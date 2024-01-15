Sherritt International Corporation announced changes to its executive management team to consolidate operational leadership with the appointment of Elvin Saruk as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading both Sherritt?s Metals and its Power and Oil and Gas divisions. Mr. Saruk has more than 30 years of experience with Sherritt including at the senior executive level managing large-scale operations, overseeing complex high pressure acid leach (HPAL) mining and processing projects and strengthening partner relations while overseeing operations in Cuba. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Saruk was Senior Vice-President, Oil and Gas and Power and Head of Growth Projects, most recently responsible for leading the Moa Joint Venture?s expansion program and growing production at the Corporation?s Power division during 2023.

Along with this change, Dan Rusnell Senior Vice President, Metals has left the organization.