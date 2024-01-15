Sherritt International Corporation is a Canada-based company engaged in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt metals essential for the adoption of electric vehicles. The Company is engaged in the production of high purity nickel and cobalt metals from lateritic ore. Its technologies group creates solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance. It is also the independent energy producer in Cuba. The Company offers a range of products including Nickel, Cobalt, Fertilizers and Other Products. The Nickel products category includes standard grade, steel grade, and nickel powders. The Cobalt products category includes cobalt briquettes and cobalt powders. The Fertilizers product category includes anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, crystalline ammonium sulfate-super salt, and crystalline ammonium sulfate-standard grade. The Other products category includes sulfuric acid, zinc sulfide, and copper sulfide.

Sector Diversified Mining