Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT"HEPTRIS" OBTAINS APPROVAL FROM BRAZILIAN HEALTH REGULATORY AGENCY

SHENZHEN HEPALINK PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(深圳市海普瑞藥業集團股份有限公司)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9989)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"HEPTRIS" OBTAINS APPROVAL FROM

BRAZILIAN HEALTH REGULATORY AGENCY

This announcement is made by Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business advancement of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that Heptris, one of the Group's leading drugs of enoxaparin sodium injection produced by Shenzhen Techdow Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Techdow Medicine"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been approved by Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA - Agencia Nacional de Vigilencia Sanitaria) for sales in the market.

DETAILS OF THE LICENSE

Drug brand: Heptris

(II) Dosage form: Prefilled solution for injection