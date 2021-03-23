Log in
SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

(604)
Shenzhen Investment : UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2021

03/23/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00604)

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE

FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2021

Shenzhen Investment Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to provide to the shareholders of the Company the attached press release of the sales performance of the Group for January and February 2021 (the "Press Release").

The sales data contained in the Press Release is based on the summary of internal information of the Group, which has not been audited nor reviewed by external auditor and as such, it is for investors' reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

SHENZHEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

LU Hua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 8 directors, of which Dr. LU Hua, Mr. HUANG Wei, Ms. CAI Xun, Mr. DONG Fang and Mr. LIU Shichao are the executive directors of the Company and Mr. WU Wai Chung, Michael, Mr. LI Wai Keung and Dr. WONG Yau Kar, David are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

[For immediate release]

SZI Announces Unaudited Contracted Sales for January and February 2021

(23 March 2021-Hong Kong) Shenzhen Investment Limited ("SZI" or "Group", SEHK stock code: 604.HK) announces the Group's unaudited contracted sales for January and February of 2021.

The Group's unaudited contracted sales for January 2021 amounted to approximately RMB2.197 billion, representing a decrease of 21.0% MoM and an increase of 107.5% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 94,576 sq.m., up 4.5% MoM and up 173.8% YoY.

The Group's unaudited contracted sales for February 2021 amounted to approximately RMB946 million, representing a decrease of 56.9% MoM and an increase of 669.1% YoY. The contracted sales area was approximately 41,263 sq.m., down 56.4% MoM and up 2211.7% YoY.

For the first 2 months of 2021, the Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB3.143 billion, representing an increase of 165.9% YoY, and the total contracted sales area was approximately 135,839 sq.m., up 274.0% YoY. The average selling price was approximately RMB23,135 per sq.m..

-For enquiry, please contact:

Shenzhen Investment Limited Nicole Zhou

Tel: (852) 2312 8746

Email:zhouq@shumyip.com.hk

Financial PR (HK) Limited Dawn Lee

Tel: (852) 6155 8827

Email: dawnlee@financia@financialpr.hk

Shenzhen Investment Limited published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 448 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net income 2020 3 421 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2020 11 822 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,37x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 23 674 M 3 048 M 3 048 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 603
Free-Float 26,8%
