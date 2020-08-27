Shenzhen Investment : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00604)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Ms. Cai Xun has been appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 27 August 2020.
Ms. Cai Xun ("Ms. Cai"), aged 45. Ms. Cai graduated from Central South University of Technology (now known as Central South University) in investment economics with a bachelor's degree in economics. Ms. Cai was the chief of the Cadre Division 1 of the Organization Department of Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee before joining the Group. Ms. Cai worked in the Organization Department of Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee during the period from 2002 to 2019 and served as the principal staff member and deputy chief of the Cadre Division 2, the chief of the Research and Publicity Division and the chief of the Cadre Supervision Division etc.. Ms. Cai joined Shum Yip Group Limited, the ultimate holding company of the Company, in August 2020 and has been appointed as a director of Shum Yip Group Limited. Ms. Cai has extensive experience in human resources management and administrative management.
Save as disclosed above, Ms. Cai did not hold any directorship in any listed public company in the last three years, nor does she hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group. Ms. Cai does not have any relationships with directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Cai does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company has entered into an appointment letter with Ms. Cai for her appointment as an executive director of the Company for a term of 3 years commencing on 27 August 2020, subject to retirement and re-election provision in the articles of association of the Company pursuant to which she shall retire from office at the first general meeting of the Company following her appointment and shall then be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, she shall retire from office by rotation at the annual general meeting of the Company. Ms. Cai is currently entitled to receive a remuneration of HK$1,109,000 per annum comprising an annual salary of HK$374,000 and allowances of HK$735,000, which is subject to annual review by the Board. In addition, Ms. Cai is entitled to receive discretionary bonuses, share options or other benefits as may be decided by the Board having regard to her performance and duties, the Company's performance and profitability and the prevailing market condition.
Save for the information set out above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Ms. Cai as an executive director of the Company.
The Board takes this opportunity to welcome Ms. Cai to join the Board.
By Order of the Board
SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED
LU Hua
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Ms. CAI Xun, Mr. DONG Fang and Mr. LIU Shichao are the executive directors of the Company, Dr. WU Jiesi is the non-executive director of the Company and Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Dr. WONG Yau Kar, David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.
