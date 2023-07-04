Shenzhen King Brother Electronics Technology Co Ltd is a China-based integrated service provider of electronic design and manufacturing. The Company is mainly engaged in printed circuit boards (PCB), electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and electronic design services. The PCB business includes PCB prototypes and small and medium-volume board manufacturing services. Its product categories include: high-layer circuit boards, High Density Interconnection (HDI) boards, rigid-flex boards and high-frequency boards. Electronic manufacturing services include electronic assembly, bill of material (BOM) services and testing services. Electronic design services include design services such as schematic design, high-speed PCB design, simulation design. The Company's products are sold to domestic and foreign markets.

Sector Semiconductors