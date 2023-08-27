ShenZhen Properties & Resources Development (Group) Ltd. reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was CNY 1,905.46 million compared to CNY 1,988.3 million a year ago. Revenue was CNY 1,905.46 million compared to CNY 1,988.3 million a year ago.

Net income was CNY 220.9 million compared to CNY 250.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.371 compared to CNY 0.421 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.371 compared to CNY 0.421 a year ago.

