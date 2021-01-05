Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shepherd Neame Ltd.       

SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shepherd Neame : Chief Executive's message 5 January 2021

01/05/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Friends of Shepherd Neame,
Firstly, I would like to wish you and your families a very happy new year.
Let's hope 2021 brings the return to joy and laughter that we all crave! However, it has clearly not started in the way we had hoped, following yesterday's announcement that we are returning to a third national lockdown.
It seems that the only realistic way to emerge from this crisis is by delivering the mass vaccination programme as quickly as possible. To this end - as others in our sector have done - we have offered up some of our pubs to act as vaccination hubs, in target areas. In the main they are well located, spacious and with large refrigeration capacity, and so could be ideal.
We have also asked the Government to enable companies to organise vaccinations for its own team members - under the supervision, of course, of appropriately trained healthcare professionals. Every year we provide flu vaccinations to brewery team members, and would like to offer the new vaccine to all team members as soon as possible. We feel this approach, if followed by other organisations, could greatly accelerate the national vaccine delivery.
The longer this crisis goes on, the greater the economic pain and hardship for us all, particularly in the hospitality sector. We remain committed to supporting our licensees and so have cancelled rent for all our pubs. We welcome today's announcement that businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors are to receive one-off emergency grants of up to £9,000.
However, grants are no substitute for being able to trade again, and we are joining others in our industry calling for sustained investment in our recovery, in the form of an ongoing cut in VAT, and cancellation of business rates for another year to 2022.
In Lockdown 1, our 320 pubs and hotels were shut for 105 days. By mid-February 2021, the majority of our pubs will have been shut for a further similar time period. Over the summer of 2020, we traded with ever tightening restrictions through to November 5. This cannot go on. We need to get businesses open again for Easter, at the latest, so that we can all enjoy great British hospitality again in safe and regulated environments. We are willing to play our part to help the national effort to get us to this point as quickly as possible.
These remain challenging times, but I am confident that, as a business and as individuals, we can dig deep and find the resilience in ourselves to get through the next few months.
There are many who think we will see a return to the 'Roaring Twenties'. Let's hope so and let's remain positive about the future.
With my thanks and very best wishes,

Jonathan Neame
Shepherd Neame Chief Executive

Disclaimer

Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.
03:12pSHEPHERD NEAME : Chief Executive's message 5 January 2021
PU
01/04SHEPHERD NEAME : named Brewery of the Year
PU
2020SHEPHERD NEAME : Chief Executive's message 18 December 2020
PU
2020SHEPHERD NEAME : Kent family firms team up to create 100% natural kentish beer s..
PU
2020SHEPHERD NEAME : Chief Executive's message 27 November 2020
PU
2020SHEPHERD NEAME : Director / pdmr announcement
PU
2019SHEPHERD NEAME : Multiple honours for shepherd neame at national industry awards
PU
2019SHEPHERD NEAME : Go green with sheps at this year's hop festival
PU
2019SHEPHERD NEAME : Summer Storm is Cask Club Beer for August
PU
2019SHEPHERD NEAME : Launches apprenticeship programme
PU
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Beale Neame Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert H. B. Neame President
Miles Howard Templeman Non-Executive Chairman
Mark J. Rider Director & Finance Director
George H. A. Barnes Executive Director & Director-Property & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.208
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED0.93%14 084
WHITBREAD PLC-2.65%8 278
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.1.02%6 604
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.13%5 761
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-1.77%5 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