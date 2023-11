SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO., LTD., formerly Shenzhen Jinjia Color Printing Group Co., Ltd, is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of cigarette label products, as well as the development and manufacture of package printing materials. The Company also provides laser packaging materials and property management services. The Company operates its businesses within domestic markets, with eastern China and southwest China as its main markets.

Sector Commercial Printing Services