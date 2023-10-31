AGM Results Information
Shepherd Neame announces that its one hundred and ninth Annual General Meeting took place at The Alexander Centre, Preston Street, Faversham, on Friday 27 October 2023 at 12.00 noon.
All the Directors attended and were available for questions formally during the meeting and informally afterwards. Voting on all resolutions was taken by a show of hands; no polls were called.
The Ordinary Resolutions tabled at the meeting were as follows:
Resolution 1
To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 24 June 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon.
Resolution 2
To declare a final dividend of 16.00p per ordinary share.
Resolution 3
To propose the re-election of Mr N J Bunting as a Director.
Resolution 4
To propose the re-election of Mr W J Brett as a Director.
Resolution 5
To propose the re-election of Mr K R Georgel as a Director.
Resolution 6
To re-appoint the Auditors.
Resolution 7
To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
Resolution 8
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares on the terms set out in the Notice of Meeting.
Proxy Results
The following table shows the proxy votes cast in favour of the Chairman for each resolution:
Votes
Total
% Votes
Total
% Votes
Total
Total
Cast
No of
Issued
as a % of
Withheld
Resolution
Votes
Cast
Votes
Cast
Votes
Proxies
Share
Issued
Votes**
For *
For
Against
Against
Cast
Received
Capital
Share
Capital
1
3,704,720
100.00
0
0.00
3,704,720
14,857,500
24.94
0
144
2
3,700,670
99.89
4,050
0.11
3,704,720
14,857,500
24.94
0
144
3
3,679,811
99.77
8,600
0.23
3,688,411
14,857,500
24.83
16,309
141
4
3.272.938
88.73
415,577
11.27
3,688,515
14,857,500
24.83
16,205
143
5
3,685,240
99.91
3,326
0.09
3,688,566
14,857,500
24.83
16,154
143
6
3,691.115
99.67
12,250
0.33
3,703,365
14,857,500
24.93
1,355
142
7
3,692.520
99.67
12,200
0.33
3,704,720
14,857,500
24.94
0
144
8
3,686,477
99.52
17,839
0.48
3,704,316
14,857,500
24.93
404
142
* Includes discretionary votes granted to the Chairman.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 12:12:12 UTC.