Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Lihexing Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1105 days starting from 21-JUN-2021 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The controlling shareholder and actual controller Lin Yipan; Actual controller: Huang Yueming have promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The close relative of controlling shareholder and actual controller: Huang Yuyue have promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



The Shareholder holding over 5% of the shares of the issuer before this issuance Shenzhen Yuanzhi Fuhai No. 18 Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and employee shareholders namely Chen Chenming, Deng Huiguang, Li Lihong, Liu have promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date.



The shareholder, director and Deputy General Manager Pan Hongquan; Shareholder and Deputy General Manager: Zou Gao; Shareholder and Chief Financial Officer: He Meihua; Shareholder, Deputy General Manager and Secretary of the Board of Directors Cheng Jinhon have promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Hou Weifeng and Shareholder and Member of the Supervisory Board Wu Yongchao Shareholder and Employee Supervisor Fang Na have promised not to transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.