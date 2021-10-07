Log in
SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.
Shepherd Neame : Notice of Preliminary Results and AGM

10/07/2021 | 10:37am EDT
The Board of Shepherd Neame wishes to announce that they intend to announce the results for the year ending 26 June 2021 on Tuesday 2 November.

The AGM will be held on Thursday 9 December. Further details of the AGM will be communicated in the Notice of Meeting which will be sent to shareholders in due course.

Enquiries:

Shepherd Neame Tel: 01795 532206
Jonathan Neame, CEO
Mark Rider, Finance and IT Director

Instinctif Partners
Matthew Smallwood Tel: 020 7457 2005

Disclaimer

Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
