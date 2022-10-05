Shepherd Neame : DIRECTOR / PDMR ANNOUNCEMENT

The following notification is made under article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Richard Oldfield
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Director
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment:
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
|
Shepherd Neame Limited
b)
LEI:
2138005EBUHGVOACDX31
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument:
Identification code:
Ordinary shares of 50p each ("Ordinary Shares")
ISINGB00BMQX2R72
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£6.75
6,000
d)
Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
N/a
N/a
e)
Date of the Transaction:
03 October 2022
f)
Place of the Transaction:
AQSE
Glenda Flanagan of Shepherd Neame Limited accepts responsibility for this announcement.
