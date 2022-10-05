Shepherd Neame : DIRECTOR / PDMR ANNOUNCEMENT

The following notification is made under article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Richard Oldfield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Director b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Shepherd Neame Limited b) LEI: 2138005EBUHGVOACDX31 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 50p each ("Ordinary Shares") ISINGB00BMQX2R72 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £6.75 6,000 d) Aggregated price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) N/a N/a e) Date of the Transaction: 03 October 2022 f) Place of the Transaction: AQSE

Glenda Flanagan of Shepherd Neame Limited accepts responsibility for this announcement.



