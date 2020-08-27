Shenzhen Investment : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Ms. Cai Xun has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 27 August 2020.

Ms. Cai Xun ("Ms. Cai"), aged 45. Ms. Cai graduated from Central South University of Technology (now known as Central South University) in investment economics with a bachelor's degree in economics. Ms. Cai was the chief of the Cadre Division 1 of the Organization Department of Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee before joining the Group. Ms. Cai worked in the Organization Department of Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee during the period from 2002 to 2019 and served as the principal staff member and deputy chief of the Cadre Division 2, the chief of the Research and Publicity Division and the chief of the Cadre Supervision Division etc.. Ms. Cai joined Shum Yip Group Limited, the ultimate holding company of the Company, in August 2020 and has been appointed as a director of Shum Yip Group Limited. Ms. Cai has extensive experience in human resources management and administrative management.

Save as disclosed above, Ms. Cai did not hold any directorship in any listed public company in the last three years, nor does she hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group. Ms. Cai does not have any relationships with directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Cai does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

