Shenzhen Minglida Precision Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the design, development, production and sales of precision structural parts and molds. The Company's main products include precision metal structural parts, precision plastic structural parts, precision die-casting structural parts, precision injection molding structural parts, profile stamping structural parts and precision molds. Its product forming processes include die casting, injection molding, profile cutting and metal stamping. Its products are mainly applied in photovoltaic, security, automotive and consumer electronics industries. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market.