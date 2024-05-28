Hopewind (SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE Code: 603063) has been officially nominated for the 2024 Smarter E award for its grid forming capable 385 kW utility-scale string inverter. Selected by jury for the Top 10 short list, makes Hopewind the only Chinese solar inverter manufacturer to reach the finals, highlighting the company's strong R&D capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240527117090/en/

Hopewind has been officially nominated for the 2024 Smarter E award (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our nomination for The Smarter E / Intersolar Award 2024 underlines our innovative nature that is core to our DNA,” said Wang Yao, Deputy General Manager of Hopewind.

Also in May, the Q2/2004 Global PV Market Outlook of Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) selected Hopewind to join its Tier 1 Photovoltaic Inverter Manufacturer list. “Ranking on BNEF’s prestigious Tier 1 list recognizes our financial and business strengths,” added Wang Yao, “and it confirms our strategy to delve deeper into the PV field, working on further innovations and breakthroughs to lead the development of global clean and renewable energy.”

As part of its innovation strategy, Hopewind officially joined the International Solar Energy Research Center Konstanz (ISC), one of world solar leading research institutes in April. Established in 2007, Hopewind was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 603063) in 2017 as a leading innovator in the clean power generation industry, specializing in designing and producing renewable and electrical solutions, including wind power converters, PV inverters, battery storage systems (BESS), SVG, and industry drives with 150 GW+ shipments worldwide and GW production capacities.

Hopewind, participated in the Wingrid project, supported by the Horizon Europe 2020 and facilitated through the DNV Netherlands Laboratory. In 2023, Hopewind’s wind power converter received the world’s first grid forming certificate from DNV, with the 385kW inverter being selected as No.1 powerful solar string inverter by Solarbe Global since February, 2024.

Like in the Kubuqi Desert of Inner Mongolia, the seventh largest desert in China, an impressive transformation is taking place. Beneath over 10 kilometers of photovoltaic (PV) panels, herbs and pasture thrive, while chickens and goats roam and forage, bringing new life to the arid landscape.

The solar energy captured by these panels is converted into clean electricity by Hopewind 5,604 350kW inverters and fed into the power grid.

“This project showcases our corporate vision, which is to become a world-class provider of power conversion and control solutions, creating a more sustainable future for our world," Wang emphasized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240527117090/en/