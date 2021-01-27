Shepherd Neame : DIRECTOR / PDMR ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Mr J B Neame 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Director b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Shepherd Neame Limited b) LEI: 2138005EBUHGVOACDX31 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 50p each ('Ordinary Shares') ISINGB00BMQX2R72 b) Nature of the transaction: JBN and Connected party sold 4000 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £6.90 4,000 d) Aggregated price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) N/a N/a e) Date of the Transaction: 5 January 2021 f) Place of the Transaction: Outside a trading venue b) Nature of the transaction: JBN and Connected party purchased 2000 shares which will be placed into ISAs c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £6.915 2000 d) Aggregated price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) N/a N/a e) Date of the Transaction: 5 January 2021 f) Place of the Transaction: Outside a trading venue

The Directors of Shepherd Neame Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

