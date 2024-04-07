Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Minglida Precision Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Minglida Precision Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 738 days starting from 31-MAR-2022 to 7-APR-2024.



Details:

The Shenzhen Dalei Investment Development Co., Ltd., shareholder of the company; Tao Meiying and Lu Pingfang, other persons acting in concert with the actual controller have promised that there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company within 36 months since the date of listing of the shares. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



The actual controller Tao Cheng and his concerted actors Tao Hongmei and Lu Changjun have promised that there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company within 36 months since the date of listing of the shares. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The Zhang Xianming, director and deputy general manager of the company; The natural person shareholder and director or senior management of the issuer holding less than 5% of the shares have promised that there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company within 12 months since the date of listing of the shares. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The Shenzhen Saiming Equity Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Dongguan Saiteng Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hongtu Intelligent Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hangzhou Jianzhi Equity investment partnership (limited partnership), natural person shareholders Zheng Suzhen, Shao Yutian, Tao Xiaohai, Xie Yuxiang, Ying Liangzhong, Li Ju, Pan Yugui and Ma Lie have promised that there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company within 12 months since the date of listing of present shares.



The Natural person shareholder and supervisor with the issuer holding less than 5% of the shares have promised that there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company within 12 months since the date of listing of present shares. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.