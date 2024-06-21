Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has signed a new multi-year pouring rights partnership deal with EFL League One club Leyton Orient.

The Faversham-based brewer, which has 300 pubs and hotels across London and the South East, has been chosen as the official provider of beer, cider, wines, spirits and soft drinks at Leyton Orient's Gaughan Group Stadium in East London.

The partnership will begin on July 1, with Shepherd Neame's beers available for supporters to enjoy around the stadium. Shepherd Neame will also be working with Leyton Orient's team on a branded refurbishment of its South Stand bar.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: "We are very proud to announce this new partnership with Leyton Orient Football Club. The Os are a fantastic club with a long heritage and incredibly loyal fanbase, and we look forward to working with them during the coming years."

Leyton Orient FC's Chief Executive Mark Devlin said: "We're delighted to welcome Shepherd Neame on board. Having a beer at the football is an important part of a matchday for lots of fans and Shepherd Neame are very experienced in the sporting sector.

"Shepherd Neame are locally based to us and have also expressed a real desire to engage with our supporters on a number of projects, with one of those starting almost immediately, and we are excited about working alongside them."

For more information about Leyton Orient FC visit www.leytonorient.com

