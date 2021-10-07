Shepherd Neame : Notice of Preliminary Results and AGM

The Board of Shepherd Neame wishes to announce that they intend to announce the results for the year ending 26 June 2021 on Tuesday 2 November.

The AGM will be held on Thursday 9 December. Further details of the AGM will be communicated in the Notice of Meeting which will be sent to shareholders in due course.

Enquiries:

Shepherd Neame Tel: 01795 532206

Jonathan Neame, CEO

Mark Rider, Finance and IT Director

Instinctif Partners

Matthew Smallwood Tel: 020 7457 2005

