumption of its production and operation in a full manner, and mitigated the negative impact of the epidemic by stepping up its efforts in developing quality projects in the market, improving production efficiency, reducing operating costs and broadening revenue streams. During the Reporting Period, the Group earnestly managed the main business of toll highway, environmental protection and clean energy, and steadily developed relevant businesses such as entrusted management, infrastructure development and financial services businesses. During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,687 million, representing a YOY decrease of 37.71%, of which toll revenue of approximately RMB1,046 million, solid and hazardous waste treatment business revenue of approximately RMB195 million, clean energy business revenue of approximately RMB228 million, entrusted management services revenue of approximately RMB127 million and other business revenue of approximately RMB91 nmillion accounted for 62.00%, 11.55%, 13.53%, 7.53% and 5.39% of the total revenue of the Group, respectively. Toll Highway Business 1. Analysis of Operating Environment Economic environment

In the first half of 2020, the sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic has posed great impacts to global business activities and the economies were forced to a standstill, resulting in declines in economic indicators of major economies around the world. The economic development in China also faced huge pressure and challenges. Confronted with these sudden changes, the Chinese government promptly adopted a series of prevention and control measures against the epidemic and 5 - adjusted its macroeconomic policies in a timely manner. Since March 2020, the epidemic has been brought under control in China. With the government's all-out effort in promoting resumption of work and production, the Chinese economy demonstrated strong resilience with gradual recovery of production and operation in an orderly manner. Despite the continuous spread of the epidemic as well as the complex international political and economic situations on the external front, the Chinese economy showed a positive trend of gradual recovery quarter-on-quarter with GDP saw a turnaround from negative to positive and recorded a YOY growth of 3.2% in the second quarter of 2020; and a YOY GDP decrease of 1.6% for the first half of the year. The orderly economic recovery is conducive to the general growth of the regional transportation and logistics demand via highway.Source of data: Government statistics information website Policy Environment

Toll highway industry: The government introduced a number of policies regarding the toll highway industry successively in 2019. Such policies includes the removal of provincial boundary highway toll stations, which aim to achieve non-stop express toll collection, and the vigorous promotion of application of ETC on highways, which aim to realise ETC utilisation rate of vehicles passing through the highways of over 90% by the end of 2019, as well as strict implementation of the basic preferential policy that offer a discount of not less than 5% of the toll fees for ETC users. In addition, the MOT issued the "Classification of Toll Fees for Vehicles on Toll Highways" ( 《收費 公路車輛通行費車型分類》 ), a new standard for the transportation industry. The new standard downgraded original Type-2 passenger vehicles with 8 and 9 seats as Type-1 mini passenger vehicles, and implemented toll-by-class instead of toll-by-weight policy for trucks. The traffic management department of Guangdong Province requires a cancellation of toll collection on mileage in relation to interchanges connecting ramp at transportation hubs starting from 1 January 2020 and reapproval of the toll fees standard for section fees with the amount of toll fees for each section rounded to the nearest cents. Moreover, after the resumption of toll collection from 6 May 2020, the ETC systems over the country have adopted the calculation method of "round-down and no round-up" for toll fees charged at all sections of expressways, i.e. for the expressway toll fee which the cent portion is less than RMB0.5, the amount will be round-down to the whole yuan; for those which the cent portion is larger than RMB0.5, the fee will be collected at the exact amount without rounding up but a 5% off discount will be offered to such fee. In general, the implementation of the above policies has had a negative impact on the Company's toll revenue. On the other hand, however, the changes in industrial policies will be more favourable for the long-term industrial development and the improvement of both efficiency and service quality. For instance, the implementation of toll-by-class instead of toll-by-weight policy has realised restriction over over-limit and overloaded vehicles without requiring them to stop for weighting or inspection at highway toll stations. The policy can also enhance the traffic efficiency and lower the maintenance cost of highways, which is positive to the reduction of labour cost and management fee of the Company in the long-term.

As required by the MOT, commencing from 00:00 on 17 February 2020 and until 00:00 on 6 May 2020, a toll-free policy was implemented for all vehicles using toll highways according to the laws, so as to ensure the transportation of materials for prevention and control of the coronavirus as well as for production and daily lives, thereby supporting the resumption of work and production of enterprises and hence providing strong support for economic and social stability as a whole. The government will study and promulgate relevant supporting and protective policies separately to coordinate and protect the legitimate interests of the users, creditors, investors and operators of the toll highways. The implementation of this policy has caused a decrease in the revenue of the Group during the period of prevention and control of the epidemic, and the operating results of the Group was negatively affected. As of the date of this announcement, the relevant supporting and protective policies are yet to be promulgated. The Group will actively communicate with the transport departments to minimise the negative impacts brought by the epidemic. 6 - Environmental protection industry: The "13th Five-Year Plan for Ecological & Environmental Protection" (《「十三五」生態環境保護規劃》) clarified the construction of ecological civilisation as a national strategy. 2020 is a year of harvest for the 13th Five-Year Plan. The "2020 Government Work Report" has set out plan for work in relation to ecological and environmental protection and regulation with an aim to further implement the goals regarding environmental protection under the 13th Five-Year Plan. In June 2019, 9 departments of the State including the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development have issued the "Notice on the Comprehensive Commencement of Classification of Household Waste in Cities at Prefecture Level and Above in China" (《關於在全 國地級及以上城市全面開展生活垃圾分類工作的通知》). In 2020, various provinces and cities across China issued regulations on waste classification and management successively, for example, the "Implementation Rules for Classification of Household Waste in Shenzhen City" (《深圳市生 活垃圾分類管理條例》) will be officially implemented commencing from 1 September 2020. Entering into an era with waste classification regulated by laws and progressing from "suggested classification" to "mandatory classification", new opportunities have emerged in various segments along the industrial chain of solid waste. The "Notice of the National Development and Reform Commission on Improvement of Policy regarding On-grid Tariff of Wind Power"《( 國家發展改革委關於完善風電上網電價政策的通知》) issued in May 2019 replaced the on-grid tariff of onshore wind power with government's guided price and the on-grid tariff of all newly approved centralised onshore wind power projects shall be determined through competitive process. For those onshore wind power projects approved in the previous years, there is a clear division of time limit for grid connection and tariff subsidies. Driven by such policy, the construction of onshore wind power project will remain in the peak period in 2020. Since May 2020, the National Energy Administration has successively issued policies in relation to the wind power and photovoltaic power industries, which highlighted two key directions, namely promoting grid parity and stepping up the efforts in the implementation of competitive allocation of projects that require state subsidies. The transmission and consumption guarantee mechanism of wind power and photovoltaic power were also improved to enhance market competitiveness. Furthermore, pursuant to the "Notice on Commencement of Relevant Review Work on the Projects List of Renewable Energy Power Generation Subsidies" (《關於開展可再生 能源發電補貼項目清單審核有關工作的通知》) issued by the General Office of the Ministry of Finance issued in March 2020, the application for government subsidies regarding renewable energy has been reopened, which will facilitate earlier receipt of existing power generation subsidies for new energy power generation and operation projects. The abovementioned policies will be favourable for the stable and orderly development of the wind and photovoltaic power industries, and the new energy power generation industry will enter a new stage of quality development. (II) Toll Highway Business 1. Business Performance and Analysis In the first half of 2020, the average daily toll revenue of toll highway projects operated and invested by the Group are as follows： Toll highway Average daily toll revenue (RMB'000) 2020 Interim 2019 Interim YOY Guangdong Province - Shenzhen Region: Meiguan Expressway 179 351 -48.9% Jihe East 895 2,047 -56.3% Jihe West 726 1,778 -59.2% Coastal Expressway(1) 857 1,391 -38.4% Shuiguan Expressway 706 1,703 -58.6% Shuiguan Extension 98 322 -69.5% - 7 - Toll highway Average daily toll revenue (RMB'000) 2020 Interim 2019 Interim YOY Guangdong Province - Other Regions: Qinglian Expressway 1,148 2,332 -50.7% Yangmao Expressway 597 1,575 -62.1% Guangwu Project 369 833 -55.7% Jiangzhong Project 479 1,245 -61.5% GZ W2 Expressway 623 1,518 -58.9% Other Provinces in the PRC: Wuhuang Expressway 515 1,109 -53.6% Yichang Project 503 1,080 -53.5% Changsha Ring Road 219 388 -43.7% Nanjing Third Bridge 785 1,422 -44.8% Notes: According to the agreement of implementation of toll adjustment for lorries by Coastal Project signed between Shenzhen Transport Bureau and Coastal Company, all types of trucks passing through the Coastal Project will be charged 50% of the normal toll fees standard from 1 March 2018 to 31 December 2020, and Shenzhen Transport Bureau compensates to Coastal Company for RMB302 million. After resumption of toll fee collection from 00:00 on 6 May 2020, the basic operation information of the toll highways operated and invested by the Group during the period from 6 May 2020 to 30 June 2020 ("Toll Collection Resumption Period") is as follows: Average daily mixed traffic volume (number of Average daily toll revenue (RMB'000) Toll highway vehicles in thousand)⑴ 6 May 2020 - 1 May 2019 - YOY 6 May 2020 - 1 May 2019 - YOY 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Guangdong Province - Shenzhen Region: Meiguan Expressway 123 112 9.5% 439 383 14.5% Jihe East 328 307 6.8% 2,211 2,154 2.7% Jihe West 234 231 1.3% 1,829 1,884 -2.9% Coastal Expressway(1) 109 99 10.2% 1,555 1,460 6.5% Shuiguan Expressway 265 231 14.9% 1,718 1,843 -6.7% Shuiguan Extension 77 83 -6.9% 240 342 -30.0% Guangdong Province - Other Regions: Qinglian Expressway 49 43 13.4% 2,432 2,043 19.1% Yangmao Expressway 40 42 -5.4% 1,303 1,440 -9.5% Guangwu Project 43 33 28.0% 700 799 -12.4% Jiangzhong Project 163 153 6.1% 1,090 1,222 -10.9% GZ W2 Expressway 105 84 24.3% 1,470 1,545 -4.9% - 8 - Average daily mixed traffic volume (number of Average daily toll revenue (RMB'000) Toll highway vehicles in thousand)⑴ 6 May 2020 - 1 May 2019 - YOY 6 May 2020 - 1 May 2019 - YOY 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Other Provinces in the PRC: Wuhuang Expressway 56 56 0.2% 1,048 1,076 -2.5% Yichang Project 49 40 21.6% 1,014 955 6.1% Changsha Ring Road 51 37 38.2% 460 408 12.6% Nanjing Third Bridge 39 34 15.7% 1,392 1,390 0.2% Notes: Traffic volume which is toll free during holidays is not included in the figures of average daily mixed traffic volume. The average daily operation data for the period from 6 May to 30 June 2020 is calculated based on the testing days of 56 days, and the average daily operation data for the period from 1 May to 30 June 2019 is calculated based on the testing days of 61 days.

The above data are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such data and the actual data due to toll revenue of certain projects need to be recorded and disclosed on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. Therefore, above data is only for investors' references. Investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously. In the first half of 2020, the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic has caused significant impact on the lives and economic activities of the general public. During the severe outbreak of the epidemic, local governments imposed management and control measures including lockdown of cities and closure of expressways to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic, resulting in a rapid decrease in traffic volumes. In order to support prevention and control against the epidemic and facilitate the resumption of work and production, as required by the transport department of China, the Group implemented a toll-free policy during holidays from 24 January 2020 to 8 February 2020 and further implemented a toll-free policy on all vehicles using toll highways lawfully from 00:00 on 17 February 2020 to 00:00 on 6 May 2020. Moreover, the revenue of toll highways was also adversely impacted by the new toll collection policies implemented since 2020, and the increase of users of ETC toll passes which can enjoy discount on toll fee. Due to the combined effects of the above factors, the total toll revenue from the toll highways operated and invested by the Group showed a significant YOY decrease for the first half of the year. From the resumption of toll on 6 May 2020 to 30 June, the overall traffic volume of the toll expressways operated and invested by the Group has resumed back to normal level and exceeded the same period of previous year. However, the overall toll revenue has a slightly YOY decrease, which is mainly due to adoption of the ETC toll system and the new toll sections and charging standards after removal of toll collection stations at provincial boundary, the adjustment to vehicle classification and relevant charging standards, the ETC toll discounts and adjustment to charging rules, and the adjustment to the charging policy and charging standards of the sections in Guangdong Province. Moreover, the operational performance of toll expressways is also affected by factors such as changes in surrounding competitive or coordinated road network, construction or maintenance of the expressways, maintenance of connected or parallel expressways, implementation of urban traffic organisation plans, and positive or negative impact from other transportation means. Guangdong Province - Shenzhen Region Highways of the Group in Shenzhen region are major express passage of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Numerous industrial parks, large communities, cultural and daily lives ancillary facilities, as well as large-scale infrastructure projects under construction are located along the highways. With the government's all-out effort in promoting resumption of work and production after the period of stringent anti-epidemic measures, the traffic volume recovered rapidly. Since the resumption of toll collection, the production base of Huawei and its industrial chain located along Meiguan Expressway resumed to work in full force, and the construction of surrounding - 9 - large-scale infrastructure projects of Meiguan Expressway had also accelerated, which promoted the growth of the daily average traffic volume and toll revenue of Meiguan Expressway. The Group steered its efforts to accelerate the construction of certain infrastructure projects in Qianhai and the Exhibition Center area in order to catch up with the progress, resulting in the higher-than-expected growth in traffic volume of freight cars passing through Coastal Expressway. In addition, in light of the opening of the connecting lane of Dongbin Tunnel Shahe West Section since the end of 2019, the operational performance of Coastal Expressway will be positively impacted. Guangdong Province has implemented policies such as exemption of toll fees for the hub interchange ramp, and reorganise and re-approved the toll mileage of each sections, resulting in adjustments to the toll fees of Jihe Expressway, Shuiguan Expressway and Shuiguan Extension. In addition, Banyin Avenue (Shenzhen Municipal Road) was officially opened on 1 May 2020, which significantly diverted the traffic flow of Shuiguan Extension. Due to the combined effects of the aforesaid factors, the average daily toll revenue of Shuiguan Extension during the Toll Collection Resumption Period recorded a relatively extensive YOY decrease. Guangdong Province - Other Regions The commencement of operation of all sections of Xuguang Expressway highlighted the effect of Qinglian Expressway as a north-south traffic artery from Southern China to Central China, while the official opening of Qingyun Section of Shanzhan Expressway on 1 January 2020 has driven an increase in the traffic volume of Qinglian Expressway. The reopening of Qingyuan Bridge in mid-June 2020 also has a positive impact on Qinglian Expressway as some vehicles using the linkage chose to pass through Qinglian Expressway likewise. With the orderly resumption of production and operation in areas along the highways and the continuous improvement of surrounding road network, the operational performance of Qinglian Expressway was enhanced effectively upon the resumption of toll collection. During the Toll Collection Resumption Period, the average daily traffic volume and toll revenue of Yangmao Expressway recorded a YOY decrease due to varying degree of negative impacts brought by adjustment of toll policy, successive opening of adjacent road network, and the renovation and expansion work at certain sections of Yangmao Expressway. The average daily traffic volume of Guangwu Project and Jiangzhong Project both recorded a YOY increase. However its toll revenue recorded a YOY decrease since the traffic volume of the entire mileage decreased due to the opening of adjacent road network. (3) Other Provinces During the Toll Collection Resumption Period, with the government's all-out effort in promoting resumption of work and production, the operational performance of Yichang Expressway has returned to the normal level. As Wuhuang Expressway is located at the epicenter of the epidemic, its operating performance during the Reporting Period was greatly affected by the epidemic. With production and operating activities gradually recovered in Wuhan after the epidemic has been brought under control, the traffic volume of Wuhuang Expressway has also recovered gradually. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the operating performance of other toll highways in other provinces operated and invested by the Group has all returned to normal levels. 2. Business Management and Upgrade Reinforce the first line of defense against the epidemic and proactively prepare for resumption of work and production The outbreak of the epidemic during the Chinese New Year at the beginning of the year has posed a huge threat to lives and safety of the general public. To support the prevention and control of the epidemic, the central government and governments at all levels unified command for and allocation of urgently mobilised manpower across the country to help winning the battle against the epidemic through prevention and control measures. Among which, the Group shouldered the important mission of building the first line of defense for prevention and control of the epidemic in regions where the expressways are located, and fully cooperated with the government to commence inspection work for epidemic prevention during the Chinese New Year holiday. A three-level command task force comprising the Company, relevant departments and toll stations was set up to establish a comprehensive epidemic prevention and control mechanism. Over 1,200 employees and a huge amount of epidemic prevention and inspection - 10 - supplies were deployed and utilised. In order to ensure prevention and control work to be carried out in an accurate manner at all sections, nearly 60 inspection stations were set up along the expressways. Regular disinfection would be carried out at the stations, which were operated under the supervision of designated staff to ensure effective implementation of the prevention and control measures, thereby reinforcing the first line of defense against the epidemic. The earnest and pragmatic effort of the Company has received high acclaim from the government departments and the public. In addition to the proactive efforts made in epidemic prevention, the Group also formulated detailed plans for resumption of work and production in advance and became one of the first batch of listed state-owned enterprises in Shenzhen to fully resume its work and production. Besides, leveraging the toll-free period, the Group has further optimised its ETC system and carried out on-road quality tests therefor. It has also closely monitored the operating condition of each section to solve technical issues arising in the course of operation. About 80 suggestions on technical issues and operation management have been submitted to the provincial transport department, all of which have been adopted. Furthermore, the operation management department has established a new operating management system for the toll collection operation model under ETC system and developed the "One Station One Policy" emergency protection measure to enhance management efficiency and service quality. The optimised ETC system has been operating smoothly since the commencement of operation and the traffic efficiency of various sections have been enhanced effectively. In order to enhance operating performance, during the Reporting Period, the Group actively organised various marketing and promotional activities, formulated and implemented targeted marketing and promotional campaigns, promoted the advantages of the Company's road network and projects through multiple channels in an effort to attract traffic via its proactive measures. For instance, Magerk Company widely promoted the significant route and pricing advantages of Wuhuang Expressway under the new toll fee standards to driver and passengers by means of traffic announcement, mobile APP, WeChat Official Account and leaflet distribution. These promotions have, to a certain extent, contributed to the increase in traffic volume upon resumption of toll collection at Wuhuang Expressway, which is located in epicenter of the epidemic. Following the resumption of toll collection, taking advantage of the quality scenic spots along the highway and activities launched during the tourism festival such as Lianzhou Golden Pear Festival, Qinglian Company extensively promoted the advantages of Qinglian Expressway such as special features of the sightseeing route in Qinglian region and the location of the expressway through promotional channels such as advertorial articles on WeChat, billboards along the highways and distribution of leaflets at toll stations and service centres with an aim to attract traffic volume. Enhance operation and management capacity and efficiency through application of innovative technologies In the first half of 2020, the Group continued to strenuously push forward the research on and implementation of intelligence traffic. Through the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, an integrated system platform for monitoring, command and deployment of road network was established to realise automatic monitoring, identification, pre-warning and business connection of road conditions, traffic incidents and vehicle flows. During the Reporting Period, the Group also commenced research on projects such as drone application and toll collection inspection management system under the free-flow model. The drone application system enabled the Group to implement works such as monitoring of traffic flows, inspection and emergency rescue coordination. Leveraging the computer intelligent software system, the Group was able to conduct big data analysis through automatic audit and analysis of records of passing vehicles, which were used to provide data support for toll collection and operations management. Furthermore, the Group's Outer Ring Project, Jihe Expressway reconstruction and expansion project and other major projects were adopted as carriers to promote the pilot application of innovative technologies such as BIM technology, QR code technology, special equipment monitoring and smart construction site in engineering construction. Through adopting information technology, the elements of the construction site were managed in a unified manner to formulate an information-based, visualised and intelligent BIM-based engineering project management system, thereby improving the management efficiency and application value. The Group has also actively commenced the research and construction work of the Outer Ring Intelligent Highway Pilot Demonstration Project. - 11 - 3. Business Development Affected by the epidemic, constructions in progress of the Group experienced stagnancy of supply chain, insufficient supply of raw materials and delayed work resumption of workers. Besides of the impact on the progress of the construction project in progress, the Group also faced pressure from the surging costs of raw materials, transport and labour. During the Reporting Period, the Group proactively deployed epidemic prevention measures and gradually resumed work and production for the construction project in progress from mid-February to early March. In order to eliminate the effects of the epidemic on construction progress, the Group strived to complete various projects on schedule under effective cost control by demanding the construction project teams to streamline all crucial points of construction comprehensively, adopt the schedule of inverted construction period, increase resource input, arrange reasonable work procedures and enhance production efficiency leveraging innovative technologies. As at the end of the Reporting Period, approximately 76% of the Outer Ring project has been completed. While the land acquisition and demolition and relocation work has been basically completed, the construction of roadbed, bridges, tunnels and pavements have completed at a percentage of approximately 89.5%, 82.1%, 100% and 35.1%, respectively. Facilitated with a series of effective measures, construction at critical points of the Outer Ring Project were completed on schedule, including the multi-span continuous beam across Bao'an Boulevard and the multi-span continuous beam at two locations on Zhongxin Road, laying the foundation for the targeted opening of the main line in late 2020. During the Reporting Period, with the approval of the Board, the Company was actively conducting the preliminary work, such as inspection and design, of the first-stage section of Outer Ring Phase III. For details of the Outer Ring Project, please refer to the relevant contents of the Company's announcement dated 18 March 2016 and the circular dated 25 April 2016. