Caxton Arms licensee Brett Mendoza said: "They were considering painting one of the players for the mural, and I thought 'who's the biggest local Brighton fan? It has to be Fatboy Slim!'"



He then contacted the DJ, who he knows personally, and asked if he would pop down and sign it - and he was more than happy to fit it into his busy schedule.



Brett kept Fatboy's appearance a secret until afterwards, but invited a select few to come along - who were all also sworn to secrecy.



Brett said: "When he saw the mural he was really humbled by it. He stayed all evening, took selfies with pretty much everyone there, and also jumped on the decks for a couple of songs."



He added: "It is just very surreal to think it all happened - it isn't the sort of thing that happens… to have a world famous superstar DJ in my pub!"

