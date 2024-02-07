Sherritt International Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 223.3 million compared to CAD 178.8 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 64.6 million compared to net income of CAD 63.5 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.16 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.16 a year ago.