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the land acquisition and demolition and relocation work has all completed, approximately 59% of the construction in progress of the Coastal Phase II has completed , while the construction of roadbed, bridges and pavements have completed at a percentage of approximately 53%, 59% and 10%, respectively. To match the overall work plan and arrangement of the government's expressway construction and improve road safety and quality and the traffic environment, the Board of Directors have approved the preliminary work of the Group's preliminary design of the Jihe Expressway reconstruction and expansion project in January 2018. The Company actively communicated and coordinated with various administrative authorities, and reached basic consensus on the overall construction plan. The preliminary work such as the preparation of the engineering feasibility report and the preliminary design has been basically completed. During the Reporting Period, with the approval of the Board, the Company actively pushed forward the drawing design and cost consultation of the Jihe Expressway reconstruction and expansion project. According to the Shenzhen Municipal Government's plans and arrangements of Shenshan Second Expressway (Shenzhen - Shanwei) and with approval of the Board, the Company has commenced preliminary work such as inspection and design of Shenshan Second Expressway during the Reporting Period, The Shenshan Second Expressway has a total length of approximately 35 km and will have access to a number of main routes including Outer Ring Expressway upon completion. Becoming an express traffic passage between Shenzhen City and the Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone, the Expressway will act as a significant role in facilitating the cooperation and development among the areas such as Shenzhen, Huizhou and Shanwei. The Company holds 25% equity interests in Yangmao Company. The reconstruction and expansion of Yangmao Expressway commenced in mid-2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. During the Reporting Period, the reconstruction and expansion of Yangmao Expressway are in steady progress. The construction of main structures including roadbeds, girder prefabricated field construction, soft foundation treatment and bridge pile foundation construction are underway. In addition, on 29 May 2020, Operation Development Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into agreement contract in respect of acquiring 60% of the equity interest in Guangdong Boyuan Construction Engineering Co., Ltd (廣東博元建設工程有限公司) at a consideration of RMB6.99 million. Boyuan Company possesses a grade two qualification for general contractor in terms of road project construction as well as relatively leading professional technological advantages and extensive experience - 12 - in operation management in the field of highway maintenance. Upon completion of acquisition of the controlling interests in Boyuan Company, the Group may proactively expand its businesses relating to the upstream and downstream industrial chain such as highway and municipal road maintenance and construction, acquire more of various construction projects in Shenzhen and other areas, and thus developing its core competitiveness in the segments of comprehensive highway management and maintenance. As of the date of this announcement, the relevant procedures of change in business registration have been completed. (III) Environmental Protection Business In order to explore a broader room for the Group's long-term development, the Group will proactively explore the investment prospects and opportunities of the general-environmental protection industry including solid waste and hazardous waste treatment and clean energy principally while consolidating and enhancing the core business of toll highway. The Group has established Environmental Company and New Energy Company as a market-oriented platform for expanding businesses in relation to the general-environmental protection industry 1. Solid and hazardous waste treatment The organic waste treatment industry has a relatively large room for development as supported by the national environmental protection policies. Organic waste treatment is a key industry segment of focused development of the Group in the general-environmental protection area. The Group also proactively explores the investment prospects and opportunities in the area of solid and hazardous waste treatment. On 30 October 2019, the consortium formed by companies including the Environmental Company won the bid for the Guangming Environmental Park Project. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 30 October 2019. The Guangming Environmental Park Project is located in Guangming District, Shenzhen. The project will be developed into a treatment plant with a processing capacity of 1,000 tons/day for kitchen waste, large pieces waste (wasted furniture) and greening waste. The project shall be implemented under the BOT model, social capital partner who has won in the bidding shall incorporate a project company in Guangming District, and such project company shall be responsible for the efforts in investment, financing, design, construction, transformation, operation, maintenance and handover of the project. The proposed concession period of the project is 10 years. The static total investment of the project is estimated to be approximately RMB708 million. On 8 January 2020, Environmental Company entered into the "capital increase and equity transfer agreement in respect of acquiring not more than 68.1045% of shares in Lande Environmental Technology Group Holdings Co., Ltd." (the "Agreement") with the relevant parties, pursuant to which Environmental Company will acquire not more than 160,000,000 shares of Lande Environmental at a consideration of not more than RMB809,600,000, the shareholding percentage will not exceed 68.1045%. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2020. As of the date of this announcement, the Company holds approximately 67.14% of the shares in Lande Environmental. Lande Environmental has been included in the consolidated financial statements of the Group since 20 January 2020. Lande Environmental is currently an important enterprise in the field of organic waste comprehensive treatment, construction and operation in the PRC. It principally engages in provision of systematic comprehensive solutions and services for treatment of municipal organic waste treatment such as kitchen waste and waste leachate to its customers. Lande Environmental currently has a total of 16 organic waste treatment projects under BOT/PPP model, most of which are located in cities with better economic development, have relatively long concession period, and able to generate relatively stable returns. During the Reporting Period, with the impact of the epidemic, the volume of kitchen waste collection and transportation by Lande Environmental further decreased, while the volume of kitchen waste treatment remained basically the same. The business development has not aligned with its increasing treatment capacity. With the gradual recovery and unleashing the potential of the public's consumption capacity since the epidemic has been brought under control, as well as the stricter implementation of waste classification and management regulations, the waste treatment business is expected to develop and expand gradually. Regarding the EPC construction business and the manufacturing and sales of the ancillary equipment (the "equipment business"), Lande Environmental made progress in the construction of various EPC projects actively in 2020 due to continuous improvement in liquidity following the acquisition by the Group and the implementation of a series of enhanced management measures. As a result, the revenue from EPC - 13 - construction and equipment business recorded a significant YOY increase. Furthermore, during the Reporting Period, Lande Environmental put great efforts in technological development, progress has been made in technological innovations such as harmless dehydration treatment system of dead livestock or poultry and kitchen waste sorting and pulping equipment. Furthermore, with the approval of the Board, in August 2020, Shenshan Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement in respect of acquiring 50% of equity interest in Shenzhen Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone Qiantai Technology Limited (深圳深汕特别合作區乾泰 技術有限公司) ("Qiantai Company") by way of capital increase and transfer. The total capital contribution will be RMB225 million. Qiantai Company possesses qualification for scrapping new energy vehicles and is principally engaged in electric-vehicle battery recycling business and vehicle scrapping business. Owning over 10 independent intellectual property rights related to key technologies of electric-vehicle battery recycling and scrapping new energy vehicles, Qiantai Company possess relatively strong integrated strength in the field of scrapping new energy vehicles and electric-vehicle battery technologies as well as the upstream and downstream markets. Recently China has listed the new energy vehicle industry as a strategic emerging industry for focused promotion. As the popularity of new energy vehicles increased, the future prospect of the electric-vehicle battery disposal market is promising. Upon completion of the acquisition of controlling interests in Qiantai Company, the Group will be able to capture the opportunities in the development of emerging market by promptly entering the sector of scrapping new energy vehicles, solid and hazardous waste disposal of electric-vehicle battery and post-market recycling and application. The acquisition aligns with the Group's strategic development vision to explore the general-environmental protection business sector. The Group will demonstrate the regional advantages and resources advantages of the Company. It will gradually establish a comprehensive service system integrating cleaning and treatment of household waste. On this basis, the Group will also expand into the upstream and downstream industrial chain. During the Reporting Period, the Group also proactively conducted site visits and negotiations in respect of research and investment projects regarding treatment of industrial hazardous waste and sewage in the field of industrial environmental protection. In conjunction with the regional expansion strategy, the Group will participate in comprehensive urban development and construction and seek opportunities in strategically expanding into the area of construction and operation of environmental protection projects such as municipal sanitation integration and treatment of industrial solid waste. 2. Clean Energy Clean energy, being an emerging sector in the general-environmental protection industry, will be a new industrial development direction that the Group has decided to place strong emphasis on in its development strategies. In recent years, following the implementation of a series of national industrial policies and development plans related to wind power industry, wind power has become the main source of power supply for the society. The problem of wind power curtailment has been improved rapidly, which indicates a new stage of stable and sound development of wind power industry in the long run. After the acquisition of Nanjing Wind Power in 2019, the Group has significantly improved the operation and management of Nanjing Wind Power by implementing a series of measures, including enhancing the quality of internal management, enhancing market development and construction of supply chain, stepping up efforts in research and development and optimising the production process constantly, thereby comprehensively improving production capacity of the complete machine manufacturing. Driven by related policy, onshore wind power project construction has been still in the peak period in 2020. The demand of the complete machine significantly increased, which brought rare market opportunity to Nanjing Wind Power. However, the gross margin of the complete machine manufacturing faced the pressure of decline due to the limited productivity caused by tight supply of key components and parts in the upstream, and increased procurement costs of components and parts. Together with factors such as delay in resumption of work during the epidemic, the progress of production delivery and sales of Nanjing Wind Power were delayed during the Reporting Period, affecting its interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Wuhu Production Base of Nanjing Wind Power officially commenced production in late April and completed the technical development for two new models. Currently, Nanjing Wind Power seeks to ensure fulfilment of its business objectives of the year by increasing market sales, expanding supply chain - 14 - channels, enhancing productivity and management and strengthening receipt of payments of sales. It also makes preparation in advance for business development in the next two years. During the Reporting Period, Baotou Nanfeng continued to improve wind farm operation and management during the epidemic and its operating and production activities are getting back on track broadly. With improved situation of epidemic prevention and control, the resumption of work and production in Mengxi Region accelerated, posing increasing demand of power supply. Benefitted from local stable policy environment related to wind power, the market foundation of consumption of power generated of Nanjing Wind Power is sound. Baotou Nanfeng recorded an aggregate on-grid power supply of 321,208 MWh during the first half of 2020, which outperformed various interim business objectives. Besides, based on requirements of the notice issued by the Ministry of Finance (Caibanjian [2020] No. 6), Baotou Nanfeng is actively working on the application of renewable energy power generation subsidies for its five subsidiaries engaging in wind farm projects, in order to obtain power generation subsidies for its existing projects as soon as possible. With increasing scale of the new energy segment business, in August 2020, the Group established a wholly-owned subsidiary named Shenzhen Expressway New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd (深圳高速新能 源控股有限公司) with a registered capital of RMB1.4 billion (paid-up capital of the first tranche was RMB30 million), in order to enhance the operation and management efficiency of the new energy industry and business development, with a view to integrating internal and external resources in an effective way, thereby establishing a more scientific governance structure with independent legal entity and an operation and management system, so as to align with the needs of integrated development strategies of the Group's new energy business. The subsidiary will act as a platform for investment in, financing and management of the new energy industry, which the Group will developed with a focus on wind power, supplemented by the businesses of photovoltaic power and energy storage. 3. Water Environmental Remediation and Others In 2017, Environmental Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, acquired 20% equity interests in Derun Environment. Derun Environment is a comprehensive environmental enterprise with majority owned subsidiaries including Chongqing Water and Sanfeng Environment, etc., and with major business segments including water supply and sewage treatment, waste incineration power generation and environmental restoration, etc. Chongqing Water is mainly engaged in urban water supply and sewage treatment. Occupying a dominant position in the city's water supply and sewage treatment market, Chongqing Water has stable earnings and abundant cash flow. Sanfeng Environment is a large-scale environmental protection group integrating investment, construction, integrated equipment and operation management in domestic waste incineration power generation field. It is mainly engaged in the investment of waste incineration power generation projects, EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction), equipment manufacturing and operation management of the whole industry chain service, with a complete set of core technologies such as waste incineration and flue gas purification, and third-generationtube-type membrane treatment and other technologies. On 5 June 2020, Sanfeng Environment (601827) was officially listed on SSE, which will help with its long-term development of becoming the leader in domestic waste incineration power generation field. During the Reporting Period, Derun Environment focused on developing the markets in Chongqing and the peripheral areas and actively pushed forward the construction of projects, including the Project in respect of Ecological Restoration, Management and Maintenance of Landfills of Changsheng Bridge in Chongqing (EPC), the Water Environmental Remediation Project of Changsheng River in Chongqing and the Water Environmental Remediation Project of Wuhou District in Chengdu. By acquiring the equity interests of Derun Environment, the Group, on the one hand, would be able to expand the Company's environmental protection business and obtain a reasonable return on investment. On the other hand, it can carry out in-depth cooperation with domestic leading enterprises. Besides, the Group also held 15% of the equity interests in Water Planning Company. During the Reporting Period, Water Planning Company undertook three BO projects in respect of sewage treatment facilities, successfully won the bid for over 70 projects and received sufficient business orders. For details of the profits of Lande Environmental, Nanjing Wind Power, Baotou Nanfeng and Derun Environment during the Reporting Period, please refer to the relevant content in "Financial Analysis" below and note VI1 to the Financial Statements in this announcement. - 15 - (IV) Entrusted Management and the Development of Other Infrastructure Relying on the core business of toll highway and building on the expertise and experience accumulated in the relevant areas throughout these years, the Group has continuously launched or engaged in the entrusted construction management business and the entrusted operation management business (also known as entrusted construction business and entrusted management business). Through the provision of services relating to construction management and operation management of toll highway, the Group has realised reasonable revenues and returns from the receipt of management fee and/or bonus according to the calculation methods as agreed with the entrusting parties. In addition, the Group also attempts to use its own financial resources and financing capability to participate in the construction and development of local infrastructure so as to obtain reasonable revenues and returns. 1. Entrusted Construction Business During the Reporting Period, the Company has had entrusted construction projects including Outer Ring Project in Shenzhen region, Cargo Organisation Adjustment Project, Longhua Municipal Section Project, Shenshan Environmental Park Project, Duohua Bridge Project of Longli County and Bimeng Project, etc. At this stage, the major work of the Group in entrusted construction business is to strengthen the safety and quality management of the projects under construction, coordinate and supervise the collection of revenue from each of the entrusted construction projects, push forward the completion and acceptance of the completed projects and proactively promote the development and cooperation in new markets and new projects. During the Reporting Period, all the work of the entrusted construction projects has been carried out in good order. In particular, for the relevant information on the progress of Outer Ring Project, please refer to the relevant content in above description of "Business Development" in this section. The 4 toll stations in the first batch of Cargo Organisation Adjustment Project have been completed and the second batch of preliminary works for Paibang and Xiufeng stations are being carried out. Construction of Longhua Municipal Section Project commenced in September 2018, which was mainly divided into three construction sections, namely Jianshe Road, Dafu Road and Golf Boulevard, among which 70% of the overall physical work of the Jianshe Road section have been completed; the application for construction work planning permit of the Dafu Road section is still in progress; the construction of the Golf Boulevard section has been suspended due to conflict with other municipal planning. In addition, the Company was identified as entrusted construction party of infrastructure and ancillary projects for Shenshan Eco-Environmental Science and Technology Industrial Park through an open tendering procedure in July 2019, and was assigned to be responsible for the whole process of infrastructure construction of the Environmental Park. The construction primarily includes four sub-construction projects, namely municipal roads ancillary to the Park, "seven connections and site leveling" in the Park, public management and service facilities and ancillary facilities related to waste transfer. The management fee of the entrusted construction is approximately RMB226.55 million. This infrastructure construction project is invested by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and is expected to be completed by 2025. During the Reporting Period, the Company has been proactively promoting the preliminary works of each construction work of the project. The tendering work for construction is expected to complete in September this year and the construction may commence during the year. Duohua Bridge Project is about 2.2 km long in total, the major construction work of the project is the construction of Duohua Bridge. The total investment amount of the project is approximately RMB900 million and the construction period of the project is expected to be approximately 3 years. It is a municipal project invested by the government of Longli County, Guizhou through Guilong Holdings, its platform company. On 29 March 2018, Longli County Government, Guilong Holdings and Guishen Company signed an investment cooperation agreement for the project. According to the investment cooperation agreement, Guishen Company is responsible for raising construction funds, and Guilong Holdings will pay project fee to Guishen Company according to the contract. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 March 2018. As at the end of the Reporting Period, - 16 - approximately 46% of the physical work of the project have been completed. Located in a valley with high mountains, Duohua Bridge was requested by the local government to be constructed into a landscape bridge overseeing the scenes of the valley that could be accessed by both pedestrians and vehicles. The engineering design and construction is extremely demanding. During the Reporting Period, the project team conducted scientific research and investigation on the reliability of high-strength bolts for large-span bridges and active preventive measures, while conducting in-depth design work of landscape lighting, style and colour of railing, alley trees, street lamps and sightseeing elevators featuring characteristics of local geographical area and culture, with a view to securing the safety of travelling and sightseeing on Duohua Bridge. The Bimeng Project is a residential resettlement construction project invested by the government of Longli County through Guilong Holdings. The total investment budget of the project is expected to be not more than RMB1,000 million. On 13 May 2020, Guilong Holdings and Guishen Company signed an investment cooperation agreement for the project. According to the investment cooperation agreement, the construction period of the project will be 2 years and the operation period will be 3 years; Guishen Company is responsible for raising construction funds, and Guilong Holdings will pay project fee and investment returns to Guishen Company according to the contract. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 13 May 2020. During the Reporting Period, Guishen Company is carrying out the related preliminary works. 2. Entrusted Management Business On 30 December 2019, the Company entered into the entrusted management agreement with Baotong Company, pursuant to which Baotong Company will entrust the Company to manage its 89.93% equity interest in Longda Company. The term of the entrusted management agreement will commence on 1 January 2020 and expire on 31 December 2020. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 30 December 2019. The Four Expressways have been transferred to the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau from 0:00 on 1 January 2019. In 2019, through the public tendering procedures, the consortium established by the Company and Operation Development Company has successfully won the bid for the comprehensive maintenance project for the Four Expressways and undertake the maintenance work of the Four Expressways. During the Reporting Period, the Company has renewed the contract for the comprehensive maintenance project for the Four Expressways for a contractual term from 11 June 2020 to 10 June 2021. For details of the profits as well as incomes and expenses of various entrusted management businesses during the Reporting Period, please refer to the content in "Financial Analysis" below and the relevant content in Note V45 to the Financial Statements in this announcement. 3. Development and Management of Land Projects With the relevant management experience and resources, the Group prudently explores new business types such as comprehensive development of land and urban renewal, while paying close attention to and seizing the opportunities for the cooperation between the advantageous areas and the existing business-related areas as business development and expansion beyond its core business as well as a beneficial supplement to revenue. Guilong Development Project

The model of "construction - transfer" and ancillary land development was adopted for Guilong Project, which enabled the Group to accumulate business and management experience in respect of the exploration in the area of Guilong and development of appropriate business model. Following Guilong Project, the Group has contracted for the construction of Duohua Bridge Project and Bimeng Project in collaboration with the government of Longli County or its platform company successively.

With the improvement of Guilong Road and the infrastructure in peripheral regions and the development of the whole Guilong Economic Zone, it is expected that the peripheral land in the area of Longli County will have great potential for appreciation. In order to seise market opportunities and 17 - effectively reduce the risk of fund recovery from Guilong Project and Duohua Bridge Project, Guishen Company actively participated in the land tenders within the area of Guilong. At the end of the Reporting Period, Guishen Company has successfully won the bid for the land of Longli Project with an area of approximately 3,005 mu (approximately 2,000,000 square meters) in aggregate, including approximately 2,770 mu of Guilong Project land with a transaction amount of approximately RMB961 million, and approximately 235 mu of Duohua Bridge Project land with a transaction amount of approximately RMB117.71 million. In respect of Guilong Project land, the interests in approximately 1,610 mu have been transferred, while 1,075 mu is under secondary development as at the end of the Reporting Period. Guishen Company has set up certain wholly-owned subsidiaries to hold and manage the land use rights of the land parcels mentioned above. Guishen Company is adopting a rolling development strategy by phases. Focusing on the Interlaken Town Project, it has conducted secondary self-development for certain land parcels acquired, which has an area of 1,075 mu (approximately 717,000 square meters). During the construction of the Interlaken Town Project, Guishen Company fully demonstrated the artisanal spirit of Shenzhen Expressway and diligently delivered high-end and quality works. As such, the Interlaken Town Project has established a favourable brand image in the local market with its unique architectural style, beautiful landscape and good living environment. The houses launched for Interlaken Town Phase I (approximately 247 mu, equivalent to 164,000 square meters) and Phase II (approximately 389 mu, equivalent to 260,000 square meters) in Stage I have been fully delivered for use, and payments have been received. The construction of the Phase II Stage II project, mainly for commercial supporting property, has been fully completed. 95 sets of commercial properties have been launched, of which 58 sets have been contracted for sale and delivered for use, and payments have been received. The Interlaken Town Phase III has been put into construction. Among which the Phase III Stage I project (approximately 162 mu, equivalent to 107,000 square meters), which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, would provide 271 sets of houses, of which 225 sets have been contracted for sale and payments have been received. During the Reporting Period, the construction of the Phase III Stage II project, which is intended to be commercial supporting property, has commenced. Guishen Company is now conducting works in relation to the planning and design for the development of the remaining land. By operating and implementing the preliminary work of Interlaken Town Project, Guishen Company has explored and accumulated some experience in the management and operation of property development projects, thereby developing a business development model suitable for the property industry in such region. On the above basis, Guishen Company will, through means such as timely market transfer, cooperation or self-development based on the overall market conditions and development opportunities, realise the market value of the lands it holds and the Group's investment income as soon as possible, at the same time prevent the contractual and market risks in relation to the lands in an effective way. Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project

Pursuant to the relevant agreement and the approval of the general meeting of the Company, the Company, Shenzhen International (through XTC Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary) and Vanke jointly invested in United Land Company. The three parties held 34.3%, 35.7% and 30% equity interests of United Land Company respectively. United Land Company mainly serves as the reporting and implementing entity of Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project. Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project occupies a land area of approximately 96,000 square meters, which shall be used for residential and commercial purposes, and a capacity building area of not more than 486,400 square meters (including public facilities) in aggregate. For details, please refer to the Company's announcements dated 8 August 2014, 10 September 2014, 8 October 2014, 25 July 2018, 28 September 2018 and 13 November 2018 respectively and the circular dated 17 September 2014 and 22 October 2018 respectively. 18 - The Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project will be developed in three phases. Among which, Phase I of the project comprises residential units with an saleable area of approximately 75,000 square meters, affordable housing with an area of approximately 42,000 square meters; Phase II of the project comprises residential units with an saleable area of approximately 68,000 square meters; Phase III of the project will comprise residential units with an estimated saleable area of approximately 63,000 square meters and a complex building of office and business apartment with an area of approximately 190,000 square meters. In addition, the project has reserved approximately 34,500 square meters as commercial supporting property in its overall planning. As at the end of the Reporting Period, 832 sets of houses of the Phase I Hefengxuan have all been sold and payments have been received. The Phase II Heyaxuan has been launched to the market in the end of September 2019, and 683 sets of houses have all been sold and payments have been basically received as at the end of the Reporting Period. Phase III of the project is applying for relevant construction and the preliminary engineering work has commenced. 4. Development and Management of Other Infrastructure With the approval of the Board, the Investment Company and CCCC Tianjin Dredging Co., Ltd. have jointly established a consortium to participate in the investment, construction and management of the Nanmen River Comprehensive Treatment Project in Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone. The construction that met the operating conditions was basically completed in last year. Affected by factors such as changes in local land resumption policies, certain sections were not available for construction, resulting in changes in construction plan of the project. The Company has been communicating and negotiating repeatedly with relevant management departments regarding solutions for the related matter. During the Reporting Period, the Group has been working diligently to promote clear procedures such as management, acceptance and settlement of all parties regarding the project, with a view to accelerating the acceptance of construction and receipt of payments in respect of the project. The Investment Company and Shenzhen One Apartment Management Co., Ltd. (深圳市壹家公寓管理有 限公司) has established in Shenzhen a joint venture, i.e. Shenzhen Expressway One Apartment Management Co., Ltd. (深高速壹家公寓管理有限公司) which was held as to 60% by the Investment Company, as the principal entity for the cooperation under the long-term rental apartment business in Fuyong and Songgang. Due to the impact of the epidemic, the occupancy rate of Songgang Project was 67%, while the occupancy rate of Fuyong Project was 63% as at the end of the Reporting Period. For details of the profits as well as incomes and expenses of various entrusted management businesses during the Reporting Period, please refer to the relevant content in "Financial Analysis" below. (V) Financial Business The Group subscribed for the additional shares issued by Bank of Guizhou in 2015 and 2016 respectively. The Board has approved the Company or its authorised subsidiary to increase the shareholding in the Bank of Guizhou with a total investment amount of not more than RMB190 million. The validity period of the authorisation shall be from 11 June 2019 (i.e. the date of approval of the Board) to 20 May 2021. Bank of Guizhou has been listed on the HKEx since 30 December 2019, 76,207,000 shares of which were subscribed under IPO by the Group at a price of HK$2.48/share through Mei Wah Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group held a total of around 502,000,000 shares in Bank of Guizhou, which accounted for approximately 3.44% of its total share capital as at the end of the Reporting Period. As Bank of Guizhou has a sound cash dividend capability and huge rooms for development, the increase in shareholding of the additional shares issued by Bank of Guizhou may be favourable to maintaining the position as key shareholders of strategic investors of the Company, obtaining stable investment returns and strengthening regional business synergies. For details of the investment gains from Bank of Guizhou, please refer to the relevant content in "Financial Analysis" below. During the Reporting Period, the Group has completed the acquisition of 48% interest in the Financial Leasing Company held by SZ International through its wholly-owned subsidiaries at the consideration of - 19 - RMB 151.69 million (including debt obligations of RMB 129 million). For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 17 March 2020. Financial Leasing Company has been incorporated into the scope of consolidated statements of the Company since 15 April 2020. The principal businesses of Financial Leasing Company comprise financial leasing services and commercial factoring business. The acquisition of Financial Leasing Company is conducive for the Group to give full play to its financing advantages, and helps to provide financial leasing services to satisfy the capital required in the principal businesses and the upstream and downstream of the industry chain of the Group. It is an important way for the Group to achieve "industrial-financial integration" and its business synergy strategy, which will help to enhance the overall value of the Group. During the Reporting Period, the Group conducted research and refined management on Financial Leasing Company in respect of its internal management as well as the mechanism for decision-making and approval, with a view to facilitating its daily business operation and development, thereby enhancing the efficiency in management and decision-making. During the Reporting Period, Financial Leasing Company has been proactively expanding business after optimisation. As of the Reporting Date, Financial Leasing Company has invested an amount of approximately RMB314.27 million in the business of industrial-financial integration. In order to effectively consolidate its resources, expand the fund-raising channels and establish a market-oriented talent management system, the Board approved the capital injection of Fund Company by way of public listing and competitive negotiation. Two strategic investors were introduced with a shareholding of 49% in aggregate. During the Reporting Period, the matter is under active progress. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 23 December 2019. The Board approved the promotion of establishment and participation in the investment of "Shengchuang Shenzhen Expressway Environmental Technology Industry Investment M&A Fund" (" 晟創 - 深高速環 科產業併購投資基金 ", name of fund subject to the industrial and commercial registration) by the Company ("Environmental Technology Industry M&A Fund"). On 14 April 2020, six parties, including the Company and Shengchuang Investment, entered into a partnership agreement, pursuant to which, the parties agreed to jointly invest in and establish Environmental Technology Industry M&A Fund. All partners of Environmental Technology Industry M&A Fund contributed a total amount of RMB1 billion, among which, the Company contributed an amount of RMB450 million. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 23 December 2019 and 14 April 2020. The Board approved the participation in the investment of Shenzhen State-owned Assets Collaborative Development Private Fund (Limited Partnership) (深圳國資協同發展私募基金合夥企業（有限合夥）, in preparation and name of partnership subject to the industrial and commercial registration) by the Company ("State-owned Assets Collaborative Development Fund"). On 17 August 2020, eight parties, including the Company and Shenzhen Kunpeng Zhanyi Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. (深圳 市鯤鵬展翼股權投資管理有限公司), entered into a partnership agreement, pursuant to which, the target size of proceeds raised for State-owned Assets Collaborative Development Fund shall be RMB4.01 billion, among which, the Company shall contribute an amount of RMB300 million, accounting for 7.48% of the total contribution. For details, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 30 June 2020 and 17 August 2020. On 21 August 2020, the Board approved the Company's participation in the capital increase and share subscription project of Vanho Securities, pursuant to which the Company proposes to invest an amount of approximately RMB950 million for subscription of approximately 8.68% of the enlarged equity interest in Vanho Securities (actual amount shall be calculated based on the assessed price approved and filed by the state-owned authorities). Vanho Securities is a comprehensive securities firm with full license controlled by the Shenzhen SASAC. Its principal business has developed steadily. The Company's participation in the capital increase and share subscription project of Vanho Securities can, on one hand, allow the Company to share the development results in the PRC capital market and obtain certain investment income; on other hand, allow the Company to cooperate with State-owned enterprises in Shenzhen, share high-quality project resources and enhance the Company's industry-finance integration business. - 20 - (VI) Other Businesses The Company has commenced to engage in billboard leasing, advertising agency, design production and related businesses alongside the toll highways and at the toll stations through Advertising Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary. In addition to operating and disseminating the self-owned media resources along the expressways, Advertising Company has also further developed outdoor media businesses of main urban roads in recent years and provided brand building and promotion plans for customers. Consulting Company, held as to 24% by the Company, is a professional engineering consulting company with independent legal entity qualification. Its business scope covers pre-consultation, survey and design, tendering agency, cost consulting, engineering supervision, testing and inspection, as well as maintenance consulting, etc., and with the qualification and capability of providing consulting services to the whole process of investment and construction of the engineering project. During the Reporting Period, Guangdong UETC completed the private placement. The Company currently holds 9.18% of its equity interests after placement. Guangdong UETC is principally engaged in the electronic clearing business for the toll highways in Guangdong Province, including investment, management and provision of services of the electronic toll and clearing systems, and sales of related products. During the Reporting Period, each of the above businesses proceeded smoothly and has met the Group's expectation in general. Due to the limitation on the scales or investment models, the contributions from these businesses currently only account for a very small proportion of the Group's revenue and profit. For details of other businesses during the Reporting Period, please refer to the relevant content in note V14 and note V45 to the Financial Statement in this announcement. 4.2 Financial Analysis In the first half of 2020, the Group recorded net profit attributable to owners of the Company ("net profit") of RMB43,923,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB1,578,646,000), representing a YOY decrease of 97.22%, mainly due to the expressway toll-free policy during the epidemic, resulting in the decrease in the toll revenue from toll highways operated and invested by the Group during the Reporting Period. Analysis of Main Business 1. Analysis of Changes in Related Items in the Financial Statements Unit:' 000 Currency: RMB Amount for the Item Amount for the corresponding Change (%) current period period of last year (Restated) Revenue 1,686,872 2,707,939 -37.71 Cost of services 1,458,357 1,413,154 3.20 Selling expenses 10,673 10,369 2.94 General and administrative expenses 101,107 83,553 21.01 Research and development expenses 11,548 2,982 287.19 Financial expenses 340,757 268,472 26.92 Investment income 142,482 597,091 -76.14 Income tax expenses -17,826 -188,929 N/A Net cash flows from operating activities -157,418 819,070 -119.22 Net cash flows from investing activities -1,264,294 623,789 -302.68 Net cash flows from financing activities 2,088,581 -1,240,931 N/A - 21 - 2. Reasons for Change in Revenue During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB1,686,872,000, representing a YOY decrease of 37.71%, mainly due to the expressway toll-free policy during the epidemic. The detailed analysis of revenue is as follows: Unit:' 000 Currency: RMB Revenue item 2020 Interim Proportion 2019 Interim Proportion Change (%) Descript (%) (Restated） (%) ion Revenue from main business - toll 1,045,927 62.00 2,204,299 81.40 -52.55 (1) highways Revenue from main business - clean 228,158 13.53 - - N/A (2) energy Revenue from main business -solid 194,811 11.55 - - N/A waste and hazardous waste (2) treatment Revenue from other businesses - 127,025 7.53 85,361 3.15 48.81 (3) entrusted management services Revenue from other businesses - real - - 309,498 11.43 -100.00 (4) estate development Revenue from other businesses - other 90,951 5.39 108,781 4.02 -16.39 (5) businesses Total revenue 1,686,872 100.00 2,707,939 100.00 -37.71 Description: During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded a YOY decrease of 52.55% in toll revenue, mainly due to the expressway toll-free policy during the epidemic, resulting in an increase in the number of toll-free days for the Group's ancillary toll highways during the Reporting Period as compared with that for the corresponding period of last year.

Detailed analysis of the operational performance of various projects during the Reporting Period is set out in the "Management Discussion and Analysis" above. Breakdown of revenue by specific items is set out in Point (II) "Analysis of Business Management by Industry, Product or Region" below Nanjing Wind Power, Baotou Nanfeng and Lande Environmental were consolidated into the financial statements of the Group on 8 April 2019, 17 September 2019 and 20 January 2020, respectively, contributing RMB120,544,000, RMB107,614,000 and RMB194,811,000 to the revenue related to sales of wind turbine equipment, wind power generation and solid waste and hazardous waste treatment, respectively during the Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, revenue from entrusted management services recorded a YOY increase of 48.81%, mainly in line with the progress of the entrusted construction projects revenue from entrusted management services in the Reporting Period. Represents failure to deliver commercial housing by Guilong Development Project. Represents the decrease in advertising revenue. 3. Reasons for Change in Cost of Services During the Reporting Period, the cost of services of the Group amounted to RMB1,458,357,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB1,413,154,000), representing a YOY increase of 3.20%, mainly due to the consolidation of Nanjing Wind Power and Lande Environmental into the financial statements of the Group leading to the increase in the Group's cost of services in the Reporting Period. The detailed analysis of cost of services is as follows: - 22 - Unit:'000 Currency: RMB Breakdown by industry Industry Cost item 2020 Interim 2020 Interim 2019 Interim 2019 Interim Change Description proportion (%) (restated) proportion (%) (%) Employee expenses 131,501 9.02 141,341 10.00 -6.96 (1) Road maintenance 60,138 4.12 79,710 5.64 -24.55 (2) expenses Cost of main Depreciation and 686,239 47.05 728,011 51.52 -5.74 (3) business of amortisation toll highway Other business 66,395 4.55 103,251 7.31 -35.70 (4) costs Subtotal 944,273 64.74 1,052,313 74.47 -10.27 (5) Cost of main business - clean 146,362 10.04 - - N/A (6) energy Cost of main business -solid waste 188,576 12.93 - - N/A (6) and hazardous waste treatment Other business costs- entrusted 109,052 7.48 80,504 5.70 35.46 (7) management services Other business costs- real estate - - 199,220 14.10 -100.00 (8) development Other business costs- other 70,093 4.81 81,117 5.74 -13.59 (9) businesses Total cost of services 1,458,357 100.00 1,413,154 100.00 3.20 Description: Mainly due to the decrease in toll collection staff during the epidemic as compared with the corresponding period of last year and the implementation of pension insurance Reduction and Exemption Policy, resulting in a corresponding decrease in labour cost. Mainly due to repairing the slope landslide of Shuiguan Expressway for the corresponding period of last year, resulting in a decrease in special maintenance costs in the current period. Mainly due to the YOY decline of ancillary toll highway traffic volume during the epidemic. The decrease in toll revenue of Wuhuang Expressway during the Reporting Period, resulting in a corresponding decrease in the entrusted management services costs . Breakdown of cost by specific items is set out in Point (III)"Analysis of Business Management by Industry, Product or Region" below. Represents the increase in cost related to sales of wind turbine equipment of RMB100,362,000, wind power generation cost of RMB46,000,000 and cost related to solid waste and hazardous waste treatment of RMB188,576,000 as a result of the consolidation of Nanjing Wind Power, Baotou Nanfeng and Lande Environmental into the financial statements of the Group, respectively. Mainly represents an increase in related entrusted construction management costs in line with the progress of the entrusted construction projects. Represents failure to deliver commercial housing by Guilong Development Project in the current period, resulting in a corresponding the YOY decrease in the cost of commercial housing development. Represents the decrease in advertising cost. 4. Expenses Reasons for Change in Selling Expenses: The Group's selling expenses for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB10,673,000 (2019 interim: RMB10,369,000), representing a YOY increase of 2.94%, which was mainly due to the increase in the Group's selling expenses resulting from the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements. Reasons for Change in General and Administrative Expenses: The Group's general and administrative expenses for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB101,107,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB83,553,000), representing a YOY increase of 21.01%, which was mainly due to the increase in the Group's general and administrative expenses resulting from the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements. - 23 - Reasons for Change in Research and Development Expenses: The Group's research and development expenses for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB11,548,000 (2019 interim: RMB2,982,000), representing a YOY increase of RMB8,565,000, which was mainly due to the consolidation of Nanjing Wind Power and Lande Environmental into the financial statements. Reasons for Change in Financial Expenses: The Group's financial expenses for the Reporting Period amounted to RMB340,757,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB268,472 ,000), representing a YOY increase of 26.92%, which was mainly due to the facts that the interest expenses increased as the average borrowing scale went up, and exchange losses increased YOY as foreign liabilities were affected by fluctuation in RMB exchange rate. After hedging the "Gain from changes in fair value - Income from changes in fair value of foreign currency swaps", the Group's consolidated financial cost during the Reporting Period was RMB309,949,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB253,613,000, representing a YOY increase of 22.21%. In addition, during the Reporting Period, the comprehensive borrowing cost of the Group was 4.32% (2019 interim: 4.42%), down by 0.1 percentage point over the corresponding period of last year. For details of the changes in borrowing scale, please refer to "Analysis of Assets and Liabilities" below. The detailed analysis of financial expenses is as follows: Unit:' 000 Currency: RMB Financial expenses item 2020 Interim 2019 Interim Change (%) (Restated) Interest expenses 454,189 346,701 31.00 Less: Interest capitalised 122,416 59,212 106.74 Interest income 29,618 26,153 13.25 Add: Exchange loss 33,023 1,026 3,117.72 Finance income arising from the early -1,166 - N/A repayment of finance leases Others 6,745 6,110 10.39 Total financial expenses 340,757 268,472 26.92 Reasons for Change in Income Tax Expenses: During the Reporting Period, the Group's income tax expenses amounted to RMB-17,826,000 (2019 interim (restated): RMB-188,929,000), representing a YOY increase of RMB171,103,000, mainly because the Group's total profits decreased during the Reporting Period resulting from the expressway toll-free policy during the epidemic, leading to a corresponding decrease in taxable income tax, and Coastal Company's related deferred income tax assets in respect of partially compensable losses and impairment of road assets incurred in previous periods were recognised during the corresponding period of last year. 5. Investment Income During the Reporting Period, the Group's investment income amounted to RMB142,482,000 (2019 interim: RMB597,091,000), representing a YOY decrease of 76.14%, which was mainly due to the decrease of profit in toll highways operated by associates resulting from the expressway toll-free policy during epidemic, and the recognition of equity transfer income from the transfer of 100% equity interests and creditor's rights in four subsidiaries including Guizhou Shengbo during the corresponding period of last year. Detailed analysis of investment income is as follows: - 24 - Unit:' 000 Currency: RMB Item 2020 Interim 2019 Interim Change in amount 1.Investment income attributable to associates: Guangwu Project -1,222 20,246 -21,468 Yangmao Expressway 5,801 41,646 -35,845 Jiangzhong Project -4,836 18,714 -23,550 GZ W2 Expressway -2,057 31,323 -33,380 Nanjing Third Bridge 6,119 29,583 -23,464 United Land -4,138 -4,163 25 Derun Environment 98,900 97,105 1,795 Others Note 1 43,914 65,936 -22,022 Subtotal 142,482 300,390 -157,909 2.Investment income arising from transfer of - 267,176 -267,176 subsidiaries 3.Dividend received from Guangdong UETC - 28,080 -28,080 4.Investment income from wealth management - 1,445 -1,445 products Total 142,482 597,091 -454,609 Note 1: Investment income attributable to the Shuiguan Extension, Consulting Company and Bank of Guizhou. 6. Cash Flow Descriptions on the reasons for changes in net cash flows from operating activities: During the Reporting Period, the Group's net cash inflows from operating activities amounted to RMB-157,418,000(2019 interim (restated): RMB819,070,000), representing a YOY decrease of RMB976,488,000, mainly due to the decrease in toll revenue as a result of the expressway toll-freepolicy during the epidemic and the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements during the Reporting Period. In addition, the recurring cash return on investments from associatesNote during the Reporting Period amounted to RMB44,295,000 (2019 interim: RMB189,716,000), representing a YOY decrease of RMB145,421,000, mainly due to the decrease in cash flow distributed by associates operating toll highways as affected by the expressway toll-freepolicy during the epidemic. Note: The recurring cash return on investments refers to the cash flow distribution (including profit distribution) from the Company's associates. According to the articles of association of certain associates of the Company operating toll highways, those companies will distribute cash to their shareholders if the conditions for cash distribution are fulfilled. According to the characteristics of the toll highway industry, such cash return on investments will provide continuous and stable cash flow. The reason that the Company provided the aggregated figures of net cash inflows from operating activities and recurring cash return on investments was to help the users of the financial statements understand the performance of recurring cash flow from the Group's operating and investing activities Descriptions on the reasons for changes in net cash flows from investing activities: During the Reporting Period, the Group's net cash from investing activities recorded a YOY decrease of approximately RMB1,888 million, which was mainly attributable to the payment for acquisition of equity interests in companies such as Lande Environmental and the payment for the investment of Shengchuang Shenzhen Expressway Environmental Technology Industry Fund during the Reporting Period, as well as the receipt of the remaining capital reduction of United Land Company, and the transfer money from the transfer of equity interests in four subsidiaries including Guizhou Shengbo and the redemption of the wealth management products from banks for the corresponding period of last year. Descriptions on the reasons for changes in net cash flows from financing activities: During the Reporting Period, the Group's net cash from financing activities recorded a YOY increase of approximately RMB3,330 million, which was mainly due to the issuance of epidemic prevention and control bonds and short-termfinancing bonds for fund raising during the current period, and the payment of A-sharedividends for the corresponding period of last year. - 25 - 7. Amortisation Policies of Concession Intangible Assets and the Differences of Different Amortisation Methods The Group's concession intangible assets are amortised based on the units-of-usage method. The amortised amount is calculated, based on usage amount per unit, by the percentage of the actual traffic volume in the respective periods to the total projected traffic volume during the toll operating period. The Group conducts regular review on the projected traffic volume and makes corresponding adjustments to ensure truthfulness and accuracy of the amortised amount. Details of this accounting policy and accounting estimates are set out in note III17(1) and 32 to the Financial Statements in this announcement. During the preliminary stages of toll highways' operation, the amortised amount calculated by the units-of-usage method is generally lower than that calculated by the straight-line method. During the Reporting Period, the difference in amortisation attributable to the Company calculated by using two amortisation methods based on its share of interests was RMB219 million (2019 interim: RMB142 million), representing an increase in the difference in amortisation, which was mainly due to the YOY decrease in traffic volume during the Reporting Period as affected by the epidemic and the reduction in the unit amortisation amount of Meiguan Expressway, Jihe Expressway and Jiangzhong Expressway in the previous year. The adoption of different amortisation methods had no impact on the cash flow generated from various toll highway projects and thus had no impact on the valuation of various projects. (II) Analysis of Business Management by Industry, Product or Region 1. Breakdown of main business by industry and product Unit: '000 Currency: RMB Breakdown of main business by industry Industry Revenue Cost of Gross profi t YOY change in YOY change in cos t YOY change in gross services margin (%) revenue (%) of services (%) profit margin (%) Toll highway 1,045,927 944,273 9.72 -52.55 -10.27 Decrease by 42.54 percentage points Clean energy business 228,158 146,362 35.85 N/A N/A N/A Breakdown of main business by product Product Revenue Cost of Gross profi t YOY change in YOY change in cos t YOY change in gross services margin (%) revenue (%) of services (%) profit margin (%) Qinglian Expressway 208,989 216,379 -3.54 -50.48 -4.51 Decrease by 49.84 percentage points Jihe East 162,853 127,327 21.81 -56.04 -11.75 Decrease by 39.23 percentage points Jihe West 132,167 54,497 58.77 -58.93 0.59 Decrease by 24.40 percentage points Shuiguan Expressway 128,407 202,033 -57.34 -58.35 -12.59 Decrease by 82.37 percentage points Coastal Expressway 155,884 129,930 16.65 -38.06 -4.16 Decrease by 29.49 percentage points Wuhuang Expressway 93,655 68,328 27.04 -53.35 -33.85 Decrease by 21.51 percentage points Yichang Expressway 91,488 91,475 0.01 -53.21 -4.78 Decrease by 50.85 percentage points Changsha Ring Road 39,830 26,193 34.24 -43.34 1.44 Decrease by 29.03 percentage points Meiguan Expressway 32,653 28,111 13.91 -48.61 -20.54 Decrease by 30.42 percentage points Subtotal 1,045,927 944,273 9.72 -52.55 -10.27 Decrease by 42.54 percentage points Sales of wind turbine 120,544 100,362 16.74 N/A N/A N/A equipment Wind power 107,614 46,000 57.25 N/A N/A N/A generation Subtotal 228,158 146,362 35.85 N/A N/A N/A - 26 - 2. Breakdown of main business by region Unit: '000 Currency: RMB Region Revenue - toll highways Change (%) Revenue - clean energy Change (%) Guangdong Province 820,954 -52.76 - N/A Hubei Province 93,655 -53.35 - N/A Hunan Province 131,319 -50.60 - N/A Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region - N/A 107,614 N/A Jiangsu Province - N/A 120,544 N/A Total 1,045,927 -52.55 228,158 N/A Description: During the Reporting Period, the overall gross profit margin of the Group's ancillary toll roads was 9.72%, representing a YOY decrease of 42.54 percentage points, mainly due to the significant decrease in toll revenue as affected by the expressway toll-free policy during the epidemic, while normal expenditures were still required for cost of services, resulting in a larger YOY decrease in gross profit margin. The overall gross profit margin of the Group's clean energy business was 35.85%, of which the gross profit margin of wind power generation was 57.25% and the gross profit margin of sales of wind turbine equipment was 16.74%. (III) Analysis of Assets and Liabilities 1. Assets and Liabilities The Group's assets mainly comprise concession intangible assets in high-grade toll highways and equity investments in associates, which account for 50.66% of its total assets, and cash at bank and on hand as well as other assets, which accounts for 11.63% and 37.71% of its total assets, respectively. