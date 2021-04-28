Shenzhen Expressway : Unaudited Toll Revenue for the Month of March 2021
UNAUDITED TOLL REVENUE
FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2021
The board (the "Board") of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the toll revenue of the Group for the month of March 2021 (unaudited) as follows:
% of interests
% of revenue
Toll revenue
Toll highway
(RMB'000)
held by the Group
consolidated
Total
Average daily
Guangdong province - Shenzhen region:
Meiguan Expressway
100%
100%
14,383
464
Jihe East
100%
100%
65,061
2,099
Jihe West
100%
100%
51,166
1,651
Coastal Project
100%
100%
51,196
1,651
Outer Ring Project
100%
100%
81,471
2,628
Longda Expressway
89.93%
100%
13,231
427
Shuiguan Expressway
50%
100%
57,839
1,866
Shuiguan Extension
40%
-
8,529
275
Guangdong province - Other regions:
Qinglian Expressway
76.37%
100%
80,027
2,582
Yangmao Expressway
25%
-
42,092
1,358
49,706
1,603
GZ W2 Expressway
25%
-
Other provinces in the PRC:
Wuhuang Expressway
100%
100%
38,231
1,233
Yichang Project
100%
100%
37,124
1,198
Changsha Ring Road
51%
100%
23,692
764
Nanjing Third Bridge
25%
-
45,374
1,464
CAUTION STATEMENT
The Board hereby reminds investors that the above data are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such data and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports due to completion of certain steps on sorting out the toll revenue data and confirming the results of sorting out such data, as well as toll revenue of certain projects being recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. In addition, the Company adjusts monthly forecast data in accordance with the difference between the estimated data and the actual settlement data for the previous month, resulting in a certain degree of individual data deviation. So, toll revenue in the announcement are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.
