Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd(XSEC:301486) added to S&P Global BMI Index
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|44.87 CNY
|-0.69%
|-4.29%
|0.00%
|Dec. 08
|Zesum Technology to Buy 52% of Grinding, Polishing Equipment Maker For 130 Million Yuan
MT
|Dec. 08
|Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd agreed to acquire a 52% stake in Shenzhen Xikoe Industrial Co., Ltd. from a group of sellers for CNY 130 million
CI
MT
|Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
CI
|Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
CI
|Zhejiang Chunsheng Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it has received CNY 254.8977 million in funding from Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd
CI
|Zhejiang Chunsheng Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 254.8977 million in funding from Shenzhen Zesum Technology Co.,Ltd
CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|811 M $
|+30.39%
|59 400 M $
|+1.60%
|42 701 M $
|+27.89%
|37 624 M $
|-0.06%
|31 839 M $
|+94.88%
|17 099 M $
|-14.59%
|11 300 M $
|+29.88%
|9 757 M $
|+10.52%
|8 898 M $
|0.00%
|8 885 M $