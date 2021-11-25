Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Shepherd Neame Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

SHEPHERD NEAME LTD.
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shepherd Neame : SEARCH FOR THE PERFECT PUB LEADS TO HISTORIC SHEPHERD NEAME HOSTELRY

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Since taking on the pub, Holly and her team have freshened its look with new décor inside along with new outdoor furniture. The drinks offer has also been refreshed, with an extensive range of beer and cider on draught and in bottle, along with a choice selection of premium wines and spirits - gins a speciality - and a new menu of cocktails.
There is also a delicious new menu on offer. Ingredients are sourced locally wherever possible, and dishes include stonebaked pizzas along with light snacks and traditional pub classics including The Artichoke Burger, Wild Boar Sausages and Mash, Fish and Chips and Pie of the Day.
Holly said: "The village has such a lovely, community feel and the feedback since we reopened has been brilliant. All the locals have been really welcoming, and so many people have dropped off good luck cards we have put them up on the walls. My goal was to find a pub that I would love to visit with my friends and family - and The Artichoke is it."
The Artichoke will now be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from noon to 11pm, and on Sundays from noon to 9.30pm. The pub has a large bat and trap pitch in its garden which is now available for private hire and functions.

Disclaimer

Shepherd Neame Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
