Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023.

November 25, 2023 Share

Certain A Shares of Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronic Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 26-NOV-2020 to 26-NOV-2023.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder Shenzhen Qianhai Zhaowei Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. and actual controllers Li Haizhou, Xie Yanling, Gongqingcheng Qingmo Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Shareholders Xie Weiqun committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Gongqingcheng Juzhaode Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company, Ye Shubing, Li Ping, Zhen Xuejun, Wang Lixin, You Zhanlong, Zhou Hai, Zuo Mei, Qiu Zelian committed that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.