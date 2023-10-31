AGM Results Information

Shepherd Neame announces that its one hundred and ninth Annual General Meeting took place at The Alexander Centre, Preston Street, Faversham, on Friday 27 October 2023 at 12.00 noon.

All the Directors attended and were available for questions formally during the meeting and informally afterwards. Voting on all resolutions was taken by a show of hands; no polls were called.

The Ordinary Resolutions tabled at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution 1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 24 June 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon.

Resolution 2

To declare a final dividend of 16.00p per ordinary share.

Resolution 3

To propose the re-election of Mr N J Bunting as a Director.

Resolution 4

To propose the re-election of Mr W J Brett as a Director.

Resolution 5

To propose the re-election of Mr K R Georgel as a Director.

Resolution 6

To re-appoint the Auditors.

Resolution 7

To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 8

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares on the terms set out in the Notice of Meeting.

Proxy Results

The following table shows the proxy votes cast in favour of the Chairman for each resolution:

Votes

Total

% Votes

Total

% Votes

Total

Total

Cast

No of

Issued

as a % of

Withheld

Resolution

Votes

Cast

Votes

Cast

Votes

Proxies

Share

Issued

Votes**

For *

For

Against

Against

Cast

Received

Capital

Share

Capital

1

3,704,720

100.00

0

0.00

3,704,720

14,857,500

24.94

0

144

2

3,700,670

99.89

4,050

0.11

3,704,720

14,857,500

24.94

0

144

3

3,679,811

99.77

8,600

0.23

3,688,411

14,857,500

24.83

16,309

141

4

3.272.938

88.73

415,577

11.27

3,688,515

14,857,500

24.83

16,205

143

5

3,685,240

99.91

3,326

0.09

3,688,566

14,857,500

24.83

16,154

143

6

3,691.115

99.67

12,250

0.33

3,703,365

14,857,500

24.93

1,355

142

7

3,692.520

99.67

12,200

0.33

3,704,720

14,857,500

24.94

0

144

8

3,686,477

99.52

17,839

0.48

3,704,316

14,857,500

24.93

404

142

* Includes discretionary votes granted to the Chairman.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution