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB49,424,995,000 (as at 30 June 2019 (restated): RMB41,696,828,000), representing an increase of 18.53% over the end of the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly due to the consolidation of Baotou Nanfeng and Lande Environmental into the financial statements. As at 30 June 2020, the total outstanding amount of interest-bearing liabilities of the Group was RMB19,857,415,000 (as at 30 June 2019: RMB14,030,705,000), representing an increase of 41.53% over the end of the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the withdrawal of consortium loans for Outer Ring Project based on the investment progress, the investment expenses for mergers and acquisitions in companies such as Baotou Nanfeng, and the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements. In the first half of 2020, the Group's average borrowing scale was RMB18.9 billion (2019 interim: RMB13.9 billion), representing a YOY increase of approximately 36.26%. The detailed analysis of assets and liabilities is as follows: Unit:' 000 Currency: RMB Amount as a t Amount as at Change in amount as Amount as a t t he end of th e Amount as at the end of the at the end of the the end of the current the end of the corresponding current period as Name of item period as a corresponding period of last compared to the end Description current percentage of period of last year as a of the corresponding period total assets year (restated) percentage of period of last year (%) total assets (%) (%) Transactional financial assets 93,498 0.19 59,963 0.14 55.93 (1) Bills receivable 114,990 0.23 48,995 0.12 134.70 (2) Accounts receivable 650,431 1.32 335,438 0.80 93.91 (3) Prepayments 735,325 1.49 233,097 0.56 215.46 (4) Other receivables 539,351 1.09 402,695 0.97 33.94 (5) Inventories 922,504 1.87 519,451 1.25 77.59 (6) Contract assets 688,672 1.39 349,017 0.84 97.32 (7) Other current assets 286,347 0.58 71,455 0.17 300.74 (8) Long-term receivables 485,024 0.98 271,109 0.65 78.90 (9) - 27 - Amount as a t Amount as at Change in amount as Amount as a t t he end of th e Amount as at the end of the at the end of the the end of the current the end of the corresponding current period as Name of item period as a corresponding period of last compared to the end Description current percentage of period of last year as a of the corresponding period total assets year (restated) percentage of period of last year (%) total assets (%) (%) Net fixed assets value 2,718,909 5.50 796,234 1.91 241.47 (10) Construction in progress 48,034 0.10 18,187 0.04 164.11 (11) Provisions 29,716 0.06 8,170 0.02 263.74 Short-term borrowings 731,139 1.48 483,676 1.16 51.16 (12) Bills payable 265,867 0.54 60,739 0.15 337.72 (13) Accounts payable 1,103,422 2.23 792,792 1.90 39.18 (14) Contract liabilities 1,242,163 2.51 717,022 1.72 73.24 (15) Employee benefits payable 161,194 0.33 89,310 0.21 80.49 (16) Long-term employee 105,824 0.21 30,240 0.07 249.95 benefits payable Non-current liabilities due 531,539 1.08 280,078 0.67 89.78 within one year (17) Other non-current liabilities - - 64,185 0.15 -100.00 Other current liabilities 1,006,246 2.04 - - N/A (18) Bonds payable 6,109,424 12.36 4,641,116 11.13 31.64 (19) Long-term payables 2,389,558 4.83 - - N/A (20) Descriptions of assets and liabilities: Foreign exchange swap instruments were under the influence of exchange rate fluctuation. Increase in bills receivable of Nanjing Wind Power. Increase in trade receivable of Nanjing Wind Power and the consolidation of Baotou Nanfeng and Lande Environmental into the financial statements. Increase in prepayments for purchases of Nanjing Wind Power and the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements. Increase of the construction fee advanced for Nanjing Wind Power Project, consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements and recognition of the 2019 dividend receivable from Bank of Guizhou. Increase in inventories of Nanjing Wind Power, improvement in construction progress of Guilong Development Project, and the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements. Increase of the construction fee advanced for Duohua Bridge Project and the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements. The consolidation of Baotou Nanfeng and Lande Environmental into the financial statements, and increase in relevant input tax pending deduction. The consolidation of Baotou Nanfeng into the financial statements, and increase in long-term receivables of tariff subsidies. Baotou Nanfeng was consolidated into the financial statements and the investment in the renovation on the non-stop toll collection system was carried forward to fixed assets after completion. Items in related statements increase due to the consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statement. Increase short-term borrowings in light of the adequacy of funds in the marketplace. The consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements and increase in payments for material purchases of Nanjing Wind Power. The consolidation of Lande Environmental and Baotou Nanfeng into the financial statements, and increase in payments for materials purchases of Nanjing Wind Power. Increase in advances from sales of wind turbine set. Increase in the Group's performance bonus. The consolidation of Lande Environmental into the financial statements, and advanced compensations related to the freight subsidy of Coastal Expressway were classified as non-current liabilities due within one year. Issuance of ultra-short-term financing bonds. Issuance of epidemic prevention and control bonds. Shareholder loan from United Land Company was received and Lande Environmental was consolidated into the financial statements. - 28 - 2. Restriction of main assets as at the end of the Reporting Period As at the end of the Reporting Period, details of the Company's and its subsidiaries' assets mortgaged or pledged are as follows: Assets Type Beneficiary of security Scope of security Term Toll collection rights of A consortium including Principal and interests of bank Until repayment of Pledge China Development Bank, loans in an aggregate amount of all liabilities under Qinglian Project Note 1 etc. RMB5.9 billion the loan agreement. Counter-guarantee for the irrevocable guarantee with joint Until repayment of 100% equity interests in Pledge China Construction Bank liability in respect of the corporate bonds Meiguan Company Shenzhen Branch redemption of the corporate bonds (principal and with an amount of RMB800 interests) million upon maturity Toll collection rights of Outer A consortium including Bank loans in an aggregate Until repayment of Ring Expressway and all Pledge China Development all liabilities under amount of RMB6.5 billion proceeds from the project Note 2 Bank, etc. the loan agreement 45% equity interests in JEL The Hong Kong and Bank loans in an aggregate Until repayment of Pledge Shanghai Banking amount of HKD350 million all liabilities under Company Note 3 Corporation Limited (including principal and interests) the loan agreement Toll collection rights of Coastal A consortium including Bank loans in an aggregate Until repayment of Pledge China Development amount of RMB5.4 billion all liabilities under Expressway Note 4 Bank, etc. (including principal and interests) the loan agreement Toll collection rights of Guangdong Huaxing Bank Principal and interests of fixed Until repayment of Shuiguan Expressway Note 5 Pledge Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Branch asset loans in an aggregate all liabilities under amount of RMB600 million the loan agreement Equity interests, franchise The scope of security covers rights, accounts receivable and Various banks and principal and interests of bank Certain periods after production equipment, among Pledge, financial leasing loans and finance leases for to the repayment of other assets, of various mortgage companies various projects in an aggregate liabilities subsidiaries of Lande amount of RMB889 million Environmental Note 6 As at the end of the Reporting Period, details of the restrictions on the capital of the Company and its subsidiaries are as follows: Type of restricted capital Amount subject to restrictions Fund in special deposit account for the entrusted RMB1,641 million construction and management project Payable guarantee for acceptance of bills RMB236 million Consideration for acquisition of equity interest under RMB210 million supervision Security for meeting performance under contracts RMB27 million Pledged fund for deposit certificates RMB20 million Fund frozen due to litigation RMB13 million Total RMB2,146 million Details of mortgage/pledge of assets: Pledged by Qinglian Company, a controlling subsidiary of the Company. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the balance of such consortium loans held by Qinglian Company was RMB384 million. Outer Ring Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, applied for a bank loan in an aggregate account of RMB6.5 billion from the consortium by pledging the proceeds and credits receivable from the toll collection rights and the operating activities legally owned by Outer Ring Expressway. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the balance of such consortium loans held by Outer Ring Company was RMB4,231 million. Pledged by Mei Wah Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for application of a bank loan in HKD. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the balance of such loan was HKD125 million. Pledged by Coastal Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the balance of such consortium loans was RMB3,518 million. Pledged by Qinglong Expressway, a controlling subsidiary of the Company. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the balance of loans was RMB350 million. Mortgaged and pledged by Lande Environmental, a controlling subsidiary of the Company, or various subsidiaries of Lande Environmental. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the total balance of debt was RMB646 million. Details of the restrictions on the Group's major assets at the end of the Reporting Period are set out in note V59 to the Financial Statements in this announcement. - 29 - 3. Capital Structure and Debt Repayment Capability The Company is always committed to maintaining a rational capital structure and enhancing its profitability, in order to maintain its good credit ratings and solid financial position. As at the end of the Reporting Period, affected by the increase in interest-bearing liabilities scale resulting from the rise in capital expenditure, profit decline resulting from expressway toll-free policy during the epidemic and the share profit distribution for 2019, the debt-to-asset ratio and the net borrowings-to-equity ratio of the Group increased to a certain extent as compared with that at the beginning of the year. Considering the improved situation in the domestic epidemic prevention and control, resumption of toll collection as well as the Group's strong capability in financing and capital management, the Board is of the view that changes of the debt repayment indicators were periodic and the financial leverage ratios remained at a safe level at the end of the Reporting Period. Key indicators 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (restated) Debt-to-assetratio (Total liabilities/Total assets) 59.03% 53.82% Net borrowings-to-equity ratio 80.29% 66.44% ((Total borrowings - cash and cash equivalents)/Total equity) Net borrowing/EBITDA ((Total borrowings - cash and cash equivalents)/Earnings before 15.39 3.08 interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation) 2020 interim 2019 interim (restated) Interest covered multiple 0.64 5.76 ((Profit before tax + interest expenses)/Interest expenses) EBITDA interest multiple (Earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation / 2.50 8.21 Interest expenses) 4. Liquidity and Cash Management During the Reporting Period, revenue declined and the Group distributed the dividend for 2019, leading to a decrease in the net current assets of the Group as at the end of the period. Based on the Group's financial status and capital needs, the Group will strengthen the overall fund arrangements for subsidiaries and key projects, continue to optimise the capital structure, maintain appropriate cash on hand, and sufficient bank credit lines to prevent liquidity risks. During the Reporting Period, no cash of the Group was used in wealth management product, and no deposit was placed in non-bank financial institutions or applied to investment in securities. Unit: Million Currency: RMB 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (restated) Change in amount Net current assets 433 1,264 -831 Cash and cash equivalents 3,600 2,933 666 Banking facilities available 12,200 14,366 -2,166 5. Capital Expenditure Plan As at the approval date of this announcement, the Group's capital expenditure plans approved by the Board mainly comprised construction expenditures of projects such as investment in Outer Ring Project, kitchen waste project of Lande Environmental, Guangming Environmental Park PPP Project, investment in road properties and mechanical and electrical equipment in the auxiliary operation sections, and equity investment expenditure of capital increase and share subscription project of Vanho Securities, etc. It is expected that the total amount will be approximately RMB7.5 billion by the end of 2022. The Group plans to satisfy such capital needs with its own funding and bank borrowings. According to the Directors' - 30 - assessment, the Group's financial resources and financing capability are currently sufficient for satisfying the needs of various capital expenditures. The Group's main capital expenditure plans approved by the Board from the second half of 2020 to 2022 are as follows: Unit: '000 Currency: RMB Name of item Second half of 2021 2022 Total 2020 I. Intangible assets and fixed assets investment Outer Ring Project 403,317 1,770,616 - 2,173,932 Coastal Phase II 15,032 16,720 16,720 48,472 Settlement of completed reconstruction and expansion projects such as Qinglian 39,053 - - 39,053 Expressway, / Meiguan Expressway Initial expenditure for reconstruction and 394,627 - - 394,627 xxtension of Jihe Expressway ETC renovation investment 129,191 - - 129,191 Reinforcement of Changsha Ring Road 258,361 73,600 11,400 343,361 pavement structure Kitchen waste project of Lande 574,830 300,000 - 874,830 Environmental Guangming Environmental Park PPP Project 358,000 350,000 708,000 Other investment (investment in mechanical 238,824 239,090 239,090 717,004 and electrical equipment, etc.) II. Equity investment Reconstruction and expansion of Yangmao 61,000 196,580 196,590 454,170 Expressway Environmental protection projects of Lande 169,959 - - 169,959 Environmental State-owned Assets Collaborative 300,000 - - 300,000 Development Fund Qiantai Company Project 175,000 - - 175,000 Boyuan Company Project 6,991 - - 6,991 Capital increase and share subscription 950,000 - - 950,000 project of Vanho Securities Other projects 20,000 - - 20,000 Total 3,736,184 2,954,606 813,800 7,504,590 Note: The total investment amount in the project of Qiantai Company is RMB225,000,000, among which RMB175,000,000 was the consideration for equity transfer, while the remaining amount was for capital injection and will be set-off after Qiantai Company is consolidated into the Group. Accordingly, the investment amount after taking into account the consolidation was RMB175,000,000. 6. Financial Strategies and Financing Arrangements During the Reporting Period, the central bank continued to implement the stable monetary policy with more emphasis on flexibility and moderation, and increased the base currency supply through the cutting of requirement reserve rate and the open market operations, thereby maintaining sufficient market liquidity in general, which has in turn led to a decrease in the price of funds. During the Reporting Period, the Group used its self-owned funds and some bank loans to meet the capital needs of debt repayment and investment expenditures, etc., based on the demands for operating expenses and the development of project investment. In addition, leveraging the favourable market opportunities, the Group issued epidemic prevention and control debt and ultra-short-term financing bonds for repayment of certain loans with higher interest rates, and negotiated with the financial institutions to cut the interest rates of some existing debts due to changes in the market profiles in order to further lower financial cost, optimise debt - 31 - structure and control financial risks. The Company actively expanded its financing channels, and approved the issuance of ultra-short-term financing bonds with a principal amount of RMB2 billion and green cooperate bonds with a principal amount of RMB2 billion during the first half of the year. It has also received the approval from CSRC for the issuance of not more than 300 million additional overseas-listed foreign shares in July 2020, which further expanded the financing channels for the Company. During the Reporting Period, the Group did not have any overdue principal and interests for bank loans and bonds. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the specific borrowing structure is shown as follows: During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to maintain the highest credit rating of AAA for domestic entities, and maintained the existing investment grade ratings for international entities. As for credit ratings of debt, enterprise bonds, corporate bonds and medium-term notes remained at the highest credit rating of AAA. As of 30 June 2020, the Group had obtained a total of RMB28.168 billion of banking facilities, including RMB15.918 billion of credit facilities specifically for construction projects and RMB12.25 billion of general credit facilities. As at the end of the Reporting Period, un-utilised banking facilities amounted to RMB12.2 billion. 7. Contingencies Details of the Group's contingencies during the Reporting Period are set out in note XI of the Financial Statements in this announcement. (IV) Analysis of the Investment 1. External Equity Investments Material Equity Investments During the Reporting Period, the total equity investment of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,120 million (2019 interim: RMB568 million), representing a YOY increase of RMB552 million, mainly due to reasons such as the acquisition of equity interests and the increase of capital in Lande Environmental and Financial Leasing Company during the Reporting Period. For details, please refer to the content in Business Review above. The details of material equity investments during the Reporting Period are as follows: - 32 - Unit:' 000 Currency: RMB Name of Shareholding at Investment Investee Major business the end of the amount in 2020 Description company Reporting Period interim The approved budget for Yangmao Investment in the reconstruction and expansion project is estimated to be RMB8.0 billion (35% are construction, operation and self-raised funds), and the Company should management of Yangmao 25% 42,750 invest RMB700 million according to the 25% Yangjiang-Maoming Company shareholding ratio. Expressway and During the Reporting Period, the Company development of its paid RMB43 million according to shareholding supporting service projects ratio and project progress, and had made an accumulated investment of RMB209 million. During the Reporting Period, the Company Environmental agreed to contribute 45% of the capital of Environmental Technology Industry Technology Investment management and 45% 135,000 Investment M&A Fund, totalling RMB450 Industry Investment equity investment million. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company had paid initial investment of M&A Fund RMB135 million in accordance with the investment progress. During the Reporting Period, the Company and Mei Wah Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired the 48% Financial equity interests of the Financial Leasing Finance lease and Company owned by Shenzhen International Leasing 48% 151,690 commercial factoring through its wholly-owned subsidiary at a total Company consideration of RMB151.69 million (Including the repayment of RMB129 million borrowed by shareholders of Logistics Finance company). Engaging in the research and development of organic During the Reporting Period, Environmental waste treatment technology Company, a subsidiary of the Company, Lande with a focus on kitchen 66.46% 790,095 acquired a total of 66.46% of equity interests of Environmental waste, manufacture of core Lande Environmental through acquisition of equipment, investment in equity interests and increase of capital. construction, and operation and maintenance, etc. (2) Material Non-equity Investments During the Reporting Period, the Group's expenditures on material non-equity investments mainly comprised expenditures for the construction of Outer Ring Expressway, renovation on the non-stop toll collection system of ancillary toll highways and the investment in road properties and mechanical and electrical facilities of the highway sections operated by subsidiaries, totalling approximately RMB1,016,435,000. The investments in major projects are as follows: Unit:'000 Currency: RMB Amount Project Project invested Accumulate Project name during the d amount Gains from the project amount progress Reporting invested Period Outer Ring Project 6,500,000 76% 775,847 4,326,068 For details of the operational Coastal Phase II 1,000,000 59% 3,423 33,193 performance of projects (except for Outer Ring Project and Coastal Phase Investment in the II, which are still under construction) renovation on the non-stop 438,000 100% 60,452 224,459 during the Reporting Period, please toll collection system refer to the Analysis of Main Business Total / / 839,722 4,583,720 as set out above. - 33 - (3) Financial Assets at Fair Value Unit:'000 Currency: RMB Project name Opening balance Closing balance Change during Impact on total profit for the the period Reporting Period Transactional financial assets 62,689 93,498 30,808 30,808 Other non-current financial 217,939 230,706 12,767 10,523 assets (V) Analysis of Major Controlling Companies and Participating Companies Unit: '000 Currency: RMB Percentage of 30 June 2020 2020 interim interests held Net by the Group Registered Company name Operating profit/Net Principal business at the end of capital T otal asset s Net assets Revenue loss (loss the Reporting profit shown Period with"-") Meiguan 100% 332,400 804,848 525,623 40,663 5,314 3,447 Construction, operation and management of Company Meiguan Expressway. Jihe East 100% 440,000 1,712,555 1,296,766 164,796 35,307 24,971 Construction, operation and management of Company Jihe East. HKD Indirectly holding 25% interests in Qinglian Mei Wah 100% 1,995,655 1,272,683 93,655 8,853 -1,669 Company, 10% interests in Qinglong 795,381 Company Company and 100% interests in Magerk Company. Qinglian Construction, operation and management of 76.37% 3,361,000 6,708,756 2,808,593 212,684 -89,371 -67,721 Qinglian Expressway and related auxiliary Company facilities. USD JEL Company: investment holding (holding JEL Company 100% 619,703 511,214 93,655 29,256 21,784 interests in Magerk Company); Magerk 30,000 Company: toll collection and management of Wuhuang Expressway. Qinglong 50% 324,000 2,606,793 1,490,405 131,893 -84,647 -62,308 Development, construction, toll collection Company and management of Shuiguan Expressway. Investment 100% 400,000 2,054,475 780,485 80,123 -21,763 -15,928 Investment in industries and project Company construction. Guishen Company: Investment, Guishen construction and management of road and 70% 500,000 1,996,218 1,148,654 73,165 -2,435 1,324 urban and rural infrastructure; Guizhou Company Property: real estate development at "Interlaken Town" in Longli, Guizhou. Yichang 100% 345,000 2,819,732 1,497,398 91,488 -20,539 -15,636 Construction, operation and management of Company Yichang Expressway. Coastal Investment in the construction and 100% 4,600,000 8,318,646 6,154,718 163,081 32,924 24,693 operation of the Shenzhen section of the Company Guangzhou-ShenzhenCoastal Expressway. As the reporting entity and legal person for the Meilin Checkpoint Urban Renewal United Land 34.3% 714,286 12,759,338 3,489,045 - -11,075 -12,063 Project, it is responsible for acquiring the Company land, demolition and relocation and other works in respect of the Meilin Checkpoint Urban Renewal Project. Investment and launching of projects of environmental protection industry as well as investment, construction, operation and Environmental 100% 5,000,000 10,568,748 5,624,345 316,141 45,847 65,595 management of municipal public works and Company environmental management engineering. The major asset is 51% and 20% equity interests held in Nanjing Wind Power and Derun Environment, respectively. The principal business of Derun Derun 20% 1,000,000 47,531,724 16,303,935 4,998,201 1,144,933 494,499 Environment is investment holding. The Environment major assets are equity interests held in Water Group and Sanfeng Environmental. Outer Ring Investment in the construction and 100% 100,000 4,922,237 100,000 - - - operation of the Shenzhen section of Outer Company Ring Expressway. - 34 - Percentage of 30 June 2020 2020 interim interests held Net by the Group Registered Company name Operating profit/Net Principal business at the end of capital T otal asset s Net assets Revenue loss (loss the Reporting profit shown Period with"-") The research, integration, production, Nanjing Wind 51% 357,143 2,798,293 741,839 121,083 -18,072 -17,478 installation, sales and maintenance of wind Power power generation system, as well as investment and operation of wind farms. Baotou Nanfeng 67% 6,000 2,142,436 52,849 107,614 15,618 15,837 Investment, development and operation of wind power projects. The research and development of organic Lande waste treatment technology with a focus on 66.46% 243,933 2,639,445 1,172,272 195,053 -19,687 -16,489 kitchen waste, manufacture of core Environmental equipment, investment in construction, and operation and maintenance, etc. Financial Leasing 48% 300,000 357,855 307,276 7,344 2,990 2,243 Financial leasing and commercial factoring. Company Note: the table above is consolidated. The revenue and the net profit of Lande Environmental for the first half of 2020 in the table above were the amounts realised upon the completion of acquisition of relevant equity interests by the Company. (VI) Proposals of Profit Distribution or Conversion of Capital Reserve into Share Capital 1. Profit Distribution Proposal for 2020 Interim The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (2019 Interim: Nil), nor does it recommend any conversion of capital reserve into share capital. 2. Implementation of the Annual Profit Distribution Proposal for 2019 In accordance with the resolution passed at the 2019 annual general meeting, the Company distributed a final dividend of RMB0.52 per share (tax inclusive) in cash for 2019 to all shareholders, amounting to RMB1,134,000,569.52, which was calculated by reference to the total share capital of 2,180,770,326 shares of the Company as at the end of 2019. The profit distribution proposal was completed by 21 August 2020. 