Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT"HEPTRIS" OBTAINS APPROVAL FROM BRAZILIAN HEALTH REGULATORY AGENCY
04/21/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SHENZHEN HEPALINK PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
(深圳市海普瑞藥業集團股份有限公司)
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 9989)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
"HEPTRIS" OBTAINS APPROVAL FROM
BRAZILIAN HEALTH REGULATORY AGENCY
This announcement is made by Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business advancement of the Group.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that Heptris, one of the Group's leading drugs of enoxaparin sodium injection produced by Shenzhen Techdow Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Techdow Medicine"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been approved by Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA - Agencia Nacional de Vigilencia Sanitaria) for sales in the market.
DETAILS OF THE LICENSE
Drug brand: Heptris
(II) Dosage form: Prefilled solution for injection
Strength: 20mg/0.2mL, 40mg/0.4mL, 60mg/0.6mL, 80mg/0.8mL, 100mg/1.0mL (IV) Validity period of the license: until April 1, 2024
1
BENEFITS AND IMPACTS TO THE COMPANY
Currently, the enoxaparin sodium injection products of the Group, have been approved in more than 50 countries for sales in the market and sold in 21 countries around the world. The Board believes that those good feedbacks of sales and safety data has enabled the Group to obtain more market share since Shenzhen Techdow Medicine started large-scale sales in Europe in 2016, and the Board expects that this registration approval will further accelerate the global layout advancement of the Company's finished dose pharmaceutical business.
Announcement is hereby given.
By order of the Board
Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
Li Li
Chairman
Shenzhen, PRC
April 21, 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Li, Ms. Li Tan, Mr. Shan Yu and Mr. Sun Xuan; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Lu Chuan, Mr. Chen Junfa and Mr. Wang Zhaohui.
Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:41:02 UTC.