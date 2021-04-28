Log in
    548   CNE100000478

SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(548)
Shenzhen Expressway : Unaudited Toll Revenue for the Month of March 2021

04/28/2021 | 05:23am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

深 圳 高 速 公 路 股 份 有 限 公 司

SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00548)

UNAUDITED TOLL REVENUE

FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the toll revenue of the Group for the month of March 2021 (unaudited) as follows:

% of interests

% of revenue

Toll revenue

Toll highway

(RMB'000)

held by the Group

consolidated

Total

Average daily

Guangdong province - Shenzhen region:

Meiguan Expressway

100%

100%

14,383

464

Jihe East

100%

100%

65,061

2,099

Jihe West

100%

100%

51,166

1,651

Coastal Project

100%

100%

51,196

1,651

Outer Ring Project

100%

100%

81,471

2,628

Longda Expressway

89.93%

100%

13,231

427

Shuiguan Expressway

50%

100%

57,839

1,866

Shuiguan Extension

40%

-

8,529

275

Guangdong province - Other regions:

Qinglian Expressway

76.37%

100%

80,027

2,582

Yangmao Expressway

25%

-

42,092

1,358

49,706

1,603

GZ W2 Expressway

25%

-

Other provinces in the PRC:

Wuhuang Expressway

100%

100%

38,231

1,233

Yichang Project

100%

100%

37,124

1,198

Changsha Ring Road

51%

100%

23,692

764

Nanjing Third Bridge

25%

-

45,374

1,464

- 1 -

CAUTION STATEMENT

The Board hereby reminds investors that the above data are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such data and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports due to completion of certain steps on sorting out the toll revenue data and confirming the results of sorting out such data, as well as toll revenue of certain projects being recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. In addition, the Company adjusts monthly forecast data in accordance with the difference between the estimated data and the actual settlement data for the previous month, resulting in a certain degree of individual data deviation. So, toll revenue in the announcement are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.

By Order of the Board

Gong Tao Tao

Joint Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 28 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Wei (Executive Director and Chairman of the Board), Mr. LIAO Xiang Wen (Executive Director and President), Mr. WANG Zeng Jin (Executive Director), Mr. WEN Liang (Executive Director), Mr. DAI Jing Ming (Non-executive Director), Ms. LI Xiao Yan (Non-executive Director), Ms. CHEN Hai Shan (Non-executive Director), Ms. CHEN Xiao Lu (Independent non-executive Director), Mr. BAI Hua (Independent non-executive Director) and Mr. LI Fei Long (Independent non-executive Director).

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
