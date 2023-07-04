Shenzhen King Brother Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd. announced final cash dividend/10 shares (tax included) of CNY 0.48000000 on A shares for the year 2022. Record date is July 7, 2023. Ex-date is July 10, 2023.
Payment date is July 10, 2023.
|End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.32 CNY
|+1.59%
|+3.57%
|+74.18%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|33.32 ¥
|+1.59%
|6,462,706
|2023-07-03
|32.80 ¥
|-0.97%
|7,214,642
|2023-06-30
|33.12 ¥
|+3.18%
|9,296,597
|2023-06-29
|32.10 ¥
|+3.35%
|6,748,842
|2023-06-28
|31.06 ¥
|-3.45%
|7,655,324
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+74.18%
|483 M $
|+12.93%
|485 M $
|+95.96%
|469 M $
|+50.83%
|500 M $
|+2.05%
|501 M $
|+9.32%
|463 M $
|+11.44%
|503 M $
|-6.24%
|439 M $
|+33.96%
|532 M $
|+6.95%
|539 M $