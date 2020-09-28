Sherritt International : Publishes its 2019 Sustainability Report

Log in
09/28/2020 | 11:02am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") (TSX: S) today released its 2019 Sustainability Report that outlines the company’s approach to sustainability and performance for the year. The report, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s Standards, is available online at https://sustainability.sherritt.com/2019/

“Our corporate purpose is to be a low-cost nickel producer that creates sustainable prosperity for all stakeholders,” said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International. “Fulfilling this promise increasingly requires that we take environmental, social and governance considerations into account when developing and implementing our strategies. Our efforts in 2019 were encouraging, despite the liquidity constraints, volatile commodity prices and unique geopolitical challenges we faced. Building on this performance will be key – and critical – to our long-term success.”

The report contains Sherritt’s 2019 performance in support of its goal of being recognized as a responsible supplier as measured against the four pillars of its Sustainability Framework: Providing a Safe and Rewarding Workplace; Operating Ethically; Demonstrating Environmental Responsibility; and Engaging Stakeholders and Benefitting Communities.

2019 Sustainability highlights include:

  • Maintained Scope 1 greenhouse emissions comparable to 2018 despite an increase in finished nickel and cobalt production in 2019 of 8% and 4%, respectively.
  • Achieved peer-leading safety performance over a three-year period. During this time, Sherritt’s Total Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) decreased by 76%.
  • Reported an 81% reduction in hazardous waste at the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, 58% reduction at the Moa nickel site, and achieved an overall reduction in waste of 68% from last year. The reduction was due to a decline in construction activities from the previous year.
  • Continued to support a road safety program by UNICEF for children in Cuba.
  • Generated more than $500 million in economic benefits for host communities where Sherritt maintains operations, including Canada and Cuba.
  • Partnered with the Trans Canada Trail on the completion of a key component of the Great Trail in Fort Saskatchewan.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.


© Business Wire 2020