4.3 Outlook and Plans In the first half of 2020, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic had a significant impact on the production and operation of the Group. The Company has taken active steps to resume its production and operation in a full manner, and will mitigate the negative impact of the outbreak through measures such as stepping up efforts in developing quality projects in the market, improving production efficiency, reducing operating costs and broadening revenue streams. The Group's toll highway projects have resumed toll collection since 6 May 2020, and hence the toll revenue was on the rise. The Group is actively communicating with government departments to secure reasonable protective policies. In the first half of 2020, there have been no other significant changes in the Group's external policies and operating environment, industry competition landscape and development trend as well as major risk factors. According to the "2015~2019 Development Strategies" of the Company, the Company will "pursue a market-oriented and innovation-driven strategy, continue to seise the opportunities of this era to consolidate and strengthen the core business of toll highway and actively explore and determine the new industry direction so as to achieve the sustainable development of the Company". In view of the promising development prospect and immense business opportunities in domestic transport infrastructure, comprehensive urban development and the general-environmental protection industry, as well as the compatibility of the business model and core competitiveness, the Company has basically determined the development directions of placing emphasis on and implementing new projects for the above two industries. In this connection, the Company will actively explore and put into practice the transformation and development of its business to ensure stable and sustainable development of its business operation. The "2015~2019 Development Strategies" of the Company has been completed and the formulation of the new development strategy was basically completed. On the basis of its achievements from the transformation and development in the previous strategic period, the Company will continue to focus on the development of its two core businesses, namely transport and urban infrastructure and general-environmental protection. Leveraging its core businesses, the Company will also proactively - 35 - explore and cultivate new businesses, such as comprehensive urban service and integration of industry and finance. The particulars of these strategies, such as specific strategic goals and implementation procedures, are still in the process of research and deliberation. In the second half of 2020, the working focuses for the Group are as follows: Toll Highway Business: The Group will actively maintain sound communication with the transport departments to secure reasonable supporting and protective policies so as to reduce the impact caused by the toll-free policy implemented during the epidemic. The Group will also further optimise its cost management and control system to align with the characteristics of operation and management at this stage. Meanwhile, the Group will actively explore and examine data collected and optimise the inspection management system of toll collection in a bid to enhance the traffic efficiency of the road network and improve user's experience on an ongoing basis. In terms of project construction, the Group will properly carry out the construction work of Coastal Phase II, Section A of Outer Ring and other sections. With major projects such as the reconstruction and expansion of Jihe Expressway as carriers, the Group will further enhance the level of informatisation and intelligence through intelligent collection and summary integration. The Group will also proactively explore opportunities for mergers and restructuring, invest in promising toll highway and bridge projects and continue to strengthen its core business of toll highway. General Environmental Protection: With a focus on segments such as organic urban waste treatment, industrial hazardous waste and sewage and clean energy, the Group will pursue appropriate investment opportunities and strive to realise integration of and synergy between its existing businesses and other resources of the Group. The Group will further optimise the internal management of subsidiaries such as Nanjing Wind Power, Baotou Nanfeng and Lande Environmental, while stepping up its efforts in the supply chain management of wind turbine manufacturing as well as research and development of new models so as to effectively expand its production capacity. The construction and operation of various BOT/PPP projects of Lande Environmental will progress as planned. Meanwhile, efforts will be made to improve production safety, operation standardisation and cost control system of the wind farms to ensure that the annual electricity production target can be met. In addition to recruitment and cultivation of professional talents, and improvement of performance appraisal and salary incentive mechanism, the Group will also enhance its dedication to the research and development of environment technology, and strengthen cooperation with local and international higher education institutes and scientific research institutions in a bid to further enhance its core competitiveness. Strategic Research and Business Expansion: The main focus of the Group will be to facilitate the completion of the formulation, approval and implementation of the new development strategies, and research, reserve, select and examine projects on toll highway and environmental sub-sectors that are in line with the Company's development strategies so as to explore business models which are in the interest of the Group, while continuing to pay attention to and control risks. On the other hand, the Group will also actively facilitate various works in respect of the existing business expansion, including the preliminary work of the reconstruction and expansion of Jihe Expressway. The Group will specify the construction plan, and improve the investment and financing plans. The Group will continue to properly carry out the construction work of Duohua Bridge and Bimeng Project, the development and sales in relation to Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project and the land development and cash realisation of Guilong Land, and will actively promote the preliminary work such as the feasibility study of infrastructure construction of roads in Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone. Financial Management and Corporate Governance: The Group will actively promote the non-publicoffering of H shares and the issuance of corporate bond to replenish the Company's capital, at the same time maintaining sound fund management and financing to ensure financial safety. The Group will coordinate financial resources, safeguard the Company's domestic and overseas credit rating and strengthen the management of existing credit lines so as to maintain sufficient credit lines. The Group will also strengthen its management over the invested companies, and establish a comprehensive authorisation system based on the characteristics of newly acquired enterprises. Adhering to the principles of good corporate governance, the Group will further improve corporate governance and various operational rules with the aim to effectively improve the transparency, independence and integrity of the Company's operations. The multi-levelincentive and restraint system will also be enhanced and optimised in an effort to promote healthy and stable development of the Company. - 36 - Matters Related to Financial Statements 5.1 Financial Statements The consolidated 2020 interim financial statements and notes of the Company are set out in the appendix to this results preliminary announcement. 5.2 Changes in the Scope of Consolidated Financial Statements during the Reporting Period During the Reporting Period, the major changes in the consolidation scope of the Company's financial statements are as follows: The Company completed the equity acquisition ofLande Environmental. As of the date of this announcement, the Company holds approximately 67.14% of the shares in Lande Environmental. Lande Environmental and its subsidiaries have been included into the scope of the Group's consolidated financial statements since 20 January 2020. The Company completed the acquisition of 48% equity of the Financial Leasing Company, which has been included into the scope of the Group's consolidated financial statements since 15 April 2020. For details of the above changes in the scope of consolidation, please refer to the note VI to the Financial Statement in this announcement. 5.3 Results Review The audit committee of the Company has reviewed and endorsed the 2020 interim financial statements and the interim report of the Company. VI. Other Matters 6.1 Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Securities During the Reporting Period, no listed securities of the Company were purchased, sold or redeemed by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or any of its joint ventures. 6.2 Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code During the Reporting Period, the Company has fully adopted all the code provisions of the "Corporate Governance Code" as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules and there is no material deviation or breach of the code provisions occurred. For details, please refer to the content in Interim Report 2020 of the Company. VII. Changes in Accounting Policies 1. Impact of Changes in Accounting Estimates According to the Company's requirements under relevant accounting policies and systems, and in view of the actual situation of each of the major toll highways, the Group changed relevant accounting estimates of amortisation amount of the concession intangible assets of Yichang Expressway and Shuiguan Expressway with effect from 1 January 2020. Above changes in accounting estimates have resulted in a decrease of approximately RMB4,319,000 in equity attributable to owners of the Company as of 30 June 2020 and a decrease of approximately RMB4,319,000 in the Group' s net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the Reporting Period. However, there were no material impact on the overall financial position and operating results of the Group. The above changes in accounting estimates have been reviewed and approved at the 25th meeting of the 8th session Board of Directors of the Company. For details, please refer to note III33 to the Financial Statements in this announcement and the relevant announcement dated 18 March 2020 of the Company. - 37 - VIII.Definitions Company Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited. Group The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Reporting Period, The six months ended 30 June 2020. 2020, Interim, the Period 2019 Interim The six months ended 30 June 2019. Reporting Date The date on which Interim Report 2020 of the Company was approved by the Board, i.e. 21 August 2020. YOY Year-on-year change as compared to 2019 Interim or the same period of 2019. SSE The Shanghai Stock Exchange. HKEx The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Listing Rules The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on HKEx. CASBE The Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (2006) of the PRC and the specific accounting standards as well as relevant provisions issued later. NDRC MOT National Energy Administration Ministry of Finance 中華人民共和國國家發展和改革委員會 (National Development and Reform Commission). 中華人民共和國交通運輸部 (Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China). 中華人民共和國國家能源局 (National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China). 中華人民共和國財政部 (Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China). Shenzhen SASAC Shenzhen Transport Bureau Three Projects 深圳市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會 (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government). 深圳市交通運輸局 (Transport Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality), formerly known as 深圳市交通運輸委員會 (Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality). Nanguang Expressway, Yanpai Expressway and Yanba Expressway (the Three Projects). On 30 November 2015, the Company entered into the Three Projects agreement with the Shenzhen Transport Bureau in relation to the toll adjustment of the Three Projects. Four Expressways Nanguang Expressway, Yanpai Expressway, Yanba Expressway and the Shenzhen section of Longda Expressway (the Four Expressways), all of which are transferred to Shenzhen Transport Bureau from 0:00, 1 January 2019. Yichang Company 湖南益常高速公路開發有限公司(Hunan Yichang Expressway Development Company Limited). Yichang Project The expressway from Yiyang to Changde in Hunan (Yichang Expressway) and Changde connection line. SIHCL 深圳市投資控股有限公司 (Shenzhen Investment Holdings Company Limited). Shenzhen Shenzhen International Holdings Limited. International XTC Company 新通產實業開發( 深圳) 有限公司 (Xin Tong Chan Development (Shenzhen) Company Limited), formerly known as 深圳市高速公路開發公司 (Shenzhen Freeway Development Company Limited). SGH Company 深 圳 市 深 廣 惠 公 路 開 發 有 限 公 司 (Shenzhen Shen Guang Hui Highway Development Company Limited). - 38 - Cargo The entrusted construction project of the highway toll stations and ancillary facilities Organisation undertook by the Company due to the implementation of the freight traffic Adjustment organisation adjustment of Shenzhen. Project Shenshan The entrusted construction and management project for the whole process in relation Environmental to the infrastructure and ancillary projects for Shenshan Eco-Environmental Science Park Project and Technology Industrial Park undertaken by the Group. Bimeng Project The Bimeng Garden community resettlement project in Longli, Guizhou undertaken by the Group with BT model. Meiguan Company Shenzhen Meiguan Expressway Company Limited. Longda Company Shenzhen Longda Expressway Company Limited. Jihe East Company Shenzhen Jihe Expressway (Eastern Section) Company Limited. Qinglian Company Guangdong Qinglian Highway Development Company Limited. Magerk Company Hubei Magerk Expressway Management Private Limited. Outer Ring Shenzhen Outer Ring Expressway Investment Company Limited. Company Mei Wah Company Mei Wah Industrial (Hong Kong) Limited. JEL Company Jade Emperor Limited. Coastal Company Shenzhen Guangshen Coastal Expressway Investment Company Limited. Vanke China Vanke Co., Ltd. Shenshan Shenzhen Expressway Infrastructure and Environmental Protection Development Company Co.Ltd. Qinglong Shenzhen Qinglong Expressway Company Limited. Company Investment Shenzhen Expressway Investment Company Limited. Company Guilong Holdings 貴州貴龍實業（集團）有限公司 (Guizhou Guilong Industry (Group) Company Limited). Guishen Company Guizhou Guishen Investment Development Company Limited. Guizhou Property Guizhou Shenzhen Expressway Property Company Limited. Guizhou Yuelong 貴州悅龍投資有限公司 (Guizhou Yuelong Investment Company Limited). Guizhou Shengbo 貴州聖博置地有限公司 (Guizhou Shengbo Land Company Limited). Shenchang Hunan Changsha Shenchang Expressway Company Limited. Company Advertising Shenzhen Expressway Advertising Company Limited. Company United Land Shenzhen International United Land Co., Ltd. Company Environmental Shenzhen Expressway Environmental Company Limited. Company Consulting Shenzhen Expressway Engineering Consulting Company Limited. Company Guangdong UETC Guangdong United Electronic Toll Collection Inc. Operation Shenzhen Expressway Operation Development Company Limited. Development Company - 39 - Construction Shenzhen Expressway Construction Development Company Limited. Development Company Bank of Guizhou Guizhou Bank Corporation Limited. Fund Company Shenzhen Expressway (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. Land of Longli The peripheral land of Guilong Project and the Duohua Bridge Project successfully Project bid by the Group. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group has cumulatively won the bids for the land of Longli Project with an area of approximately 3,005 mu, including 2,770 mu for Guilong Project and 235 mu for the Duohua Bridge Project. Guilong The secondary independent property development project conducted by the Group Development on Guilong Project, which has been approved by the Board of Directors. The area of Project the approved land is approximately 1,000mu. Duohua Bridge A road construction project from Jichang Village to Duohua Village in Longli Project County undertaken by Guishen Company with BT model. The major work of the project is Duohua Bridge. Second CCCC Second Highway Engineering Co., Ltd.

Highway Water Planning 深圳市水務規劃設計院有限公司 (Shenzhen Water Planning & Design Institute Company Company Limited). Derun Chongqing Derun Environment Company Limited. Environment Water Asset Chongqing Water Asset Management Company Limited(重慶市水務資產經營有 限公司). Chongqing Water 重慶水務集團股份有限公司(Chongqing Water Group Company Limited), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601158. Sanfeng 重慶三峰環境集團股份有限公司 (Chongqing San Feng Environmental Group Co., Environment Ltd). Suez Group Suez Group, France. Mengxi Region The western economic zone of Inner Mongolia, mainly comprises the three core and engine cities of Hohhot, Baotou, and Ordos, and radiates with the four league cities of Alxa, Ulanqab, Bayannaoer and Wuhai. Nanjing Wind Power One Apartment Guangdong Boyuan New Energy Company Qiantai Company 南京風電科技有限公司 (Nanjing Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd.). Shenzhen Expressway One Apartment Management Co., Ltd. (深圳市深高速壹家 公寓管理有限公司). 廣東博元建設工程有限公司 (Guangdong Boyuan Construction Engineering Co., Ltd). 深圳高速新能源控股有限公司 (Shenzhen Expressway New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd). 深 圳 深 汕 特 別 合 作 區 乾 泰 技 術 有 限 公 司 (Shenzhen Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone Qiantai Technology Co., Ltd). Vanho Securities 萬和證券股份有限公司 (Vanho Securities Co., Ltd). Logistics Financial 中國物流金融服務有限公司 (China Logistics Financial Services Limited). Company Financial Leasing 深圳市深國際融資租賃有限公司 (Shenzhen International Financial Leasing Co., Company Ltd). - 40 - Guangming The Shenzhen Guangming Environmental Park PPP (Public-Private-Partnership) Environmental Project invested and constructed by the consortium composed of the Environmental Park Project Company and the other companies under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model. Lande 藍德環保科技集團股份有限公司 (Lande Environmental Technology Group Environmental Holdings Co., Ltd). Baotou Nanfeng 包頭市南風風電科技有限公司 (Baotou Nanfeng Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd.) Damao Ningyuan 達茂旗寧源風力發電有限公司 (Damao Ningyuan Wind Power Company Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baotou Nanfeng. Damao Ningxiang 達茂旗寧翔風力發電有限公司 (Damao Ningxiang Wind Power Company Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baotou Nanfeng. Damao Ningfeng 達茂旗寧風風力發電有限公司 (Damao Ningfeng Wind Power Company Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baotou Nanfeng. Damao Nanchuan 達茂旗南傳風力發電有限公司 (Damao Nanchuan Wind Power Company Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baotou Nanfeng. Lingxiang 包頭市陵翔新能源有限公司 (Baotou Lingxiang New Energy Company Limited), a Company wholly-owned subsidiary of Baotou Nanfeng. Meilin Checkpoint Shenzhen Longhua New Area Mingzhi Office Meilin Checkpoint Urban Renewal Renewal Project Project, the entity of which is United Land Company and the land of which is approximately 96,000 square meters. PRC The People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose of this announcement, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan. PPP(model) Public-Private-Partnership model, refer to a partnership on the basis of concession agreement for the construction of urban infrastructure projects or the provision of public goods and services between the government and private organizations. PPP model ultimately makes both parties of the cooperation get more favourable results than those who act alone expected, by signing the contract to define the rights and obligations of both parties, to ensure the smooth completion of cooperation. BOT (model) Build-Operate-Transfer model, refer to the infrastructure model of investment, construction and operation. On premised on an agreement between the government and the private sector, the government issues a franchise to the private sector to allow it to raise funds for a certain period of time to build an infrastructure and manage and operate the facility and its corresponding products and services. EPC Engineering Procurement Construction model means the Company is entrusted by the owner to carry out the whole process or several stages of contracting for the design, procurement, construction, and trial operation of the project in accordance with the contract. Usually, the company is responsible for the quality, safety, cost and schedule of the contracted project under the conditions of the total price contract. BIM Building Information Modelling, which is a model equipped with a complete and realistic construction database by building a virtual three-dimensional construction model and using digitisation technology. It is a digitised tool applied to engineering design, construction and management. Meanwhile, the model plays a key role in enhancing productivity, saving costs and shortening construction periods. ETC Electronic Toll Collection, a system used to electronically collect tolls on highways. Coastal Freight The scheme that all types of freight cars passing through the Coastal Project will be Compensation charged 50% of the normal toll fees standard from 1 March 2018 to 31 December Scheme 2020, and Shenzhen Transport Bureau compensates to Coastal Company for RMB302 million. - 41 - Coastal Project The section from Nanshan, Shenzhen to Dongbao River (the boundary between Dongguan and Shenzhen) (Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section)) of the costal expressway from Guangzhou to Shenzhen (Coastal Expressway). Among which, the project of main line of Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section) and facilities referred to as Coastal Phase I, and the project of the ramp bridge of airport interchange of Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section) and facilities referred to as Coastal Phase II. Outer Ring Project The project of Shenzhen section of Outer Ring Expressway in Shenzhen City (Outer Ring Expressway), among which, the section from the north side of Shenzhen Waterlands Resort in Bao'an District (connecting with Coastal Expressway) to the interchange of Shenshan Expressway in Longgang District (excluding Dongguan section) referred to as Section A of Outer Ring. Epidemic, NCP A global outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia in early 2020. Toll-free Policy According to the unified requirements of the Ministry of Transport, from 0:00 on 17 during the February 2020 to 0:00 on 6 May 2020, all vehicles using toll roads in accordance Epidemic with the law will be exempted from toll across the country. The "Interim Report 2020" of the Company containing all the information to accompany interim report required under Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be subsequently published on the website of HKEx in due course. - 42 - Appendix: SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements (including notes) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 - 43 - Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited CONTENTS Page Financial Statements Consolidated and company statements of financial position 2 - 3 Consolidated and company statements of profit or loss and other 4 - 5 comprehensive income Consolidated and company statements of cash flows 6 - 7 Consolidated and company statements of changes in equity 8 - 10 Notes to financial statements 11 - 154 Supplementary information 1. Detailed list of non-recurring profit or loss items 155 2. Return on net assets and earnings per share 155 Note: The part marked with * in the notes to the financial statements is the new or more detailed disclosure in compliance with the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 RMB Item Notes 30 June 2020(Unaudited) 31 December 2019(Audited) （Restated） Current assets Cash at banks and on hand V.1 5,745,682,960.52 4,734,602,473.83 Transactional financial assets V.2 93,497,500.00 62,689,444.00 Bills receivable V.3 114,989,623.10 9,895,060.34 Accounts receivable V.4 650,430,896.04 785,775,976.28 Prepayments V.5 735,324,867.27 335,836,766.05 Other receivables V.6 539,350,789.67 449,196,180.26 Inventories V.7 922,503,826.35 723,283,163.42 Contract assets V.8 688,671,714.87 450,892,553.87 Current portion of non-current assets V.9 102,663,205.08 104,121,478.11 Other current assets V.10 286,346,622.82 247,715,780.63 Total current assets 9,879,462,005.72 7,904,008,876.79 Non-current assets Long-term prepayments V.11 354,026,779.14 360,050,431.14 Long-term receivables V.12 485,023,991.70 432,552,202.51 Other non-current financial assets V.13 230,705,950.00 217,939,080.00 Long-term equity investments V.14 8,728,455,825.69 8,706,289,341.73 Investment properties V.15 11,510,970.00 11,798,941.20 Fixed assets V.16 2,718,908,975.44 2,838,991,585.24 Construction in progress V.17 48,033,932.66 15,197,595.66 Right-of-use assets V.18 151,158,398.42 152,870,380.46 Intangible assets V.19 25,654,147,242.44 23,493,705,251.38 Development expenditures 1,711,543.23 - Goodwill V.20 156,039,775.24 156,039,775.24 Long-term prepaid expenses 29,783,820.68 32,405,392.30 Deferred tax assets V.21 633,425,834.03 600,075,836.71 Other non-current assets V.22 342,599,500.00 342,599,500.00 Total non-current assets 39,545,532,538.67 37,360,515,313.57 Total assets 49,424,994,544.39 45,264,524,190.36 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings V.24 731,139,420.41 363,877,741.65 Bills payable V.25 265,866,667.26 131,749,731.69 Accounts payable V.26 1,103,421,905.07 970,760,866.09 Contract liabilities V.27 1,242,163,193.77 953,225,966.42 Employee benefits payable V.28 161,194,201.86 282,746,505.05 Taxes payable V.29 251,139,077.42 257,407,140.69 Other payables V.30 4,153,390,318.19 3,175,091,880.03 Current portion of non-current liabilities V.31 531,539,251.54 505,101,989.80 Other current liabilities V.32 1,006,245,563.94 - Total current liabilities 9,446,099,599.46 6,639,961,821.42 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings V.33 9,414,226,227.42 9,031,815,479.53 Bonds payable V.34 6,109,424,074.54 4,676,256,207.56 Long-term payables V.35 2,389,557,574.93 2,217,015,191.85 Long-term employee benefits payable V.36 105,824,300.00 105,824,300.00 Lease liabilities V.37 118,700,115.13 118,269,744.66 Provision V.38 29,715,912.92 10,284,566.66 Deferred revenue V.39 386,082,456.43 405,420,838.75 Deferred tax liabilities V.21 1,175,409,394.78 1,157,482,536.08 Total non-current liabilities 19,728,940,056.15 17,722,368,865.09 Total liabilities 29,175,039,655.61 24,362,330,686.51 Owners' equity Share capital V.40 2,180,770,326.00 2,180,770,326.00 Capital surplus V.41 6,339,617,128.68 6,235,711,402.09 Other comprehensive income V.42 884,255,475.22 916,005,374.46 Surplus reserve V.43 2,617,808,817.01 2,617,808,817.01 Undistributed profits V.44 5,354,473,085.16 6,444,550,718.94 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 17,376,924,832.07 18,394,846,638.50 Minority interests 2,873,030,056.71 2,507,346,865.35 Total owners' equity 20,249,954,888.78 20,902,193,503.85 Total liabilities and owners' equity 49,424,994,544.39 45,264,524,190.36 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Legal representative: Hu Wei Chief financial officer: Zhao Guiping Head of accounting department (Account officer): Li Xiaojun 2 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Company Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 RMB Item Notes 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets Cash at banks and on hand 1,705,839,242.30 1,309,001,086.11 Transactional financial assets 93,497,500.00 62,689,444.00 Accounts receivable XIV.1 14,836,705.21 16,170,543.00 Prepayments 18,259,820.70 15,546,278.08 Other receivables XIV.2 1,567,339,848.63 1,005,795,909.83 Inventories 769,086.53 776,373.15 Contract assets 131,020,791.08 115,303,836.38 Other current assets - 13,771,786.56 Total current assets 3,531,562,994.45 2,539,055,257.11 Non-current assets Long-term prepayments 87,470,195.09 80,469,002.23 Long-term receivables 6,155,286,904.37 4,503,665,771.45 Long-term equity investments XIV.3 19,581,678,177.66 19,741,522,254.89 Other non-current financial assets 228,462,220.00 217,939,080.00 Investment properties 11,510,970.00 11,798,941.20 Fixed assets 153,324,093.70 159,982,306.36 Construction in progress 2,273,764.49 2,398,709.49 Right-of-use assets 27,177,559.66 32,330,237.50 Intangible assets 206,411,537.62 219,274,003.05 Long-term prepaid expenses 915,342.77 1,144,174.07 Deferred tax assets 90,278,928.60 62,996,204.64 Total non-current assets 26,544,789,693.96 25,033,520,684.88 Total assets 30,076,352,688.41 27,572,575,941.99 Current liabilities Accounts payable 51,102,647.99 19,760,352.78 Contract liabilities 1,205,880.49 2,411,761.00 Employee benefits payable 64,325,300.36 101,746,485.90 Taxes payable 18,658,548.38 14,883,928.57 Other payables 2,452,481,474.19 2,046,947,507.14 Current portion of non-current liabilities 226,816,239.12 155,386,860.13 Other current liabilities 1,006,245,563.94 - Total current liabilities 3,820,835,654.47 2,341,136,895.52 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 4,277,358,867.55 4,015,858,867.55 Bonds payable 6,109,424,074.54 4,676,256,207.56 Long-term payables 2,051,850,517.48 1,618,960,000.00 Long-term employee benefits payable 59,000,200.00 59,000,200.00 Lease liabilities 22,565,135.07 28,620,243.26 Deferred income 279,804,931.35 291,504,931.35 Total non-current liabilities 12,800,003,725.99 10,690,200,449.72 Total liabilities 16,620,839,380.46 13,031,337,345.24 Owners' equity Share capital V.40 2,180,770,326.00 2,180,770,326.00 Capital surplus 3,279,763,584.72 3,279,942,664.85 Other comprehensive income -4,560,158.37 770,798.03 Surplus reserve V.43 2,617,808,817.01 2,617,808,817.01 Undistributed profits 5,381,730,738.59 6,461,945,990.86 Total owners' equity 13,455,513,307.95 14,541,238,596.75 Total liabilities and owners' equity 30,076,352,688.41 27,572,575,941.99 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 3 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months For the six months Item Notes ended 30 June ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) （Restated） 1.Total revenue Including: Revenue from services 五.45 1,686,872,482.94 2,707,939,060.38 2.Total costs 1,931,443,243.44 1,807,183,603.21 Including: Cost of services 五.45 1,458,356,645.15 1,413,153,758.88 Taxes and surcharges 五.46 9,001,680.30 28,653,335.53 Selling expenses 10,673,111.69 10,368,554.37 General and administrative expenses V.47 101,107,021.84 83,553,166.27 Research and development expenses V.48 11,547,930.09 2,982,489.52 Financial expenses V.49 340,756,854.37 268,472,298.64 Including: Interest expense 331,379,901.99 286,848,691.39 Interest income 29,225,196.58 25,512,566.35 Add: Other income V.50 2,748,837.86 173,081.95 Investment income V.51 142,481,866.56 597,091,282.60 Including: Share of profits of associates and joint ventures V.14 142,481,866.56 300,390,369.73 Gain or loss from changes in fair value (loss shown with "-") V.52 41,331,196.00 24,199,493.00 Credit impairment losses (loss shown with "-") -1,725,343.94 219,047.72 Gains or loss on disposal of assets (loss shown with "-") -10,820.96 900.70 3.Operating profits (loss shown with "-") -59,745,024.98 1,522,439,263.14 Add: Non-operating income V.53 35,500,900.00 2,096,092.08 Less: Non-operating expenses V.54 7,911,647.10 1,760,537.35 4.Total profit (loss shown with "-") -32,155,772.08 1,522,774,817.87 Less: Income tax expenses V.56 -17,825,648.18 -188,928,706.03 5.Net profit (loss shown with "-") -14,330,123.90 1,711,703,523.90 Including: net profit before the merger of the merged party in a business combination under common control 1,384,733.13 3,976,659.47 (1) Classified by business continuity Net profit from continuing operations (loss shown with "-") -14,330,123.90 1,711,703,523.90 (2) Classified by ownership Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 43,922,935.74 1,578,645,874.71 Minority interests -58,253,059.64 133,057,649.19 6.Other comprehensive income after tax (loss shown with "-") -31,749,899.24 5,018,167.27 Other comprehensive income after tax attributable to owners of the company -31,749,899.24 5,018,167.27 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -31,749,899.24 5,018,167.27 Including: Foreign exchange gain/loss V.42 1,341,186.96 353,178.55 Share of other comprehensive income from investees accounted for the equity method to be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent period V.42 -33,091,086.20 4,664,988.72 7.Total comprehensive income -46,080,023.14 1,716,721,691.17 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the Company 12,173,036.50 1,583,664,041.98 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests -58,253,059.64 133,057,649.19 8.Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) V.61(1) 0.020 0.724 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) V.61(1) 0.020 0.724 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 4 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Company Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 Item Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 1. Total revenue XIV.4 188,123,970.00 417,004,906.77 Less: Cost of services XIV.4 97,153,368.22 134,742,647.95 Tax and surcharges 1,526,198.34 2,666,256.77 General and administrative expenses 49,528,760.62 55,540,093.09 Financial expenses 155,952,024.06 46,909,520.70 Including: Interest expense 244,402,267.43 116,514,109.26 Interest income 125,063,408.51 78,740,332.22 Add: Other income 988,560.16 - Investment income XIV.5 99,551,492.29 271,115,778.71 Including: Share of profits of associates and joint ventures 33,551,492.29 202,974,408.85 Gain or loss from changes in fair value 41,331,196.00 24,199,493.00 Gains or loss on disposal of assets 12,978.64 - 2.Operating profit 25,847,845.85 472,461,659.97 Add: Non-operating income 30,132,676.57 93,146.28 Less: Non-operating expenses 6,193,025.60 330,462.91 3.Total profit 49,787,496.82 472,224,343.34 Less: Income tax expenses -3,997,820.43 66,388,081.28 4. Net profit 53,785,317.25 405,836,262.06 Net profit from continuing operations 53,785,317.25 405,836,262.06 5. Other comprehensive income (loss shown with "-") -5,330,956.40 -597,743.96 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -5,330,956.40 -597,743.96 Including: Share of other comprehensive income from investees accounted for the equity method to be reclassified to profit or loss in the subsequent period V.14 -5,330,956.40 -597,743.96 6. Total comprehensive income 48,454,360.85 405,238,518.10 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 5 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 Item Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （Restated） 1.Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from rendering services and selling goods 1,913,820,316.05 2,490,220,862.94 Refund of taxes 3,356,472.11 - Cash received relating to other operating activities V.57(1) 149,850,305.99 38,873,701.54 Sub-total of cash inflows 2,067,027,094.15 2,529,094,564.48 Cash paid for goods and services 1,142,997,713.32 479,558,650.18 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 393,188,807.79 361,429,323.69 Payments of taxes and surcharges 308,150,846.19 682,387,477.80 Cash paid relating to other operating activities V.57(2) 380,107,327.80 186,648,885.30 Sub-total of cash outflows 2,224,444,695.10 1,710,024,336.97 Net cash flows from operating activities V.58(1) -157,417,600.95 819,070,227.51 2.Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from recovery of investments - 588,000,000.00 Cash received from returns on investments 44,295,059.37 189,715,582.93 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets intangible assets and other long-term assets 412,500.00 932,689,464.97 Net cash flows from disposal of subsidiaries and V.57(3) other business units - 567,000,000.00 Cash received relating to other investing activities V.57(4) 95,203,899.12 365,132,219.12 Sub-total of cash inflows 139,911,458.49 2,642,537,267.02 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 920,165,311.58 703,782,911.46 Payments for investing activities 177,750,000.00 57,500,000.00 Cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other V.57(5) business units 217,096,832.96 207,631,327.78 Cash paid relating to other investing activities V.57(6) 89,192,970.68 1,049,834,118.97 Sub-total of cash outflows 1,404,205,115.22 2,018,748,358.21 Net cash flows from investing activities -1,264,293,656.73 623,788,908.81 3.Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from borrowings 4,530,195,498.65 3,564,676,381.63 Cash received relating to other financing activities V.57(7) 464,943,402.68 277,830,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows 4,995,138,901.33 3,842,506,381.63 Cash repayments of borrowings 1,857,218,818.94 3,740,323,950.37 Cash payments for interest expenses and distribution of dividends or profits 283,430,415.49 1,311,317,264.22 Cash payments relating to other financing activities V.57(8) 765,908,446.20 31,795,742.17 Sub-total of cash outflows 2,906,557,680.63 5,083,436,956.76 Net cash flows from financing activities 2,088,581,220.70 -1,240,930,575.13 4.Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -476,652.30 307,269.26 5.Net increase in cash and cash equivalents V.58(1).2 666,393,310.72 202,235,830.45 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,933,307,413.60 2,628,394,337.82 6.Cash and cash equivalents at end of period V.58(1).2 3,599,700,724.32 2,830,630,168.27 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 6 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Company Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ended 30 June 2019 Item Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 1.Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from selling goods and rendering services 160,306,782.71 343,016,286.51 Cash received relating to other operating activities 909,712,855.44 5,101,591,389.87 Sub-total of cash inflows 1,070,019,638.15 5,444,607,676.38 Cash paid for goods and services 48,733,285.13 37,739,795.56 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 101,573,371.65 122,038,170.53 Payments of taxes and surcharges 24,037,190.34 97,043,482.15 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 685,478,266.47 1,546,407,474.84 Sub-total of cash outflows 859,822,113.59 1,803,228,923.08 Net cash flows from operating activities 210,197,524.56 3,641,378,753.30 2.Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from recovery of investments - 598,972,000.55 Cash received from returns on investments 60,295,059.37 228,091,473.34 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets - 932,687,618.97 Cash received relating to other investing activities 504,959,239.39 1,028,641,274.22 Sub-total of cash inflows 565,254,298.76 2,788,392,367.08 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 14,443,158.28 51,467,940.54 Payments for investing activities 177,750,000.00 57,500,000.00 Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units 5,100,000.00 4,620,200,000.00 Cash paid relating to other investing activities 2,774,984,000.00 1,029,834,118.97 Sub-total of cash outflows 2,972,277,158.28 5,759,002,059.51 Net cash flows from investing activities -2,407,022,859.52 -2,970,609,692.43 3.Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from borrowings 2,720,000,000.00 2,342,000,000.00 Cash received relating to other financing activities 445,900,000.00 277,830,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows 3,165,900,000.00 2,619,830,000.00 Cash repayments of borrowings 392,000,000.00 2,311,364,765.57 Cash payments for interest expenses and distribution of dividends or profits 138,085,583.38 1,075,164,838.63 Cash payments relating to other financing activities 24,043,527.53 5,628,472.79 Sub-total of cash outflows 554,129,110.91 3,392,158,076.99 Net cash flows from financing activities 2,611,770,889.09 -772,328,076.99 4.Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,092.46 751.34 5.Net increase/ decrease in cash and cash equivalents 414,947,646.59 -101,558,264.78 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,267,105,113.94 1,192,441,921.64 6.Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,682,052,760.53 1,090,883,656.86 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 7 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Item For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Share capital Capital surplus Other comprehensive Surplus reserve Undistributed profit Minority interests Total owners' equity income Subtotal 1. Ending balance on 31 December 2019 2,180,770,326.00 6,220,711,401.21 916,005,374.46 2,617,808,817.01 6,439,246,724.95 18,374,542,643.63 2,348,729,616.21 20,723,272,259.84 Add: Business combination under common control - 15,000,000.88 - - 5,303,993.99 20,303,994.87 158,617,249.14 178,921,244.01 2. Beginning balance on 1 January 2020 2,180,770,326.00 6,235,711,402.09 916,005,374.46 2,617,808,817.01 6,444,550,718.94 18,394,846,638.50 2,507,346,865.35 20,902,193,503.85 3.Increases/decreases in the current period ("-" for decreases) - 103,905,726.59 -31,749,899.24 - -1,090,077,633.78 -1,017,921,806.43 365,683,191.36 -652,238,615.07 (1) Total comprehensive income - - -31,749,899.24 - 43,922,935.74 12,173,036.50 -58,253,059.64 -46,080,023.14 Net profit - - - - 43,922,935.74 43,922,935.74 -58,253,059.64 -14,330,123.90 Other comprehensive income - - -31,749,899.24 - - -31,749,899.24 - -31,749,899.24 (2) Profit distribution (Note V.44) - - - - -1,134,000,569.52 -1,134,000,569.52 -20,000,000.00 -1,154,000,569.52 Profit distribution to equity owners - - - - -1,134,000,569.52 -1,134,000,569.52 -20,000,000.00 -1,154,000,569.52 (3) Business combination under common control - -22,690,000.00 - - - -22,690,000.00 - -22,690,000.00 (4) Business combination not under common control - - - - - - 443,936,251.00 443,936,251.00 (5) Others - 126,595,726.59 - - - 126,595,726.59 - 126,595,726.59 4. Ending balance on 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 2,180,770,326.00 6,339,617,128.68 884,255,475.22 2,617,808,817.01 5,354,473,085.16 17,376,924,832.07 2,873,030,056.71 20,249,954,888.78 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 8 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Item Share capital Capital surplus Other comprehensive income Surplus reserve Undistributed profit Subtotal Minority interests Total owners' equity 1. Ending balance on 31 December 2018 2,180,770,326.00 6,219,027,132.41 881,375,987.20 2,481,665,060.29 5,624,252,437.38 17,387,090,943.28 2,152,661,784.07 19,539,752,727.35 Add: Business combination under common control - 15,000,000.88 - - 5,415,322.53 20,415,323.41 162,412,611.44 182,827,934.85 2.Beginning balance on 1 January 2019 2,180,770,326.00 6,234,027,133.29 881,375,987.20 2,481,665,060.29 5,629,667,759.91 17,407,506,266.69 2,315,074,395.51 19,722,580,662.20 3.Increases/decreases in the current period ("-" for decreases) - 392.90 5,018,167.27 - 30,298,943.25 35,317,503.42 408,709,775.55 444,027,278.97 (1) Total comprehensive income - - 5,018,167.27 - 1,578,645,874.71 1,583,664,041.98 133,057,649.19 1,716,721,691.17 Net profit - - - - 1,578,645,874.71 1,578,645,874.71 133,057,649.19 1,711,703,523.90 Other comprehensive income - - 5,018,167.27 - - 5,018,167.27 - 5,018,167.27 (2) Withdrawal or transfer of investment by shareholders - - - - - - -10,541,726.02 -10,541,726.02 Withdrawal of investment by shareholders - - - - - - -10,541,726.02 -10,541,726.02 (3) Profit distribution - - - - -1,548,346,931.46 -1,548,346,931.46 -53,885,579.25 -1,602,232,510.71 Profit distribution to equity owners - - - - -1,548,346,931.46 -1,548,346,931.46 -53,885,579.25 -1,602,232,510.71 (4) Business combination not under common control - - - - - - 340,079,431.63 340,079,431.63 (5) Others - 392.90 - - - 392.90 - 392.90 4. Ending balance on 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 2,180,770,326.00 6,234,027,526.19 886,394,154.47 2,481,665,060.29 5,659,966,703.16 17,442,823,770.11 2,723,784,171.06 20,166,607,941.17 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 9 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Company Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Other comprehensive Item Share capital Capital surplus income Surplus reserve Undistributed profit Total owner's equity 1.Beginning balance on 1 January 2020 2,180,770,326.00 3,279,942,664.85 770,798.03 2,617,808,817.01 6,461,945,990.86 14,541,238,596.75 2.Increases/decreases during the period ("-" for decreases) - -179,080.13 -5,330,956.40 - -1,080,215,252.27 -1,085,725,288.80 (1) Total comprehensive income - - -5,330,956.40 - 53,785,317.25 48,454,360.85 Net profit - - - - 53,785,317.25 53,785,317.25 Other comprehensive income - - -5,330,956.40 - - -5,330,956.40 (2) Profit distribution - - - - -1,134,000,569.52 -1,134,000,569.52 Profit distribution to equity owners - - - - -1,134,000,569.52 -1,134,000,569.52 (3) Business combination under common control - -179,080.13 - - - -179,080.13 3. Ending balance on 30 June 2020 2,180,770,326.00 3,279,763,584.72 -4,560,158.37 2,617,808,817.01 5,381,730,738.59 13,455,513,307.95 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Other comprehensive Item Share capital Capital surplus income Surplus reserve Undistributed profit Total owner's equity 1.Ending balance on 31 December 2018 2,180,770,326.00 3,279,942,664.85 1,946,181.99 2,481,665,060.29 6,784,999,111.84 14,729,323,344.97 2.Increases/decreases during the period ("-" for decreases) - - -597,743.96 - -1,142,510,669.40 -1,143,108,413.36 (1) Total comprehensive income - - -597,743.96 - 405,836,262.06 405,238,518.10 Net profit - - - - 405,836,262.06 405,836,262.06 Other comprehensive income - - -597,743.96 - - -597,743.96 (2) Profit distribution - - - - -1,548,346,931.46 -1,548,346,931.46 Profit distribution to equity owners - - - - -1,548,346,931.46 -1,548,346,931.46 3. Ending balance on 30 June 2019 2,180,770,326.00 3,279,942,664.85 1,348,438.03 2,481,665,060.29 5,642,488,442.44 13,586,214,931.61 The attached notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 10 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB General information Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") was established as a joint stock limited company in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on 30 December 1996. The Company has its H shares and A shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shanghai Stock Exchange of the PRC, respectively. The address of its registered office is Fumin Toll Station, Fucheng Subdistrict, Longhua District, Shenzhen, the PRC. The head office of the Company is located at 2-4/F, Jiangsu Building, Yitian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, the PRC. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") are the construction, operation, management, investment of toll highways and environmental protection in China. The environmental business mainly includes solid waste treatment and clean energy. Shenzhen International Holdings Limited ("Shenzhen International") is the parent company of the Company. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality ("Shenzhen SASAC") is the ultimate controlling company of the Company. These financial statements have been approved for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 21 August 2020. The consolidation scope of the financial statements is determined on the basis of control. The detailed information of changes in the scope of consolidation is included in Note VI. Basis of preparation of the financial statements The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("ASBEs") issued by the Ministry of Finance. The financial statements have been presented and disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standard for Enterprises No. 32 - Interim Financial Report, issued by the Ministry of Finance, and the Guidelines on the Content and Format of Corporate Disclosure of Publicly Issued Securities No. 3 - the Content and Format of the Semi-annual Report (revised in 2017), issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The accounting policies adopted in these financial statements are consistent with the accounting policies adopted by the Group in preparing the 2019 financial statements. These interim financial statements should be read in the conjunction with the Group's 2019 financial statements. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. Except for certain financial instruments, the financial statements have been prepared using historical cost as the principle of measurement. Where assets are impaired, provisions for asset impairment are made in accordance with the relevant requirements. 11 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimate s (continued) The Group adopts specific accounting policies and makes accounting estimates according to the characteristics of its business operations. The focus of the accounting policies and accounting is the criteria for determining impairment of non-current assets (Note III. 18), depreciation policy for fixed assets and amortization policy for intangible assets (Note III. 13 and 17), measurement of provisions (Note III. 22), revenue recognition (Note III. 23) and recognition of deferred income tax assets (Note III. 27), etc. Key judgments and estimates applied for critical accounting policies by the Group are disclosed in Note III.32. 1. Statement of compliance with Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises The financial statements present truly and completely the financial positions of the Group and the Company as at 30 June 2020, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in accordance with Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises 2. Accounting period The Company's fiscal year is from 1 January to 31 December. The accounting period started on 1 January 2020 and ended on 30 June 2020. 3. Normal operating cycle Except for the real estate business, EPC construction and other construction business, the operating cycle of the Group's business is relatively short. The classification standard of asset and liability's liquidity is 12 months. The operating cycle of the real estate business is generally longer than 12 months, starting from the commencement of property development to the collection of sales proceeds. The length of the specific operating cycle, which is used as the classification criterion of the liquidity of assets and liabilities in this business, depends on the development project. The operating cycle of EPC constructions of the kitchen waste disposal projects business and other construction business are generally longer than 12 months, starting from the commencement of construction project to completion settlement. The length of the specific operating cycle, which is used as the classification criterion of the liquidity of assets and liabilities in this business, depends on the development project. 4. Functional currency The Company adopts Renminbi ("RMB") as its functional currency for preparing its financial statements except that Fameluxe Investment Company Limited ("Fameluxe Investment") adopts the Hong Kong dollar ("HKD") as its functional currency. The financial statements are denominated in RMB unless there is any special circumstance. 5. Business combinations Business combinations are classified into business combinations involving entities under common control and business combinations not involving entities under common control. Business combinations involving entities under common control A business combination involving entities under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities are ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the combination, and that control is not transitory. In a business combination involving entities under common control, the entity that, at the combination date, obtains control of another combining entity is the absorbing entity, while that other combining entity is the entity being absorbed. The combination date is the date on which the absorbing entity effectively obtains control on the entity being absorbed. The assets and liabilities (including goodwill arising from the ultimate controlling party's acquisition of the entity being absorbed) that are obtained by the absorbing entity in a business combination involving entities under common control shall be measured on the basis of their carrying amounts in the financial statements of the ultimate controlling party at the combination date. The difference between the carrying amount of the net assets obtained and the carrying amount of the consideration paid for the combination (or the aggregate face value of shares issued as consideration) shall be adjusted to capital premium under capital reserves. If the capital premium is not sufficient to absorb the difference, any excess shall be adjusted against retained earnings. 12 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 5. Business combinations (continued) Business combinations not involving entities under common control A business combination not involving entities under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities are not ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the combination. In a business combination not involving entities under common control, the entity that, on the acquisition date, obtains control of another combining entity is the acquirer, while that other combining entity is the acquiree. The acquisition date is the date on which the acquirer effectively obtains control of the acquiree. The acquirer shall measure the acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities acquired in the business combination at their fair values on the acquisition date. Where the fair value of combination consideration and the fair value of the equity interest held in the acquiree prior to the acquisition date exceed the acquirer's interest in the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets, the difference is recognized as goodwill, which is subsequently measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Where the fair value of combination consideration and the fair value of the equity interest held in the acquiree prior to the acquisition date are less than the acquirer's interest in the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets, the acquirer firstly reassesses the measurement of the fair values of the acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities and measurement of the fair value of combination consideration and the fair value of the equity interest held in the acquiree prior to the acquisition date. If the fair value of combination consideration and the fair value of the equity interest held in the acquiree prior to the acquisition date are still less than the acquirer's interest in the fair value of the acquiree's identifiable net assets after the reassessment, the acquirer recognizes the difference immediately in profit or loss for the current period. 6. Consolidated financial statements The scope of consolidation in the consolidated financial statements is determined on the basis of control. The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. A subsidiary is an entity (including an entity, a separable part of an investee, and the structural entities controlled by the Company) which is under the control of the Company. The accounting policies and accounting periods of the Company and subsidiaries are consistent in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. All assets, liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows arising from intra-group transactions are eliminated on consolidation. When the amount of loss for the period attributable to the non-controlling shareholders of a subsidiary exceeds the non-controlling shareholders' portion of the opening balance of owners' equity of the subsidiary, the excess amount is still charged against non-controlling interests. For a subsidiary that is acquired in a business combination involving enterprises not under common control, the operating results and cash flows of the acquiree shall be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements from the date on which the Group takes control of acquiree to the date on which such control ceases. In the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of the subsidiary are adjusted based on the fair value of the subsidiary's identifiable assets, liabilities or contingent liabilities determined as at the acquisition date. For a subsidiary that is acquired in a business combination involving enterprises under common control, the operating results and cash flows of the merged party shall be incorporated into the consolidated financial statements at the beginning of the current period. In the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, the relative items of the financial statements of the previous period are treated as if the merged party had been formed under the control of the Group at the very beginning. If a change in any facts and circumstances gives rise to one or more changes in controlling factors, the Group will reassess whether it controls the investee or not. Change in non-controlling interests that does not result in the loss of control over the subsidiary is accounted for as an equity transaction. 13 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB III. Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 6. Consolidated financial statements (continued) In the case of package deals, in which the equity investment in the subsidiary is lost through step-by-step disposals and multiple transactions until the Group loses control, the transaction will be treated as a transaction disposing of the subsidiary and losing control. However, before the loss of control, the difference between the disposal price and the share of the net assets of the subsidiary should be recognized in the consolidated financial statements as other comprehensive income. When the control right is lost, it is transferred to profit or loss of the period of losing control. In the case of disposing of the equity investment in the subsidiary through multiple transactions until the loss of control right, which does not belong to the package deals, a corresponding accounting treatment shall be carried out on whether each transaction division loses the control right. In the case of losing control, the remaining equity shall be remeasured at the fair value on the date of the loss of control. The difference between the consideration obtained by disposing of the equity, adding the fair value of the remaining equity and the share of the net assets calculated on the basis of the original shareholding proportion at the purchase date, is recognized in profit or loss for the period of losing control. If there is goodwill for the subsidiary, the amount of the goodwill should be deducted when calculating the gain or loss on the disposal of the subsidiary. Other comprehensive income related to the equity investment of the original subsidiary is treated on the same basis as the subsidiary directly disposes of the relevant assets or liabilities when losing control. The shareholders' equity recognized in the change in other shareholders' equity, other than the net profit or loss, other comprehensive income, and profit distribution of the original subsidiary, should be transferred to profit or loss for the period of losing control. 7. Cash and cash equivalents Cash comprises the Group's cash on hand and deposits that can be withdrawn on demand at any time; cash equivalents are the Group's short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. 8. Foreign currency translation The Group's foreign currency transactions are translated and recorded in the respective functional currencies. A foreign currency transaction is recorded in the functional currency on initial recognition, by applying the exchange rate on the date of transaction or applying the average exchange rate through the transaction period. At the end of the reporting period, foreign currency monetary items are translated into the functional currency using the spot exchange rates at the end of the reporting period. Exchange differences arising from the differences between the spot exchange rates prevailing at the end of the reporting period and those on initial recognition or at the end of the previous reporting period are recognized in profit or loss for the period, except that exchange differences that qualify for capitalization related to a specific-purpose borrowing denominated in foreign currency are capitalized as part of the cost of the qualifying asset during the capitalization period. Foreign currency non-monetary items measured at historical cost are re-translated at the spot exchange rate on the date of transaction but the amount of the functional currency is not changed. Foreign currency non-monetary items measured at fair value are re-translated at the spot exchange rate on the date the fair value is determined. Differences between the re-translated functional and the original functional currency amount are recognized in profit or loss or as other comprehensive income depending on the nature of the non-monetary items. For the purpose of preparing the consolidated financial statements, financial statements of a foreign operation are translated from the foreign currency into RMB using the following method: assets and liabilities on the statement of financial position are translated at the spot exchange rate at the end of the reporting period; shareholders' equity items except for retained earnings are translated at the spot exchange rates at the dates on which such items arose; income and expenses in profit or loss are translated at the average exchange rates during the transaction period. The exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements denominated in foreign currencies are recognized as other comprehensive income. For disposals of equity interests in foreign operations, the proportionate share of the accumulated exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements in other comprehensive income of foreign operations is transferred to profit or loss. For partial disposals, the reclassification is determined in proportion to the disposal. Foreign currency cash flows and cash flows of overseas subsidiaries shall be converted at the average exchange rate of the period when the cash flow occurs. The impact of exchange rate changes on cash is shown separately in the statement of cash flows as an adjustment item. 14 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 9. Financial instruments Financial instruments refer to contracts that form the financial assets of one company and form the financial liabilities or equity instruments of other companies. Recognition and derecognition of financial instruments The Group recognizes a financial asset or financial liability when it becomes a party to a financial instrument contract. A financial asset (or, where applicable, a part of a financial asset or part of a group of similar financial assets) is primarily derecognised (i.e., removed from the Group's consolidated balance sheet) when: The right to receive cash flows from financial assets expires; Transferring the right to receive cash flows from financial assets, or under the "hands-on agreement", the obligation to pay the full amount of cash flows to the third party in full; and (a) substantially transferring the ownership of the financial assets all risks and rewards, or (b) abandoning the control of the financial asset, although it does not substantially transfer or retain almost all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset. If the responsibility for a financial liability has been fulfilled or revoked or has expired, the financial liability should be derecognized. If an existing financial liability is replaced by another financial liability of the same creditor on substantially virtually different terms, or if the terms of the existing liability are substantially modified, such replacement or modification is deemed to terminate the recognition of the original liability and to confirm the new disposal of liabilities, the difference is included in the current profit or loss. The purchases and sales of financial assets in regular ways are recognized and derecognized on a trade date basis. The purchases and sales of financial assets in regular ways refer to the collection or delivery of financial assets within the time limit stipulated by regulations or common practices in accordance with the terms of the contract. The trading day is the date on which the Group commits to buy or sell the financial assets. Classification and measurement of financial assets The financial assets of the Group are classified upon the initial recognition based on the business model of the Group's financial asset management and the characteristics of the financial assets' contractual cash flows: financial assets measured at fair value and whose changes are included in the current profit or loss, financial assets measured at amortized cost, financial assets measured at fair value and whose changes are included in other comprehensive income. Financial assets are measured at fair value on initial recognition, but accounts receivable or notes receivable arising from the sale of goods or rendering of services that do not contain significant financing components or for which the Group has applied the practical expedient of not adjusting the effect of a significant financing component due within one year, are initially measured at the transaction price. For financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, the related transaction expense is directly recognized in profit or loss for the current period. The related transaction costs of other types of financial assets are included in their initial recognition amount. Subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification: Debt instrument investments measured at amortized cost Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost if the financial assets meet the following conditions: The Group's business model for managing the financial assets is to collect contractual cash flows; the contractual terms of the financial assets stipulate that cash generated on a specific date. The flow is only the payment of the principal and the interest based on the outstanding principal amount. The effective interest method is used to recognize interest revenue for such financial assets. The gains or losses arising from derecognition, modification or impairment are recognized in profit or loss. 15 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 9. Financial instruments (continued) Classification and measurement of financial assets (continued) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss For financial assets classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss, fair value is used for subsequent measurement, and all changes in fair value are recognized in profit or loss for the current period. Only when it is possible to eliminate or significantly reduce accounting mismatches, financial assets can only be designated as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Once the Company initially designates a financial asset as a financial asset measured at fair value through profit or loss, it cannot be reclassified to other financial assets; other financial assets cannot be reclassified to financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss after initial recognition. Under the above conditions, such financial assets designated by the Group consist mainly of transactional financial assets (Note V.2) and other non-current financial assets (Note V.13). Classification and measurement of financial liabilities The financial liabilities of the Group are classified as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and other financial liabilities. For financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, the related transaction expense is directly recognized in profit or loss, while the related transaction expense of other financial liabilities is included in the initial recognition amount. Subsequent measurement of financial liabilities depends on their classification: Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss include financial liabilities held for trading (including derivative instruments attributable to financial liabilities) and financial liabilities designated upon initial recognition as at fair value through profit or loss. Financial liabilities held for trading (including derivative instruments attributable to financial liabilities) are subsequently measured at fair value. All changes in fair value of such financial liabilities are recognised in profit or loss except for the derivatives designated as hedging instruments in an effective hedge. Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss are subsequently measured at fair value and gains or losses are recognised in profit or loss, except for the gains or losses arising from the Group's own credit risk which are presented in other comprehensive income. If gains or losses arising from the Group's own credit risk which are presented in other comprehensive income will lead to or expand accounting mismatch in profit or loss, the Group will include all the changes in fair value (including the amount affected by changes in the Group's own credit risk) of such financial liabilities in profit or loss. 16 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 9. Financial instruments (continued) Classification and measurement of financial liabilities(continued) Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss(continued) If only one of the following conditions is satisfied, financial liabilities can be designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss at their initial measurement. Accounting mismatches can be eliminated or significantly reduced. A formal written document on risk management or investment strategy states that the portfolio of financial instruments is managed, evaluated and reported to key management personnel on a fair value basis. A hybrid instrument that includes one or more embedded derivatives, unless the embedded derivative does not significantly change the cash flow of the hybrid instrument, or the embedded derivative is clearly not to be split from the relevant hybrid tool. A hybrid instrument that includes embedded derivatives that need to be split but cannot be separately measured at the time of acquisition or on the subsequent statement day. Once the Company initially designates a financial liability as a financial liability measured at fair value through profit or loss, it cannot be reclassified to other financial liabilities; other financial liabilities cannot be reclassified to financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss after initial recognition. Other financial liabilities For such financial liabilities, the actual interest rate method is adopted and the subsequent measurement is carried out according to the amortized cost. Impairment of financial instruments Based on the expected credit losses ("ECLs"), the Group recognises an allowance for ECLs for the financial assets measured at amortised cost, contract assets. For trade receivables and contract assets that do not contain a significant financing component, the Group applies the simplified approach to recognise a loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs. For trade receivables and contract assets that contain a significant financing component and lease receivables, the Group chooses to adopt the simplified approach to recognise a loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs. Except for financial assets which apply the simplified approach as mentioned above, other financial assets, the Group assesses whether the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition at each balance sheet date. If the credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition (stage 1), the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to 12-month ECLs by the Group and the interest income is calculated according to the carrying amount and the effective interest rate; if the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition but are not credit-impaired (stage 2), the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs by the Group and the interest income is calculated according to the carrying amount and the effective interest rate; if such financial assets are credit-impaired after initial recognition (stage 3), the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs by the Group and the interest income is calculated according to the amortised cost and the effective interest rate. If the credit risk of financial instruments is low at the balance sheet date, the Group assumes that the credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition. 17 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 9. Financial instruments (continued) Impairment of financial instruments (continued) The Group assesses the expected credit losses for financial instruments individually and collectively. The Group considers the credit risk characteristics of different customers and evaluates the expected credit losses for accounts receivable on the basis of the age combination. See the following table for details: Bad debt provision for receivables that are subject to provision by group with similar credit risk characteristics Group 1 Receivables from government and related parties Other appropriate methods Group 2 Receivables from other third parties expect Group1,3,4 Aging analysis Group 3 Receivables from wind power clients Aging analysis Group 4 Receivables from kitchen waste disposal clients Aging analysis When the Group no longer reasonably expects to be able to fully or partially recover the contractual cash flows of financial assets, the Group directly writes down the carrying amount of the financial assets. Offsetting of financial instruments If the following conditions are met at the same time, the financial assets and financial liabilities are presented in the statement of financial position offset with each other: a statutory right to offset the confirmed amount, and the legal right is currently enforceable; net settlement, or simultaneous realization of the financial assets and settlement of the financial liabilities. Derivative financial instruments The Group uses derivative financial instruments, which are foreign exchange forward contracts and foreign exchange swap contracts, to hedge its foreign currency risk. Derivative financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value on the date on which a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured at fair value. Derivatives are carried as assets when the fair value is positive and as liabilities when the fair value is negative. The gain or loss arising from changes in the fair value of derivatives is recognized directly in profit or loss, except for those that are related to hedge accounting. Transfer of financial assets If the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards associated with the ownership of a financial asset to the transferee, the asset should be derecognised. If the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a financial asset, the asset should not be derecognised. When the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, it may either derecognise the financial asset and recognise any associated assets and liabilities if control of the financial asset has not been retained; or recognises the financial asset to the extent of its continuing involvement in the transferred financial asset and recognises an associated liability if control has been retained. Assets formed by the continuing involvement by way of the provision of financial guarantee in respect of the transferred financial assets shall be recognised as the lower of the carrying value of the financial asset and the amount of financial guarantee. The amount of financial guarantee means the maximum amount among the considerations received to be required for repayment. 18 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 10. Inventories (1) Classification Inventories include real estate development properties, raw materials, in-process products, goods in stock, tickets, low-value consumables, maintenance and repair parts, contract performance costs and inventory materials, etc., which are listed at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Real estate properties comprise properties held for sale, properties under development and properties held for development. Properties held for sale are those properties completed and for sale, while properties under development are those properties still under construction and for sale purposes, and properties held for development are those lands purchased and planned to have properties developed on. The costs of raw materials, work in progress, and finished goods include procurement costs, processing costs, and other costs. (2) Costing of inventories The cost of completed properties held for sale is determined using the specific identification method, which comprises the land cost, construction cost and other cost. The actual cost of raw materials, work in progress, and finished goods is determined using the FIFO method. The costs of toll tickets, low value consumables, maintenance and repair parts and materials in stock are determined using the weighted average method or amortization method. Basis for the determination of net realisable value and provisions for declines in the value of inventories At the end of the reporting period, the inventories are measured at the lower of the cost and the net realizable value. If the cost is higher than the net realizable value, the provision for the inventories should be recognized in profit or loss for the current period. If the influencing factors of the provision for inventories have been eliminated and the net realizable value of inventories is higher than its book value, the previously deducted amount will be recovered from the amount of provision for inventories accrued previously and the amount should be recognized in profit or loss for the current period. Net realizable value is determined based on the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs and related taxes necessary to achieve completion and to make the sale. When recognizing the provision for value decline of inventories, the raw materials are recognized based on the categories, and the finished goods are recognized based on the items. The provisions for declines in value of inventories are consolidated for the inventories that are related to a product line produced and sold in the same region having the same or similar end use or purpose and difficult to be measured separately from other items. The Perpetual Inventory System is adopted for the inventories. 11. Long-term equity investments Long-term equity investments comprise the Company's long-term equity investments in its subsidiaries as well as the Group's long-term equity investments in its joint ventures and associates. Subsidiaries are the investees over which the Company is able to exercise control. A joint venture arrangement reached by the Group through a separate entity that can exercise joint control with other parties and has rights to its net assets based on legal form, contract terms, and other facts and circumstances. Associates are the investees that the Group has significant influence on their financial and operating policies. Investments in subsidiaries are presented in the Company's financial statements using the cost method, and are adjusted for preparing the consolidated financial statements using the equity method. Investments in joint ventures and associates are accounted for using the equity method. 19 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 11. Long-term equity investments (continued) Determination of investment costs For long-term equity investments acquired through a business combination: for a long-term equity investment acquired through a business combination involving enterprises not under common control, the investment cost shall be the combination costs. Where the initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment is acquired through a business combination involving enterprises under common control, the initial investment cost is the absorbing party's share of the carrying amount of the owners' equity of the party being absorbed in the consolidated financial statements of the ultimate controlling party at the combination date. The difference between the initial investment cost and the carrying amount of the consideration of the combination is adjusted to capital reserve (and the excess goes to retained earnings, if any). For other comprehensive income before the combination date, it is accounted for on the same basis as would have been required if the investee has directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. The investee's shareholders' equity recognized resulting from changes in shareholders' equity other than net profit or loss, other comprehensive income and profit distribution is charged to profit or loss when the related investment is disposed of. Investments which remain long-term after disposal are recognized in proportion, whereas investments converted to financial instruments after disposal are recognized in full. For long-term equity investments acquired not through a business combination: for a long-term equity investment acquired by payment in cash, the initial investment cost shall be the purchase price actually paid; for long-term equity investments acquired by issuing equity securities, the initial investment cost shall be the fair value of the equity securities issued. Subsequent measurement and the methods of investment income recognition For long-term equity investments accounted for cost method, they are measured at the initial investment costs, and cash dividends or profit distribution declared by the investees are recognized as investment income in profit or loss. For long-term equity investments accounted for cost method, where the initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment exceeds the Group's share of the fair value of the investee's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date, the long-term equity investment is measured at the initial investment cost; where the initial investment cost is less than the Group's share of the fair value of the investee's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date, the difference is recognized in profit or loss for the period, and the cost of the long-term equity investment is adjusted accordingly. For long-term equity investments accounted for using the equity method, the Group recognizes the investment income according to its share of net profit or loss of the investee. The Group discontinues to recognize its share of net losses of an investee after the book value of the long-term equity investment and any long-term interests that, in substance, form part of the investor's net investment in the investee is reduced to zero. However, if the Group has obligations for additional losses and the criteria with respect to recognition of provisions under the accounting standards on contingencies are satisfied, the Group continues to recognize the investment losses and the provisions. For changes in owners' equity of the investee other than those arising from its net profit or loss, comprehensive income and profit distribution, the Group records its proportionate share directly in capital surplus. The book value of the investment is reduced by the Group's share of the profit distribution or cash dividends declared by an investee. The unrealized profits or losses arising from the intra-group transactions amongst the Group and its investees are eliminated in proportion to the Group's equity interests in the investees, and then based on which the investment gains or losses are recognized. For the loss on the intra-group transaction amongst the Group and its investees attributable to asset impairment, any unrealized loss is not eliminated. On disposal of a long-term equity investment, the difference between the proceeds actually received and the book value is recognized in profit or loss for the current period. For a long-term equity investment accounted for using the equity method, when the Group discontinues to use the equity method, any other comprehensive income previously recognized is accounted for on the same basis as would have been required for if the investee had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. Shareholders' equity recognized resulting from changes in shareholders' equity other than net profit or loss, other comprehensive income and profit distribution is charged to profit or loss in its entirety. When the Group continues to use the equity method, any other comprehensive income previously recognized is accounted for on the same basis as would have been required for if the investee had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities and charged to the current period profit or loss on a pro-rata basis. Shareholders' equity, recognized resulting from changes in shareholders' equity other than net profit or loss, other comprehensive income and profit distribution, is charged to profit or loss on a pro-rata basis. 20 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 11. Long-term equity investments (continued) Basis for determination of the existence of control, joint control or significant influence over the investees Control refers to having the power over the investee, enjoying variable returns by participating in related activities of the investee, and being able to use its power over the investee to influence the investment return. Joint control refers to the common control of an arrangement in accordance with relevant agreements, and related activities of the arrangement can only be made after the unanimous consent of the participants sharing control. Significant influence is the power to participate in the decision making of financial and operating policies of the investee, but is not control or joint control over those policies. (4) Impairment of long-term equity investments The book value of long-term equity investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates should be reduced to the recoverable amount if the recoverable amount is below the book value (Note III.18). 12. Investment properties Investment properties, the buildings held for the purpose of leasing, are measured initially at cost. Subsequent expenditures incurred in relation to an investment property are included in the cost of the investment property when it is probable that the associated economic benefits will flow to the Group and its cost can be reliably measured; otherwise, the expenditures are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred. The Group adopts the cost model for the subsequent measurement of investment properties. Investment properties are depreciated or amortized to their estimated net residual values over their estimated useful lives. The estimated useful life, the estimated residual value rate and the annual amortization rate of the investment properties are as follows: Estimated useful life Estimated residual value rate Annual amortization rate Car parking spaces 30 years - 3.33% When an investment property is transferred to an owner-occupied property, it is reclassified as fixed asset or intangible asset at the date of the transfer. When an owner-occupied property is transferred for earning rentals or for capital appreciation, the fixed asset or intangible asset is reclassified as investment property at its carrying amount at the date of the transfer. The estimated useful life, the net residual value of the investment property and the amortization method applied are reviewed and adjusted at each year-end. An investment property is derecognized on disposal or when the investment property is permanently withdrawn from use and no future economic benefits are expected from its disposal. The net amount of proceeds from sales, transfer, retirement or damage of an investment property after its carrying amount and related taxes and expenses is recognized in profit or loss for the current period. The carrying amount of investment properties should be reduced to the recoverable amount when its recoverable amount is below the carrying amount (Note III.18). 21 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 13. Fixed assets Recognition and initial measurement of fixed assets Fixed assets comprise buildings, traffic equipment, motor vehicles, and office and other equipment. Fixed assets are initially measured at cost. The cost of purchasing a fixed asset includes the purchase price, related taxes and fees, and other expenses directly attributable to the asset incurred before the fixed asset is ready for its intended use. The cost and accumulated depreciation of fixed assets invested by state shareholders to the Company on 1 January 1997 were recognized according to the valuation results performed by the valuer which were certified by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau in accordance with Guo Zi Ping (1996) No.911. Subsequent expenditures incurred for a fixed asset are included in the cost of the fixed asset when it is probable that the associated economic benefits will flow to the Group and the related cost can be reliably measured. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognized. All the other subsequent expenditures are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred. Depreciation methods of fixed assets Fixed assets are depreciated using the straight-line method to allocate the cost of the assets to their estimated residual values over their estimated useful lives. For the fixed assets that have been impaired, the related depreciation charge is prospectively determined based upon the adjusted carrying amounts over their remaining useful lives. Depreciation Estimated useful Estimated Annual Type residual method life depreciation rate value rate Buildings Straight-line 20-30 years 5% 3.17%-4.75% Traffic equipment Straight-line 5-11 years 0%-10% 8.18%-20.00% Mechanical equipment Straight-line 5-20 years 4%-5% 4.75%-19.20% Motor vehicles Straight-line 5-6 years 5% 15.83%-19.00% Office and other equipment Straight-line 3-5 years 0%-5% 19.00%-33.33% The estimated useful life, the estimated net residual value of a fixed asset and the depreciation method applied to the asset are reviewed and adjusted at least at each year-end. Impairment of fixed assets The book value of fixed assets is reduced to the recoverable amount if the recoverable amount is below the book value (Note III.18). Disposal of fixed assets A fixed asset is derecognized on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. The amount of proceeds from disposal on sale, transfer, retirement or damage of a fixed asset net of its book value and related taxes and expenses is recognized in profit or loss for the period. 22 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 14. Construction in progress Construction in progress is measured at actual cost. Actual cost comprises construction costs, installation costs and borrowing costs that are eligible for capitalization and other costs necessary to bring the construction in progress ready for their intended use. Construction in progress should be transferred to fixed assets when the assets are ready for their intended use, and should start to depreciate in the following month. The book value of construction in progress should be reduced to the recoverable amount if the recoverable amount is below the book value (Note III.18). 15. Borrowing costs The borrowing costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition and construction of a fixed asset that needs a substantially long period of time for acquisition and construction for its intended use, which are to be capitalized and recorded as part of the cost of the asset when expenditures for the asset and borrowing costs have been incurred, and the activities relating to the acquisition and construction that are necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use have commenced. The capitalization of borrowing costs ceases when the asset under acquisition or construction becomes ready for its intended use, the borrowing costs incurred thereafter are recognized in profit or loss for the current period. Capitalization of borrowing costs is suspended during the periods in which the acquisition or construction of a fixed asset is interrupted abnormally and the interruption lasts for more than 3 months, until the acquisition or construction is resumed. For the specific borrowings obtained for the acquisition or construction of a qualifying asset, the amount of borrowing costs eligible for capitalization is determined by deducting any interest income earned from depositing the unused specific borrowings in the banks or any investment income arising on the temporary investment of those borrowings during the capitalization period. For the general borrowings occupied by the acquisition or construction of a qualifying asset, the amount of borrowing costs eligible for capitalization is determined by multiplying the weighted average effective interest rate of general borrowings by the weighted average of the excess amount of cumulative expenditures on the asset over the amount of specific borrowings. The effective interest rate is the rate at which estimated future cash flows during the expected or shorter period applied to be discounted to the initial amount of the borrowings. 16. Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets comprise buildings, equipment and billboards. At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset. The cost of the right-of-use asset comprises: (i) the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability; (ii) any lease payments made at or before the commencement date of the lease less any lease incentives received; (iii) any initial direct cost incurred; and (iv) an estimate of costs incurred by the lessee in dismantling and removing the underlying asset, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease. The right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis subsequently by the Group. If the Group is reasonably certain that the ownership of the underlying asset will be transferred to the Group at the end of the lease term, the Group depreciates the asset from the commencement date to the end of the useful life of the asset. Otherwise, the Group depreciates the assets from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the asset or the end of the lease term. The Group remeasures the lease liability at the present value of the changed lease payments and adjusts the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets accordingly, when the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset is reduced to zero, and there is a further reduction in the measurement of the lease liability, the Group recognises the remaining amount of the remeasurement in profit or loss. 23 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 17. Intangible assets Intangible assets include concession intangible assets (Toll road and Kitchen waste disposal project), billboard use right, patent, land use right and software. Intangible assets are measured at cost. Concession intangible assets Toll road Toll roads concession intangible assets refer to the rights granted by the respective concession grantors, which entitle the Group to receive the toll fees from users and the land use right obtained in conjunction with the concession arrangement. Concession intangible assets are measured at actual cost because the Group subcontracts the construction to third parties instead of providing actual construction service. Actual cost comprises construction infrastructure prices, construction related costs and borrowing costs that are eligible for capitalization and incurred before the toll roads are ready for their intended use. The concession intangible assets of the toll road that the Group has delivered but not yet completed the final settlement account are temporarily estimated based on the book value of the toll road project or the estimated value of the project. When the final account is completed, the book value will be adjusted to the actual value. The concession intangible assets of the toll roads invested by the state-owned shareholders on 1 January 1997 were stated at valuation performed by the asset valuation firms and the values were certified by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Bureau ("SASAB") in accordance with Guo Zi Ping (1996) No.911. The land use right relating to Shenzhen Airport-Heao Expressway (Western Section) invested to the Company by the promoter of the Company during the restructuring period of the Group was stated at the then revaluation amount admitted by the SASAB on 30 June 1996. The land use right relating to Meiguan Expressway and Shenzhen Airport-Heao Expressway (Eastern Section) owned by Shenzhen Meiguan Expressway Company Limited ("Meiguan Company") and Airport-Heao Eastern Company("Airport-Heao Eastern Company"),the subsidiary, were invested by Xin Tong Chan Development (Shenzhen) Company Limited ("Xin Tong Chan Company"), one of the promoters of the Company, at the value specified in the respective investment agreement. When toll roads are ready for their intended use, amortization of concession intangible assets is calculated to write off their costs on the traffic volume amortization method. Amortization is provided on projected units-of- usage ("unit usage"), which is calculated based on the total projected traffic volume during the operating period of the concessions and the original or book value of the concession intangible assets with the concession combined with the actual traffic volume during each accounting period. The Company has set policies to execute internal review on the total projected traffic volume during the operating period of the concessions annually. The Group also appoints an independent professional traffic consultant to perform independent professional traffic studies when material differences between actual traffic volume and projected traffic volume exist, or every 3 to 5 years and then adjust the amortization unit usage according to the revised total projected traffic volume, to ensure that the respective concession intangible assets would be fully amortized in the operating period. 