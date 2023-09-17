Certain A Shares of Shenzhen XFH Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Shenzhen XFH Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 10-SEP-2020 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder, actual controller Zhou Pengwei and Zhong Yinghao's shares will be under lock up for 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The company's management shareholding platform Zhongcheng Zhiyuan, the shareholders namely Changzhou Wuyuefeng Investments Co., Ltd., Dianshi Venture Capital, Beijing Qidi Investments Co., Ltd. and Qianhai Fund, Lei Ping, Qiming Jibo Investments Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Wuyuefeng Investments Co., Ltd., Wanlin International Co., Ltd, Ginkgo Ziqing Investments Co., Ltd, Fujian Guancheng Investments Co., Ltd, Yongan Dingfeng Investments Co., Ltd, Shengyu Guoxing Investments Co., Ltd, Chengcheng Gaoke Investments Co., ltd., Jiangsu Xinfei Investments Co., Ltd, Fujian Xinxing, Jiangsu Qidi Investments Co., Ltd, Bohuiyuan, Shenzhen Ruichi Co., Ltd., Yang Lan, Lin Hangsheng, Ding Feng Gao You, Lu Guanglin, and Hua Chuang Celian Investments Co., Ltd.'s shares will be under lock up for 12 months since the date of listing. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.