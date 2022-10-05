Advanced search
SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.
05:37 2022-10-05 am EDT
- GBP    0.00%
Shepherd Neame : DIRECTOR / PDMR ANNOUNCEMENT

10/05/2022 | 04:52am EDT
The following notification is made under article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Richard Oldfield

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Director

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Shepherd Neame Limited

b)

LEI:

2138005EBUHGVOACDX31

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 50p each ("Ordinary Shares")

ISINGB00BMQX2R72

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.75

6,000

d)

Aggregated price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/a

N/a

e)

Date of the Transaction:

03 October 2022

f)

Place of the Transaction:

AQSE

Glenda Flanagan of Shepherd Neame Limited accepts responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Shepherd Neame Limited Tel: +44 (0)1795 532 206
Jonathan Neame, Chief Executive
Mark Rider, Chief Financial Officer

Peel Hunt LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Dan Webster
Andrew Clark

Instinctif Partners Tel: +44 (0)20 7457 2020
Matthew Smallwood

Disclaimer

Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Beale Neame Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark J. Rider Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard John Oldfield Chairman
Hilary S. Riva Senior Independent Director
George H. A. Barnes Executive Director & Director-Property & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.208
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED0.88%12 123
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-5.26%7 697
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-26.26%6 371
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-28.08%5 824
WHITBREAD PLC-17.26%5 720