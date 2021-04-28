Shenzhen Expressway : Unaudited Toll Revenue for the Month of March 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the toll revenue of the Group for the month of March 2021 (unaudited) as follows:

CAUTION STATEMENT

The Board hereby reminds investors that the above data are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such data and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports due to completion of certain steps on sorting out the toll revenue data and confirming the results of sorting out such data, as well as toll revenue of certain projects being recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. In addition, the Company adjusts monthly forecast data in accordance with the difference between the estimated data and the actual settlement data for the previous month, resulting in a certain degree of individual data deviation. So, toll revenue in the announcement are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.

