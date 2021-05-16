Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300760   CNE100003G67

SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(300760)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics : China's Mindray to buy diagnostic test material supplier HyTest for $661 million

05/16/2021 | 10:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics has agreed to acquire HyTest, a supplier of raw materials used in tests for diseases such as COVID-19, to gain independence in making and developing core materials for testing reagents.

Mindray's purchase of Finland-based HyTest Invest Oy and its subsidiaries for an estimated 545 million euros ($661 million), agreed to in a signing on May 15, would give it the resources of a major developer and manufacturer of antibodies and antigens for diagnostic products, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

Mindray's share rose as much as 8.8% on Monday.

"Self-research and self-production of raw materials for testing reagents is an important guarantee of the reagents' quality," Mindray said in an call with investors on Sunday.

"Mindray's current capacity falls behind the mainstream level of the industry. Through the acquisition, Mindray will ... increase the proportion of core materials made in-house," it said, according to a recording of the call published on Monday.

HyTest has already become core material supplier to Mindray and maintained more than a decade of partnership with the Chinese firm, Mindray said.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05/16SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO MEDICAL ELECTRO : China's Mindray to buy diagnostic test ma..
RE
05/10SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO MEDICAL ELECTRO : Nomura Adjusts Mindray Bio-Medical's Pric..
MT
04/16SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO MEDICAL ELECTRO : Nomura Starts Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medica..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 927 M 4 025 M 4 025 M
Net income 2021 7 979 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net cash 2021 19 402 M 3 012 M 3 012 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,8x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 547 B 85 016 M 84 962 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 11 833
Free-Float 100%
Chart SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 518,02 CNY
Last Close Price 450,17 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming He Cheng General Manager & Director
Xi Ting Li Chairman
Zhi Tang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hao Xi Independent Director
Hang Xu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.67%85 016
DANAHER CORPORATION14.15%180 873
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.44%180 427
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.87%98 683
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.89%63 506
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.58%59 039