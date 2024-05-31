Release Time：2024-05-31

By April 2024, more than one million smart meters of Kaifa Chengdu had been installed through Data Communications Company (DCC) in the UK. By 2019, the full range of smart metering products of Kaifa Chengdu available in the UK market had obtained China's CPA certification, fulfilling its commitments to offering interconnected, secure, and reliable metering in the UK market. By far, Kaifa Chengdu has served more than 20 power companies. Note: DCC operates under the permission of government agencies - the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). DCC supervises and manages smart metering infrastructure and deployment in the UK on behalf of the UK government.

In April 2024, Kaifa Chengdu won a bid of about RMB 120 million in the smart meter project of Stoen Operator Sp.zo.o. in Poland, and won a bid of RMB 170 million in the 15th batch of procurement projects of State Grid Corporation of China in 2024.