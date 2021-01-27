Log in
SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.
Shepherd Neame : DIRECTOR / PDMR ANNOUNCEMENT

01/27/2021 | 11:36am EST
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Mr J B Neame

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Director

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Shepherd Neame Limited

b)

LEI:

2138005EBUHGVOACDX31

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 50p each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISINGB00BMQX2R72

b)

Nature of the transaction:

JBN and Connected party sold 4000 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.90

4,000

d)

Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/a

N/a

e)

Date of the Transaction:

5 January 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside a trading venue

b)

Nature of the transaction:

JBN and Connected party purchased 2000 shares which will be placed into ISAs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.915

2000

d)

Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/a

N/a

e)

Date of the Transaction:

5 January 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside a trading venue

The Directors of Shepherd Neame Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Shepherd Neame Limited Tel: +44 (0)1795 532 206
Jonathan Neame, Chief Executive
Mark Rider, Finance and IT Director

Peel Hunt LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Dan Webster
George Sellar

Instinctif Partners Tel: +44 (0)20 7457 2020
Matthew Smallwood

Disclaimer

Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:35:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Beale Neame Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert H. B. Neame President
Richard John Oldfield Chairman
Mark J. Rider Director & Finance Director
George H. A. Barnes Executive Director & Director-Property & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.208
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED2.86%14 886
WHITBREAD PLC-5.32%8 095
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.0.15%6 561
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.66%5 670
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.1.41%5 616
