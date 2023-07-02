Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Techwinsemi Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Techwinsemi Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 28-JUN-2022 to 2-JUL-2023.



Details:

The companyâ€™s holding shareholder, actual controller Li Hu, Tian Hua and actual controller relative Sun Tiejun and actual controllerâ€™s relatives Li Yan, Luo Huilong promised that within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



If the closing price of the companyâ€™s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the companyâ€™s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



During the term of office in the company as director/supervisor/management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Shareholders Wei Hongzhang, Xu Daiqun, Shenzhen Jinchengyuan Investment Limited Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and the companyâ€™s other shareholders Shenzhen Yinchengyuan Technology Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Meizhou Jingfeng Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), LeadingUI Co., Ltd., Xie Hongying, Shenzhen Bohui Technology Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Dongguan Hongfu Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hunan Dinghong Technology Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Dongguan Jinhong No. 1 Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hunan Xinhongyuan Technology Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hunan Ruixi Technology Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Jinchangyuan Investment Development Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Jinqifu Holding Co., Ltd., Kunming Zhiren Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Xiamen Qianshan Mifang Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhengzhi Co., Ltd. and the companyâ€™s directors, supervisors and management personnel Chen Lee Hua, Li Guoqiang, Li Peng, He Yong, Ye Bolin, He Xinning promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. During the term of office in the company as director/supervisor/management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.