Shenzhen Investment : UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2021

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE

FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2021

Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to the shareholders of the Company the attached press release of the sales performance of the Group for January and February 2021 (the "Press Release").

The sales data contained in the Press Release is based on the summary of internal information of the Group, which has not been audited nor reviewed by external auditor and as such, it is for investors' reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

SZI Announces Unaudited Contracted Sales for January and February 2021

(23 March 2021-Hong Kong) Shenzhen Investment Limited ("SZI" or "Group", SEHK stock code: 604.HK) announces the Group's unaudited contracted sales for January and February of 2021.

The Group's unaudited contracted sales for January 2021 amounted to approximately RMB2.197 billion, representing a decrease of 21.0% MoM and an increase of 107.5% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 94,576 sq.m., up 4.5% MoM and up 173.8% YoY.

The Group's unaudited contracted sales for February 2021 amounted to approximately RMB946 million, representing a decrease of 56.9% MoM and an increase of 669.1% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 41,263 sq.m., down 56.4% MoM and up 2211.7% YoY.

For the first 2 months of 2021, the Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB3.143 billion, representing an increase of 165.9% YoY, and the total contracted sales area was approximately 135,839 sq.m., up 274.0% YoY. The average selling price was approximately RMB23,135 per sq.m..

