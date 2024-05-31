Release Time：2024-05-31

Recently, the laptop products of Kaifa Dongguan have obtained the Carbon Footprint Certificate of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This marks an important progress of Kaifa in quantifying and verifying the carbon emissions of products throughout their life cycle.<_o3a_p>

As a world-class high-end manufacturer, Kaifa is committed to integrating the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concept into its corporate culture and business strategy, and keeps an eye on the company's sustainable development. Facing the global trend of carbon reduction, Kaifa actively implements low-carbon transformation, continuously promotes the adjustment of industrial structure and energy structure, and vigorously develops clean energies. To this end, Kaifa has taken a range of green and environment-friendly measures.

The Carbon Footprint Certificate of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area highly recognizes Kaifa's efforts in reducing carbon emissions, conserving energy, and promoting green development. In the future, Kaifa will further strengthen technological innovation and R&D, promote green manufacturing, and build green factories. The carbon emissions of products will be reduced throughout their life cycle. The company will actively fulfill its social responsibilities, helping to achieve China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals with green, efficient, and reliable products.