Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd(XSEC:301486) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of precision electronic components. The Company is mainly engaged in the research and development, design, production and sales of components such as game consoles, VR/AR equipment, and professional audio-based consumer electronics, communication electronics, and automotive electronics. The Company's main products include game machine components, electronic connectors, optical fiber connectors, precision structural parts, metal milling tools and automation equipment, which are used in consumer electronics, communication electronics and automotive electronics.