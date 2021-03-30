Shepherd Neame : NATIONAL ACCLAIM FOR TWO KENT PUBS

The Sportsman in Seasalter has been named the best gastropub in Britain for a fifth time at the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs Awards.

The Shepherd Neame-owned pub, run by brothers Stephen and Phil Harris, was announced as the winner in an online awards ceremony on Friday evening (March 26), after receiving the most votes in an industry poll organised by pub trade magazine The Morning Advertiser.

Hundreds of votes were cast to determine the Top 50 by industry experts including food critics and writers, gastropub chefs and other food influencers.

The Sportsman, which has held a Michelin star since 2008, has previously topped the list in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Head chef Stephen Harris takes full advantage of the history and agriculture of the pub's rural location near the seaside town of Whitstable, churning his own butter, making his own salt, baking his own bread and using only the finest, freshest produce from local farms and fishermen.

Stephen said: 'We are very proud and grateful to once again be honoured with this award, which is particularly special as it is voted for by our peers. After a challenging year, this is fantastic recognition for the hard work and dedication of our staff. Their talent and passion for their work is key to The Sportsman's success.'