Notice of meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shepherd Neame Limited (the "Company") will be held at the The Alexander Centre, 17 Preston Street, Faversham, ME13 8NZ, on Friday 27 October 2023 at 12.00 noon for the following purposes:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions, each of which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions:

Resolution 1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 24 June 2023, together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon.

Resolution 2 - To declare a final dividend of 16.00p per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 24 June 2023, payable on 27 October 2023 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on 13 October 2023.

Resolution 3 - To re-elect Mr N J Bunting as a Director. Resolution 4 - To re-elect Mr W J Brett as a Director. Resolution 5 - To re-elect Mr K R Georgel as a Director.

Resolution 6 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which the accounts are laid.

Resolution 7 - To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 8 - That the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make market purchases (as defined in section 693 of the Act) of its ordinary shares of 50 pence each ("ordinary shares"), on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine, provided that:

the maximum number of ordinary shares that may be purchased is 1,485,750; the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for each ordinary share is 50 pence; the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for each ordinary share shall not be more than an amount equal to 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for such shares (as derived from the AQSE website) for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the purchase is made; and the authority conferred by this resolution shall (unless previously renewed or revoked) expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company and at 6.00 p.m. on 26 January 2025 save that the Company may enter into a contract to purchase ordinary shares before the expiry of such authority which will or may be completed wholly or partly thereafter and a purchase of ordinary shares may be made in pursuance of any such contract or contracts.

Notes to the Resolutions

Resolutions 3 to 5 - Re-election of Directors

The articles of association of the Company require certain of the Directors to retire by rotation at each Annual General Meeting and require any non-executive Director who has served for longer than nine years to submit themselves for annual re-election. This year Mr N J Bunting, Mr W J Brett and Mr K R Georgel will retire and are each offering themselves for re-election. Brief biographies of the Directors are set out on pages 48 and 49 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023.

Resolution 8 - Authority to make market purchases of ordinary shares

Resolution 8 seeks authority for the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares. If passed, the resolution gives authority for the Company to purchase up to 1,485,750 of its ordinary shares, representing 10 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 26 September 2023 (being the latest practicable date prior to posting this notice). The Directors have no present intention of making such purchases, but consider it is prudent for them to retain the ability to do so. The Directors would not propose to exercise their authority to make purchases unless the expected effect of the purchase would be to increase earnings per share and it is generally in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Any shares purchased under this authority will be cancelled.

The resolution specifies the highest and lowest price which the Company can pay for any ordinary shares purchased under the authority and when the authority expires. The Directors presently intend that a resolution to renew this authority will be proposed at each succeeding Annual General Meeting.

By Order of the Board