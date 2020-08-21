Log in
SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED    604

SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

(604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shenzhen Investment : UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR JULY 2020

08/21/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE

FOR JULY 2020

Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to the shareholders of the Company the attached press release of the sales performance of the Group for July 2020 (the "Press Release").

The sales data contained in the Press Release is based on the summary of internal information of the Group, which has not been audited nor reviewed by external auditor and as such, it is for investors' reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

LU Hua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 8 directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Mr. DONG Fang and Mr. LIU Shichao are the executive directors of the Company, Dr. WU Jiesi is the non-executive director of the Company and Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Dr. WONG Yau Kar, David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

[For immediate release]

SZI Announces Unaudited Contracted Sales for July 2020

(21 August 2020 - Hong Kong) Shenzhen Investment Limited ("SZI" or "Group", SEHK stock code: 604.HK) announces that the Group's unaudited contracted sales for July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB 982 million, representing a decrease of 67.2% MoM and an increase of 130.5% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 41,610 sq.m., down by 55.2% MoM and up by 126.6% YoY. For January to July this year, the Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB 8.565 billion, representing an increase of 24.8% YoY, and the total contracted sales area was approximately 298,005 sq.m., up 17.8% YoY. The average selling price was approximately RMB 28,740 per sq.m..

- END -

For enquiry, please contact:

Shenzhen Investment Limited

Nicole Zhou

Tel: (852) 2312 8746

Email: zhouq@shumyip.com.hk

Financial PR (HK) Limited

Dawn Lee

Tel: (852) 6155 8827

Email: dawnlee@financia@financialpr.hk

Disclaimer

Shenzhen Investment Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 08:55:24 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 17 537 M 2 263 M 2 263 M
Net income 2020 3 909 M 504 M 504 M
Net Debt 2020 10 336 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 23 140 M 2 986 M 2 986 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 21 164
Free-Float 27,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang President & Executive Director
Hua Lü Chairman
Jian Hui Yang General Manager-Finance Management
Wai Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Jie Si Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.67%2 986
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.27%37 016
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.89%33 149
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.37%32 066
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.30%30 262
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.90%28 832
