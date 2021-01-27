Shepherd Neame : DIRECTOR / PDMR ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Mr J B Neame
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status:
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment:
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Shepherd Neame Limited
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
2138005EBUHGVOACDX31
|
4.
|
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument:
Identification code:
|
Ordinary shares of 50p each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISINGB00BMQX2R72
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
JBN and Connected party sold 4000 shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£6.90
|
4,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
N/a
|
N/a
|
e)
|
Date of the Transaction:
|
5 January 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the Transaction:
|
Outside a trading venue
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
JBN and Connected party purchased 2000 shares which will be placed into ISAs
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£6.915
|
2000
|
d)
|
Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
N/a
|
N/a
|
e)
|
Date of the Transaction:
|
5 January 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the Transaction:
|
Outside a trading venue
The Directors of Shepherd Neame Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Shepherd Neame Limited Tel: +44 (0)1795 532 206
Jonathan Neame, Chief Executive
Mark Rider, Finance and IT Director
Peel Hunt LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Dan Webster
George Sellar
Instinctif Partners Tel: +44 (0)20 7457 2020
Matthew Smallwood
