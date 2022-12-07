Shepherd Neame : FAMILY BREWER SHEPHERD NEAME LAUNCHES ITS FETCHING BRANDED DOG BANDANAS IN TIME FOR THE FESTIVE SEASON

The 'ulti-mutt' gift for dog lovers has gone on sale in time for Christmas, thanks to independent family brewer, Shepherd Neame.

The Faversham-based brewer's exclusive range of dog bandanas comes in red, blue and green and in various sizes and designs, to suit all dog breeds, from petite pups to giant Great Danes.

The eye-catching bandanas were first unveiled at the brewer's pop-up 'dog pub' at Kent's biggest dog show, Paws in the Park, in September, when they proved popular. As a result, and to celebrate Shepherd Neame's dog friendly stance across its estate, they are now available to buy - just in time to sneak into a stocking or pop on a pooch for the perfect Christmas Day selfie!

The quality-made products, which are double sided and embroidered with the Shepherd Neame logo, come in medium and large and in a collar loop design or tie-back form, and cost £15.

There are also a limited number of ceramic dog bowls for sale, which have a 20cm diameter and are cream, with the brewer's logo, in blue, costing £25.

Four-legged visitors to some of Shepherd Neame's pubs will soon be able to sample drinking from one of the bowls, as they are set to be rolled out in much of the brewer's managed estate soon.

Shepherd Neame prides itself on welcoming well-behaved canine visitors across the majority of its 300-strong estate in Kent, London and the South East, and has been stocking Jude's Ice Cream for Dogs in some of its pubs since 2021. Made using dog-safe ingredients, it is plant-based and uses real fruit puree to create a tasty treat, with 5% of sales going to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Joanna Richardson, Shepherd Neame's Director of Marketing & Communications said: "We are really excited about launching our range of dog bandanas in time to purchase for Christmas. At Shepherd Neame we are proud to welcome well-behaved dogs into our pubs - and we can't wait to see your festive photos of dogs in our fetching bandanas."

To purchase one, visit https://shop.shepherdneame.co.uk/collections/merchandise/products/dog-banadana.

To share a festive, please tag @shepherdneame on social media.

Shepherd Neame also has a range of pub walks which are perfect for dog walkers, starting and finishing at a Shepherd Neame pub. More details at https://www.shepherdneame.co.uk/walks

You can find out about the brewer's dog-friendly approach go to: https://www.shepherdneame.co.uk/dogfriendly