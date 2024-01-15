Sherritt International Corporation Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023
January 15, 2024 at 05:05 pm EST
Sherritt International Corporation reported production results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the company reported finished nickel production at Moa Joint Venture was 7,488 tonnes (100% basis). Finished cobalt production at Joint Venture was 660 tonnes (100% basis). Power production was 225 gigawatts (GWh) of electricity (33?% basis).
For the year, the company reported At the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV) finished nickel production was 28,672 tonnes (100% basis), and finished cobalt production of 2,876 tonnes (100% basis). Power production was 745 gigawatts (GWh) (33?% basis).