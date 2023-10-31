AGM Results Information

Shepherd Neame announces that its one hundred and ninth Annual General Meeting took place at The Alexander Centre, Preston Street, Faversham, on Friday 27 October 2023 at 12.00 noon.

All the Directors attended and were available for questions formally during the meeting and informally afterwards. Voting on all resolutions was taken by a show of hands; no polls were called.

The Ordinary Resolutions tabled at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution 1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 24 June 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon.

Resolution 2

To declare a final dividend of 16.00p per ordinary share.

Resolution 3

To propose the re-election of Mr N J Bunting as a Director.

Resolution 4

To propose the re-election of Mr W J Brett as a Director.

Resolution 5

To propose the re-election of Mr K R Georgel as a Director.

Resolution 6

To re-appoint the Auditors.

Resolution 7

To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 8

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares on the terms set out in the Notice of Meeting.