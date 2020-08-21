Shenzhen Investment : UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00604)
UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE
FOR JULY 2020
Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to the shareholders of the Company the attached press release of the sales performance of the Group for July 2020 (the "Press Release").
The sales data contained in the Press Release is based on the summary of internal information of the Group, which has not been audited nor reviewed by external auditor and as such, it is for investors' reference only.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.
SZI Announces Unaudited Contracted Sales for July 2020
(21 August 2020 - Hong Kong) Shenzhen Investment Limited ("SZI" or "Group", SEHK stock code: 604.HK) announces that the Group's unaudited contracted sales for July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB 982 million, representing a decrease of 67.2% MoM and an increase of 130.5% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 41,610 sq.m., down by 55.2% MoM and up by 126.6% YoY. For January to July this year, the Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB 8.565 billion, representing an increase of 24.8% YoY, and the total contracted sales area was approximately 298,005 sq.m., up 17.8% YoY. The average selling price was approximately RMB 28,740 per sq.m..