24 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 17. Intangible assets (continued) Concession intangible assets (continued) Toll road (continued) The respective operating periods and amortization units of the toll roads are set out as follows: Item Operating period The unit usage (RMB) Meiguan Expressway May 1995 to March 2027 0.53 Shenzhen Airport-Heao Expressway (Western May 1999 to March 2027 0.59 Section) Shenzhen Airport-Heao Expressway (Eastern October 1997 to March 2027 2.95 Section) Wuhuang Expressway September 1997 to September 2022 5.82 Qinglian Expressway July 2009 to July 2034 30.02 Shuiguan Expressway March 2002 to February 2027 5.66(Note 1) Yichang Expressway January 2004 to December 2033 10.88(Note 1) Changsha Ring Road (North-western Section) ("Changsha Ring Road") November 1999 to October 2029 2.04 Coastal Expressway December 2013 to December 2038 6.44 Note 1: As stated in Note III.33(a), the unit usage of concession intangible assets of Shuiguan Expressway and Yichang Expressway have been adjusted from RMB5.86 and RMB9.55 to RMB5.66 and RMB10.88 separately from 1 January 2020. Subsequent expenditures incurred for the toll roads are included in the cost of the concession intangible assets when it is probable that the associated economic benefits will flow to the Group and the related cost can be reliably measured. All the other subsequent expenditures are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred. (b) Kitchen waste disposal project Concession intangible assets related to kitchen waste allows the Company to charge the government department kitchen waste disposal fee according to negotiated price, to generate electricity by biogas, and to sell the oil and grease extracted from the kitchen waste in the franchise period. The income from the kitchen waste disposal project contract is evaluated by the fair value. The income is recognized, and the project is regarded as financial assets and intangible assets when: (1) the Company can charge the contract awarding party a certain amount of cash or cash equivalents or other financial assets in a given period as the infrastructural construction has been finished. When the Company provides the operating service below a regulated price, the contract awarding party will compensate for the loss according to the contract. The financial assets will be recognized at the time the income is recognized according to Chinese Accounting Standards No.22 The recognition and measurement of financial instruments (Note III.9); and (2) the contract gives the Company the right to charge served clients in a given period. The Company cannot charge cash unconditionally if the charge amount is uncertain. The Company will recognize intangible assets at the time the income is recognized. The Group recognizes the franchised kitchen waste disposal project as an intangible asset. The Group uses the straight-line amortization methods in the franchise period. 25 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 17. Intangible assets (continued) (2) Other intangible assets The useful lives of other intangible assets are as follows: Useful life (year) Billboard use right 5 Patent 5-10 Land use rights 50 Software and others 2-10 Intangible assets with finite useful lives are amortized over their estimated useful lives using the straight-line method. (3) Periodical review of useful life and amortization method For an intangible asset with a finite useful life, the Group reviews the useful life and amortization method and makes adjustment if necessary at each year-end. (4) Impairment of intangible assets The book value of intangible assets should be reduced to the recoverable amount if the recoverable amount is below the book value (Note III.18). (5) Development expenditure The Group classifies the expenditures on an internal research and development project into expenditure on the research phase and expenditure on the development phase. Expenditure on the research phase is recognised in profit or loss as incurred. Expenditure on the development phase is capitalised only when the Group can demonstrate all of the following: the technical feasibility of completing the intangible asset so that it will be available for use or sale; (ii) the intention to complete the intangible asset and use or sell it; (iii) how the intangible asset will generate probable future economic benefits (among other things, the Group can demonstrate the existence of a market for the output of the intangible asset or the intangible asset itself or, if it is to be used internally, the usefulness of the intangible asset); (iv) the availability of adequate technical, financial and other resources to complete the development and the ability to use or sell the intangible asset; and (v) the ability to measure reliably the expenditure attributable to the intangible asset during the development phase. Expenditure on the development phase which does not meet these above criteria is recognised in profit or loss when incurred. 26 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 18. Impairment of long-term assets Fixed assets, construction in progress, Right-of-use assets, intangible assets with finite useful lives, investment properties measured using the cost model and long-term equity investments in subsidiaries, associates and right-of- use assets are tested for impairment if there is any indication that an asset may be impaired at the end of the reporting period; intangible asset that is not ready for its intended use should be tested at least annually, with or without evidence of impairment. If the result of the impairment test indicates that the recoverable amount of the asset is less than its book value, a provision for impairment and an impairment loss are recognized for the amount by which the asset's book value exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs to sell and the present value of the future cash flows expected to be derived from the asset. Provision for asset impairment is determined and recognized on the individual asset basis. If it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of an individual asset, the recoverable amount of a group of assets to which the asset belongs is determined. A group of assets is the smallest group of assets that is able to generate independent cash inflows. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination is, from the acquisition date, allocated on a reasonable basis to each of the Group's cash-generating units or to relevant groups of cash- generating units if it is difficult to do so. Each unit or group of units to which the goodwill is so allocated represents those which are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination and is not larger than a reported segment by the Group. In testing an asset group or a set of asset groups to which goodwill has been allocated for impairment, if there is evidence of impairment in relation to goodwill, the Group shall at first test the asset group or the set of asset groups excluding the amount of goodwill allocated for impairment. It shall determine and compare the recoverable amount with the related carrying amount and recognise any impairment loss. After that, the Group shall test the asset group or set of asset groups including the goodwill for impairment. The carrying amount is compared to its recoverable amount. If the recoverable amount of the asset group or set of asset groups is lower than its carrying amount, an impairment loss on goodwill shall be recognised. Firstly, the impairment loss shall be allocated to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the asset group or set of asset groups. Then, the impairment loss shall be allocated to the other assets of the asset group or set of asset groups (excluding the goodwill) on the basis of the proportion of the carrying amount of each asset in the asset group or set of asset groups. Once an impairment loss of the above-mentioned asset is recognised, it shall not be reversed in any subsequent period. 27 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 19. Long-term prepaid expenses Long-term prepaid expenses comprise the prepaid expenditures but should be recognized as expenses for the current and subsequent periods, which in total are more than one year. Long-term prepaid expenses are averagely amortized over the expected benefit period and are presented at actual expenditure net of accumulated amortization. 20. Employee benefits Employee benefits represent all kinds of allowances and compensations paid by the Group for services rendered by employees or for termination of employment relationship, which mainly include short-term wages, retirement benefits, termination of employment benefits and other long-term staff welfare. Accounting treatment of short-term wages Short-term wages include wages or salaries, bonuses, allowances and subsidies, staff welfare, medical insurance, employment injury insurance, maternity insurance, housing funds, labor union funds, employee education funds, short term paid leave and etc. Actual short-term wages are recognized as liabilities in the periods when the employees render services and are charged to profit or loss or capitalized in costs of related assets. The non-monetary welfare is measured at fair value. Accounting treatment of retirement benefits The Group classifies the retirement benefit plans as defined contribution plans and defined benefit plans. A defined contribution plan is a pension plan under which the Group pays fixed contributions into an independent fund. As a result, the Group has no legal or constructive obligations to pay further contributions. A defined benefit plan is a pension plan other than a defined contribution plan. During the reporting period, the Group's retirement benefits were mainly basic pension insurance and unemployment insurance which were both defined contribution plans. Basic pension insurance The Group's employees are involved in the basic social pension insurance organized and implemented by the local labor and social security bureau. The Group pays the basic pension issuance expenses monthly to designated insurance companies for its employees. The basic amounts and rates are determined by the local regulations. Upon employees' retirement, the local labor and social security bureau is responsible for paying the pension benefit to the retired employees. The amounts of pension insurance payable calculated according to the above regulations are recognized as liabilities in profit or loss or capitalized in costs of related assets during the periods when the employees provide services. Enterprise annuity plan Beside the above basic social pension insurance, the Company establishes an enterprise annuities plan in accordance with the relevant national enterprise annuity system policies ("enterprise annuity plan"), in which the Group's employees can voluntarily participate. The Company shall provide the annuities at a certain proportion of employees' total wages, and the corresponding expenditures shall be recorded in the current profit or loss. Except for the above-mentioned, the Company did not have any other significant social insurance commitments to its employees. Accounting treatment of termination benefits The Group provides compensation for the termination of employment relationship before the expiry of employment contracts or for employees' voluntary layoffs. The compensation is recognized as a liability and in profit or loss at the earlier of the date the Group is unable to unilaterally withdraw the plan on the termination of employment relationship or the layoff proposal and the date on which the costs and expenses in relation to the payment of compensation to the termination of employment relationship are recognized. 28 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 20. Employee benefits (continued) Other long-term employee benefits For other long-term employee benefits provided to employees, the net liabilities or net assets of other long-term employee benefits shall be recognized and measured in accordance with the relevant provisions of pension benefits, but changes are included in the current profit or loss or the cost of related assets. 21. Lease liabilities At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognizes the present value of the lease payments that have not been paid as lease liabilities, except for short-term leases and low-value asset leases. In calculating the present value of the lease payments, the Group uses the leased interest rate as the discount rate; if the interest rate of the lease cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used as the discount rate. The Group calculates the interest expense of the lease liability for each period of the lease term based on the fixed periodic interest rate and recognises it in profit or loss for the current period. The variable lease payments that are not included in the measurement of the lease liabilities are recognised in profit or loss when incurred. After the commencement date of the lease period, when the actual fixed payment amount changes, the expected amount of the guarantee residual value changes, or the index or ratio used to determine the lease payment amount changes, the purchase option, the renewal option or the termination option is evaluated and when the results or actual exercise rights change, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the present value of the changed lease payments. 22. Provisions Except for contingent consideration and contingent liabilities arising from business combinations not involving enterprises under common control, contingent liabilities are recognized as provision when the Group has an obligation related to a contingency where all of the following conditions are met: It is a present obligation related to a contingency; It is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; and the amount of the obligation can be measured reliably. The amount initially recognized as a contingent liability is the best estimate of the consideration required to settle the present obligation, taking into account factors pertaining to a contingency such as the risks, uncertainties and time value of money. The carrying amount of a contingent liability is reviewed at the end of the reporting period. Where there is objective evidence that the carrying amount does not reflect the best estimation of the contingency, the contingent liability would be adjusted according to the best estimated amount. 23. Revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when the Group has fulfilled its performance obligations in the contracts, that is, when the customer obtains control of relevant goods or services. Control of relevant goods or services refers to the ability to direct the use of the goods, or the provision of the services, and obtain substantially all of the remaining benefits from the goods or services. The Group's toll revenue from the operations of toll roads is recognized when the related services have been provided, revenue and total costs can be measured reliably and economic benefits with transactions can flow to the Group. 29 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 23. Revenue from contracts with customers (continued) The contracts for the sale of goods between the Group and the customer usually contain the performance obligations for the transfer of the complete machine, components, and accessories of wind turbine generators, transfer kitchen waste disposal equipment and accessories, and the sales of electricity. The Group generally recognizes revenue at the point of transfer of control of the goods on the basis of a combination of the following factors: the current right to collect the goods, the transfer of major risks and benefits in the ownership of the goods, and the transfer of the legal ownership of the goods, the transfer of physical assets of the goods and that the customers have accepted the goods. For sales with a right of return, the Group recognises the revenue in the amount of consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring control of the goods to the customer, and recognises the amount expected to be refunded as a result of the sales return as a refund liability. At the same time, an asset recognised for an entity's right to recover goods from a customer on settling a refund liability is measured by reference to the carrying amount of the goods less any expected costs to recover the goods (including potential decreases in the value of the returned goods), that is, right-of-return assets, and recognised cost of sales based on the carrying amount of the transferred goods at the time of transfer of the goods less the net amount of the asset cost above. At each balance sheet date, the Group re- estimates the future sales return and remeasures the assets and liabilities above. According to the contractual agreement, legal provisions etc., the Group provides quality assurance for the goods sold. For the quality assurances of guarantees, which ensure the established standard of the product, and the quality assurances of services, which provide separate services from the product, the Group treats both of them as a single performance obligation. For this performance obligation, the Group allocates part of the transaction price to the quality assurance of the service category with the relative ratio of the individual selling prices of the product to that of the provided quality assurance, and the revenue of this performance obligation is recognized when the customers obtain the control of the service. In assessing whether the quality assurance provides a separate service in ensuring that the goods sold meet the established standards, the Group considers the statutory requirement of the assurances, the term of the assurance, the nature of the Group's commitment of performance, etc. Service contracts between the Group and its customers usually include the obligation to perform construction management services. For construction management service projects, the Group is responsible for the construction and implementation of the entire project as the general contractor. For the construction unit, survey and design, consulting, etc., the Group is responsible for bidding and signing contracts with the third- party units and the government shall pay the total price of the project investment to the Group in accordance with the payment method agreed in the agency construction. The Group takes control over the projects under construction before transferring the goods to the owners, leads the third party to provide services to the owners, and bears the primary responsibility for transferring the construction to the owners. Therefore, the Group is the main responsible person and recognizes the revenue according to the total consideration received or receivable. Otherwise, the Group is an agent and recognizes the revenue according to the amount of the commission or handling fee expected to receive. The amount shall be netted according to the total amount received or receivable, after deducting the price payable to other related parties, or the established commission amount or proportion is determined. As the services provided by the Group in the course of performance are irreplaceable and the Group has the right to calculate the revenue accumulated to date for the performance of the contract during the whole contract period, when the results of the construction management services can be estimated reliably, construction management service revenue is recognized using the percentage of completion method and the stage of completion is measured with reference to the actual construction costs and related management expenses incurred till the end of the reporting period as a percentage of the total estimated construction costs and management expenses. When the results of the construction management services cannot be estimated reliably, construction management service revenue is recognized at the same amount of actual management expenses incurred only to the extent that such expenses are probable to be recovered. 30 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 23. Revenue from contracts with customers (continued) For the Group's property sales revenue, after the completion and acceptance of the property, the Group and the client signed a sales contract, then obtains the proof of the buyer's payment and delivers the property to the buyer after the property is completed and passes the acceptance. When the buyer is informed of launch literally and does not have a proper reason to reject it, the related revenue is recognized after the time limit of the information is over. The Group's property sales contracts with customers generally include a performance obligation. In addition, the Group believes that the income from the sale of the property should be recognized when the asset control is transferred to the customer (usually after the delivery) based on the terms of the existing sales contract. The application of the new income standard has no effect on the timing of revenue recognition. According to the new income standard, if the payment period of the customer is different from the period during which the promised goods or services are transferred according to the contract, the transaction price and the income from the sales need to be adjusted for the impact of the financing component (if significant). The Group believes that the consideration of the time difference between the customer's payment and the delivery of the property to the customer and the current market interest rate, the amount of the financing component is significant, the sales price must be discounted to calculate the significant financing component. The Group recognizes contractual liabilities for advances from customers that include significant financing components. The Group does not consider the effects of a significant financing component in the contract if it is expected that the period between when the customer obtains control of the goods or services and when the customer pays for such goods or services will be one year or less. In addition, the outstanding balance of customer advances has been reclassified from advance receipts to contractual liabilities. Revenue from highway entrusted services is recognized on a straight-line basis over the contract period. Revenue from entrusted operation and management service of kitchen waste disposal of the Group shall be recognized according to actual disposal volume and unit price agreed in the agreement. For the service concession contracts entered into with the government departments, pursuant to which the Group participates in the development, financing, operations and maintenance of the toll road construction, the Group recognizes no construction service revenue because the Group subcontracts the work to other parties and does not undertake the construction work on its own. The Group and the government department signed franchise agreements via the build-operate-transfer method to engage in the kitchen waste disposal project, core equipment construction, and complete equipment system integration and maintenance. During the construction period, the construction service provided by the Group shall be regarded as the performance obligations performed within a certain period and the construction income shall be recognized by the completion percentage methods in accordance with the proportion of the incurred costs to estimated total costs. During the commercial operation period, the kitchen waste revenue of the restaurant shall be recognized according to the actual amount of waste disposal and the unit price agreed in the franchise agreement or the waste disposal agreement. Income from biogas power generation shall be recognized according to the unit price agreed in the electricity generation and electricity purchase and sale contracts. Grease sales revenue shall be confirmed according to the actual grease supply and the unit price agreed in the agreement. Advertising revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis over the contract period. Interest income is determined by using the effective interest method, based on the length of time for which the Group's cash is used by others. Income from an operating lease is recognized on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. Income from a finance lease is recognized by the effective interest rate method during each period of the lease term. Some of the contracts between the Group and its customers have arrangements for sales rebates, compensation for non-compliance, contract discounts, liquidated damages, assessment fines and incentives, and results in a variable consideration. The Group determines the best estimate amount of the variable consideration based on the expected value or the most likely amount, but the transaction price including the variable consideration does not exceed the amount that the accumulated revenue is likely not to be significantly reversed when the relevant uncertainty is eliminated. 31 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued) 23. Revenue from contracts with customers (continued) When the contract for construction entered into between the Group and the customer changes: If the contract change adds a clearly distinguishable construction service and contract price and the new contract price reflects the separate selling price of the new construction service, the Group treats the contract change as a separate contract for the accounting treatment; If the contract change does not fall within the above-mentioned situation (a), and the construction service transferred and the one not transferred can be clearly distinguished on the contract change date, the Group will regard it as the original contract termination, and at the same time, the non- compliance part of the contract and the contract change part are merged into a new contract for the accounting treatment; If the contract change does not fall within the above-mentioned situation (a), and there is no clear distinction between the construction service transferred and the one not transferred on the contract change date, the Group will treat the changed part of the contract as part of the original contract. The resulting impact on the recognized revenue is adjusted for current income on the contract change date. 24. Contract asset and liability Contracts with customers will be presented in the Group's statement of financial position as a contract liability or a contract asset, depending on the relationship between the Group's performance and the customer's payment. The Group offsets the contract assets and contract liabilities under the same contract and presents them on the statement of financial position as a net amount. Contract asset A contract asset is recognized when the Group's right to consideration is conditional on something other than the passage of time, for example future performance of the Group. A receivable is recognized when the Group's right to consideration is unconditional except for the passage of time. The Group's method for determining and accounting for expected credit losses, which are related to contract assets are detailed in Note III.9. Contract liability A contract liability is presented in the statement of financial position where a customer has paid an amount of consideration prior to the Group performing by transferring the related good or service to the customer. 25. Assets relating to contract cost The Group's assets relating to contract costs include the contract acquisition costs and contract performance costs, presented respectively under inventories, other current assets and other noncurrent assets. Where the Group expects the incremental costs for acquiring a contract to be recoverable, such contract acquisition costs are recognised as an asset (unless the amortisation period of the asset is not more than 1 year). Costs incurred by the Group for the performance of a contract are recognised as an asset as contract performance costs if they do not fall under the scope of the relevant standards for inventories, fixed assets or intangible assets but meet all the following conditions: They are directly related to a current or anticipated contract, including direct labor, direct materials, manufacturing expenses (or similar expenses), to be borne by customers as specifically stipulated, and otherwise incurred solely in connection with the contract; They will increase the resources to be utilised in the Company's future performance of its contractual obligations; They are expected to be recoverable. The Group amortises assets relating contract costs on the same basis as that for the recognition of revenue relating to such assets and recognises the amortised assets in current profit or loss. 32 Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited Notes to Financial Statements (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 RMB Summary of significant accounting policies and accounting estimates (continued ) 25. Assets relating to contract cost (continued) For assets relating to contract costs whose carrying value is higher than the difference between the following two items, the Group makes provision for impairment for the excess to be recognised as asset impairment losses: The remaining consideration expected to be obtained as a result of the transfer of goods relating to such assets; Estimated costs to be incurred in connection with the transfer of relevant goods. In the event that the difference between (1) and (2) becomes higher than the carrying value of such assets as a result of changes in the factors of impairment for previous periods, previous provisions for asset impairment losses should be written back and included in current profit or loss, provided that the carrying asset value following the write-back shall not exceed the carrying value such assets would have on the date of write-back were there no provision for impairment. 26. Government grants A government grant is recognized when the condition attached to it is fulfilled and the grant can be received. The monetary grant from the government is measured at the amount received or receivable. The non-monetary grant from the government is measured at its fair value. If the fair value cannot be reliably determined, it is measured at a nominal amount. Government documents stipulate that if the long-term assets are obtained by acquisitions, constructions or other forms, the grants should be recognized as the government grants related to assets. If the government documents are unclear, they sho